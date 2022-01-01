You can't read any financial website or watch any financial television station without seeing something about Twitter (TWTR) these days. It is an 'everybody has an opinion' stock. News flow on the stock has been constant, with the latest being a terrible earnings report and a five day trial between the company and Elon Musk set for October in Delaware.
On April 25, Twitter agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk in a $44 billion cash deal or $54.20 per share. The price marked a 38% premium to the stock's closing price on April 1, the last session before Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the company. Musk was a fan and user of Twitter, calling it 'the digital times square'. The deal included a $1 billion termination fee.
Almost immediately the spread on the deal was at 10 percent or so despite the fact that there didn't figure to be any significant regulatory issues. Why? The market never fully trusted Musk. Why? Despite being one of the smartest and most successful people of his generation he has a reputation of making unusual or seat of his pants decisions:
On July 8, Musk said he was terminating the deal.
On July 12, Twitter sued Musk to keep him from walking away from the deal, saying that the termination is invalid and wrongful.
On July 19, The Delaware Court of Chancery set an October date for a five-day trial between Twitter and Musk. Musk had wanted a longer trial and one in 2023 so this news is seen as a victory for Twitter.
On July 22, Twitter announced that they had missed its earnings and revenue forecast. They blamed the distraction from the Musk saga and tough current economic conditions.
The consensus opinion is that the contract is tight and Musk will not be able to get away from buying Twitter. But downside projections have been anywhere from $11-$35 were to Twitter trade without the deal. Some have said even if Twitter wins Musk may not pay. Like that comment, there is plenty of misinformation and extreme commentary regarding this merger.
However, after the first hearing, possibility number four seems to be less likely than has been speculated.
It is not at all apparent that damages could constitute a sufficient remedy to Twitter-Chancellor McCormick
|Specific Performance ($54.20)
|40%
|Musk wins in court
|5%
|Price cut
|40%
|Financial Damages
|15%
Author's projections
So since I think the odds are high that Twitter wins in some fashion, I looked for a trade that would match my projected scenario.
|Sell
|5
|Jan 20 Puts
|$1.27
|$635
|Sell
|4
|March 55 Calls
|$.55
|$220
|Buy
|1
|June 40 Calls
|$7.60
|($760)
Since the trade includes selling naked options, I would like to detail the risks for those who aren't experienced with options.
The five January 20 puts that were sold would require the seller of the puts to purchase 500 shares of Twitter if the stock is below 20 at the close of trading the third Friday in January.
The four March 55 calls would require the seller of those calls to sell 400 shares of Twitter if the stock is trading above 55 at the close of trading the third Friday in March. In that case it would result in a short position.
Twitter's stock is a hot topic these days. It has everything. A binary outcome, an upcoming court case, the richest person in the world and analysts and funds who seem to flip their opinions and predictions fairly often. But for me I focus on the contract and the law. By using options while carefully choosing the right series' and strikes one can set up a trade based on probabilities. I have done that this past week in the same ratio under the 'My Trade' chart. I am willing to buy Twitter at $20 and sell it at $55 and I like the leverage and the significant time of the 40 Calls. All in all, the trade was for a small credit and is a wager on the Twitter saga ending with either specific performance or a small price cut.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
