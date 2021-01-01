The Technical State Of The Stock Market (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • The lower boundary of the fractal trading range has been reached.
  • Technicals at the weekly scale confirm this.
  • Short-term weakness is expected, but the trend until the end of the year is generally up.
White color chalk hand drawing in shape on black board background (Concept of stock or price increase, up trend of business, economy)

bankrx/iStock via Getty Images

In this article we assess the stock market technicals at the monthly, weekly, and daily-scales.

The technical measures are indicating that the lower-boundary of the fractal trading-range has been reached (green-ovals) and that the trend is now positive; the market will grind its way higher for the rest of the year.

IWM technical chart

Trading-ranges (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

At the monthly-scale, the SPX continues to rise with the Raff mid-line, and the technicals are starting to turn positive.

SPX technical chart

Monthly (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

At the weekly-scale, the technicals are confirming the bottom (green ovals).

SPX technicals chart

Weekly (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

At the daily-scale, the SPX, the QQQ, and the IWM have all been turned back from resistance levels. There is support not far below, which means the weakness will be a short-lived buying opportunity (three charts below).

Daily SPX chart

Daily SPX (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

Daily QQQ chart

Daily QQQ (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

Daily IWM chart

Daily IWM (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

The Value:tech ratio has the SPX falling in the short-term, but it shouldn't last beyond a couple of more days.

Value:tech ratio SPX

Value:Tech (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

The hi-lo differential is pausing its ascent, but it will move above zero soon.

High Low SPX

Hi-Lo (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

Thrust has room to move higher, but not in a straight line; it will zig-zag its way into the blue topping zone.

SPX thrust

Thrust (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

The Beckman BB-width model is in a down-phase because the indicator spiked while the %B was above 50% (red-square). This type of weakness is usually short-lived.

VIX BB width model

Beckman BB-Width (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

The McClellan summation is still bullish and has a way to go before it becomes over-bought (above the 70 level).

McClellan summation

McClellan Summation (ANG Traders, stockcharts.com)

Technically, the market has confirmed the lower-boundary of the fractal trading-range and the general trend until the end of the year is up. No market moves in a straight line, however; short-term weakness is expected, but we see it as a buying opportunity. We recommend the broad-spectrum index ETFs QQQ, IWM, SPY, the tech ETF ARKK and the bond ETF TLT.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment

Comments (1)

