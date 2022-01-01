Newmont Trades Lower Following An Earnings Miss

Jul. 25, 2022 11:11 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)3 Comments2 Likes
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
829 Followers

Summary

  • Newmont missed analyst earnings estimates, but met expectations on the top line.
  • Shares trade at fresh 52-week lows this morning.
  • Broadly, there are intense bearish positioning trends among gold and resource-related stocks.
Holding one 20 g fine gold ingot over mixed Turkish and American cash money currency

photoman

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) reported adjusted 2Q22 earnings per share of $0.46 vs the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $0.64, a 40.8% drop in Q2 adjusted profits. Revenues came in at $3.1 billion, flat vs. the same quarter a year ago and about in line with estimates.

Free cash flow decreased to $514 million from $578 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher development capital expenditures, partially offset by higher operating cash flow, according to the company.

Shares traded lower this morning at $49.75, down 3.2% from Friday’s close.

According to the quarterly results filing press release, NEM produced 1.5 million attributable ounces of gold and 330 thousand attributable gold equivalent ounces from co-products, an increase of more than 130 thousand total gold equivalent ounces from the first quarter. The 1.5 million figure matches what analysts at Bank of America Global Research were forecasting.

Another key metric is NEM’s gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) of $932 per ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC)* of $1,199 per ounce. That’s up from $1,035 reported previously.

Last Friday, the company declared a $0.55 quarterly dividend, consistent with the previous quarters. NEM also has in place a $1 billion share repurchase program this year.

Newmont Updated Outlook

Newmont Mining Updated Outlook

Newmont Mining

NEM is the biggest holding in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Shares of the global precious metals and mining fund are down sharply this year amid an extraordinarily strong dollar and investors’ rapid retreat away from resource-related stocks since April.

Major Outflows from Energy and Materials Stocks

Major Outflows from Energy & Materials Stocks

BofA Global Research

Moreover, the latest Commitment of Traders report from the CFCT plunged into bearish negative territory in terms of net positions in gold, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Net Positioning in Gold Futures Turns Bearish

Net Positioning in Gold Futures Turns Bearish

WSJ

Looking ahead, NEM is just the kickoff to Q2 reporting season for major mining companies.

Gold/Silver Mining Industry Earnings On Tap

Gold/Silver Mining Industry Earnings On Tap

BofA Global Research

NEM is scheduled to present at the Denver Gold Forum America 2022, according to Wall Street Horizon.

NEM Corporate Event Calendar

NEM Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

NEM shares trade at their lowest level since April 2020. After rallying sharply off the COVID low, shares began to stall in the summer of 2020. The stock gained a second wind late last year through the first quarter of 2022 as investors flocked to inflation-sensitive securities. The bullish trend did not last, however, and NEM cratered from a 52-week high to a 52-week low in a matter of weeks. Today’s disappointing earnings report brings the stock decidedly below the key $52 to $54 range. Next support appears to be near $41.

NEM Breaks Critical Support

NEM Breaks Critical Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

After an earnings miss in its Q2 report, NEM shares are down today, continuing a trend off the early 2022 peak. The chart appears bearish with support in the low $40s while the low to mid-$50s is resistance.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
829 Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

3 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.