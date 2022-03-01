The Toronto-based McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) released its first-quarter 2022 results on March 1, 2022. On March 10, 2022, the company provided 2022 guidance.
Note: This article is an update of my article published on March 31, 2022. I have followed MUC on Seeking Alpha since July 2021.
Also, I will be using the most recent presentation published in July 2022.
McEwen Mining counts four producing mines and five development Projects.
McEwen Mining came out with a first-quarter loss of $19.33 million or $0.04 per diluted share compared to a loss of $12.47 million 0r $0.03 per share in 1Q21. The net loss included $14.4 million invested in exploration and advancing the Los Azules project.
Revenues were $25.54 million, up from $23.74 million in 1Q21 but down 27% sequentially. However, generic free cash flow from operations was a loss of $19.67 million.
We encountered a cash squeeze during Q1 as a result of our revenue shortfall. Then, however, I feel confident enough that the future value -- in the future value of the company to personally step up and provide the company with $15 million.
McEwen Mining is struggling right now, and looking at the stock as a trading tool is essential. However, I see some great potential down the road, but the balance sheet is not encouraging, with a free cash flow recurring loss and dismal AISC.
CEO Rob McEwen admitted in the conference call that the company experienced a cash squeeze in the first quarter with a weak gold equivalent production.
However, one crucial issue is that the company has been forced to declare a 1 for 10 reverse split to stay listed on the NYSE. The reverse split 1:10 will be effective starting Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Thus, It is prudent to trade short-term the stock here and keep only a tiny core position long-term.
MUX is down 71% after a long slide that started around November 2021. MUX has significantly underperformed the VanEck Gold miners (GDX).
CEO Robert McEwen said in the conference call:
This year, our results have been mixed. The Fox Complex started strong and then was slowed down by manpower shortages induced by COVID and that was followed by an equipment failure in the mill. But despite these issues, Fox produced more gold at lower cost than it did in the first quarter of 2020.
Note: Numbers are indicated in US$.
|MUX
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Total Revenues $ million
|23.74
|40.71
|37.13
|34.97
|25.54
|Quarterly Earnings $ million
|-12.47
|-5.99
|-17.40
|-20.86
|-19.33
|EBITDA $ million
|-9.31
|0.19
|-10.77
|-12.56
|-16.63
|EPS (diluted) $ Per Share
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Operating Cash Flow $ million
|-10.14
|2.07
|-11.00
|-1.15
|-15.62
|CapEx in $
|10.09
|10.29
|8.11
|6.41
|4.05
|Free Cash Flow
|-20.23
|-8.22
|-19.11
|-7.55
|-19.67
|Total Cash in $ million
|47.40
|44.01
|64.94
|56.09
|66.21
|Total LT Debt in $ million
|48.33
|48.50
|46.68
|48.87
|63.55
|Shares Outstanding (diluted)
|441cash
|459.19
|459.19
|459.24
|464.02*
|Gold and Silver Production
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Quarterly Gold Equivalent Oz GEOs
|30,600
|40,800
|42,860
|40,150
|25,170
|Quarterly Au Production Oz
|23,300
|31,700
|32,100
|31,300
|20,850
|Quarterly Silver production Oz
|493,200
|611,800
|792,000
|682,700
|336.500
Source: Company release 10Q filing
*Post split, the shares outstanding diluted will be 46.4 million shares.
Trailing 12-month free cash flow ttm was a loss of $54.55 million, and the free cash flow for the first quarter was a loss of $19.67 million.
4.1 - Production in GEOs
4.2 - Production details per mine:
4.3 - All-in Sustaining costs - AISC and gold price received for 1Q22.
The company expects production of 153K to 172K GEOs in 2022.
Cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per GEO sold for 2022 from the company's 100%-owned mines (Gold Bar and Fox) are expected to be $1,310-1,410 and $1,570-1,690, respectively.
At San José, production is estimated to be 69.5K to 77.5K GEOs at an AISC per GEO sold of $1,330-1,370.
Also, total production for 2Q22 is expected to be 36,905 GEOs or 47% higher.
MUX forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $0.40 and ascending support at $0.32. The stock has dropped significantly since the company announced that it would go through a reverse split to stay compliant with its NYSE listing.
I suggest selling LIFO about 75% of your position between $0.40 and $0.425 and accumulating on any weakness between $0.33 and $0.32 (of a factor of 10 after reverse split).
The strategy buy-sell-rinse-repeat is the best path right now. I will probably start a small position on Monday between $0.32 and $0.33.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long-term and one for short-term trading.
