Google: Buy The Cash King

Jul. 25, 2022 3:43 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAAPL, AMZN, BRK.A, BRK.B, CRM, F, GM, JNJ, META, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA6 Comments12 Likes
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
16.2K Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet/Google was the largest holder of cash and liquid investments outside of the banking and insurance sectors, at the end of its last reporting period.
  • Cash returns on assets and sales are excellent.
  • A higher-than-normal free cash flow yield is available on your investment capital.
  • Future growth rates in cash flow generation are projected to be well above average.

man sitting the MacBook retina with site Google on screen

Prykhodov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Outside of the traditional banking and insurance sectors, Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) today owns the leading cash stash in American business. Its total cash holdings are higher than Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms/Facebook (META), Ford (F), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), General Motors (GM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), and Salesforce (CRM). Using the latest available quarterly numbers, $134 billion in cash and current short-term investments ($10 per share) is the largest hoard of any publicly-traded U.S. company.

Total Cash Assets - largest cap peer group

YCharts

In addition, Alphabet has some of the best free cash returns on assets, profit margins on sales, and free cash flow yields available from this group of the biggest cash owners. In my view, if your goal as an intelligent investor is high levels of cash up front, high levels of cash generation in the present, and likely stronger-than-normal growth rates in cash flow thrown off by the business model into the future, GOOG and GOOGL are hands down two of the best risk-adjusted equity choices available today.

Cash Generation Statistics

Wall Street analysts and smart investors love to review cash generation and free cash flow numbers. What is a business actually putting in your pocket each year, if you owned the whole company, without affecting future growth prospects? In this regard, Alphabet/Google scores as well as any blue chip in the U.S. marketplace, as a function of returns on assets employed and profit margins on sales. Below are charts of free cash flow vs. total assets owned and final, after-tax profit margins by each of the cash-rich peer companies.

Free cash flow to assets, Cash-King peer group

YCharts

Profit margins Cash-King peer group

YCharts

Even better news, readers buying the company under $110 are getting a higher-than-normal 4.7% free cash flow yield on your purchase price. You would expect the opposite from this high-return, high-margin, high-cash ownership business (with fewer total liabilities of $103 billion than cash on hand). Under normal market trading circumstances, Alphabet usually sells for a nice premium valuation vs. peers (lower free cash yield).

Free cash flow yield Cash-King peer group

YCharts

The best news for shareholders is growth estimates remain above average vs. the S&P 500 list of businesses. Below is a table of 2022-24 Wall Street analyst earnings and sales projections.

GOOG Analyst estimates

Seeking Alpha, Analyst Consensus Estimates - GOOG - July 24th, 2022

Compared to the peer group of companies with cash holdings well into the tens of billions each, income growth rates of 15% annually are projected after 2022 (a proxy for cash generation), far better than a majority of alternatives. Over the next 3 years, GOOG/GOOGL income per share is projected to expand faster than even Microsoft and Apple.

3 year EPS forecasts Cash-King peer group

YCharts

How cheap is Alphabet vs. past trading? That’s a great question. Measured against historical trading ranges, basic fundamental ratios of price to earnings (19.6x), sales (5.4x), and cash flow (15x) are approaching their lowest readings in 10 years. Price to book value (5.6x) is nearer its decade average.

GOOG various Fundamental Ratios 10 years

YCharts

Technical Trading Charts

Despite a -30% price decline in 2022 (from peak to trough), Alphabet has still bested the S&P 500 total return over the last 18 months by about +10%. My summary of the primary volume/price momentum indicators I follow is GOOG/GOOGL have not witnessed outsized selling pressure, like many other Big Tech names.

My two favorite measurements, the Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume, have actually remained in decent uptrends as price has stair-stepped backwards. My read of the situation is plenty of bullish interest has appeared after large down days (rising NVI trend), while heavy buying volume on up days in price has outpaced the selling on down days (rising OBV trend). I have slightly stronger-than-average momentum scores over the short and intermediate-term for the two classes of Alphabet stock vs. a universe of thousands of equities. This technical trading setup is a tremendous improvement over a long list of Meme and Big Tech names crashing in 2022. The “relative strength” in Alphabet vs. technology peers is quite bullish for future returns, in my experience.

GOOG 18 months chart

StockCharts.com

GOOGL 18 months chart

StockCharts.com

Final Thoughts

I rate Alphabet a Buy around $110 per share. The long-term outlooks for Google Search, Google Cloud, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Nest, Fitbit, and video streaming service YouTube remain quite positive. If its upcoming earnings report for the June Q2 period proves weaker than expected or guidance for the rest of the year disappoints, prices under $100 could be next. Given sub-$100 quotes, I would rate shares a Strong Buy, with an expectation for a sharp reversal higher next year. At a minimum, I expect GOOG and GOOGL to outperform the U.S. equity market, represented by the S&P 500 index, over the next 12-24 months.

What are the risks to an investment in Alphabet? Two possible downside drivers bother me the most. The first revolves around the expanding odds for a deep global recession. While I do not expect a huge drop in earnings under a severe recession scenario, company growth (mostly advertising dollar related) would disappear for a year or two. However, with a steady $5.50 to $6.00 in EPS, I doubt prices would fall below $80 for long in a worst-case scenario (14x income).

The second major risk is governments around the world may get serious about new internet regulations and taxes that negatively affect operations and income levels. The odds are decent such will eventually materialize, in my mind. If regulators decide to break up the company or mandate ranking formulas for ads in Google Search, among other government intervention possibilities, long-term growth rates could slip from 15% annually closer to 10%. Would it be the end of the world for Alphabet shareholders? No, but stock price changes could morph into a market performer realm.

In the end, I find it hard to ignore Alphabet’s value and growth proposition today. If it is able to decline appreciably from here, I would suspect the majority of other equity investment alternatives in America will drop even faster. Looking at exceptional cash holdings, cash returns, and cash margins, few peers are in the same league for ownership consideration. Assuming company growth continues at above-average rates, the current valuation is incredibly cheap, and should be contemplated for purchase by nearly every individual and institutional investor. After this month’s 20-for-1 stock split, a price around $100 is more easily digested and integrated into all types of small portfolio construction efforts.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

This article was written by

Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
16.2K Followers
Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 35 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of May 2022, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well-positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

6 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.