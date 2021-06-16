Investors Factor In The Fed's Expected Actions In Setting The S&P 500's Level

  • For much of the week, the trajectory of the S&P 500 tracked with the dividend futures-based model's projection of where the index would go if investors focused their forward-looking attention on 2022-Q4.
  • Having the index bounce around 4,000ish threshold would still indicate investors are paying close attention to how the Fed will set short-term interest rates during the current quarter of 2022-Q3.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects a three-quarter point rate hike for July, followed by half point rate hikes in September and November, with the Federal Funds Rate topping out between 3.25 and 3.50%.

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) closed at 3,961.63 on Friday, 22 July 2022, rising over 2.5% from the previous week.

It could have risen higher. For much of the week, the trajectory of the S&P 500 tracked with the dividend futures-based model's projection of where the index would go if investors focused their forward-looking attention on 2022-Q4. But on Friday, they shifted their attention back toward 2022-Q3 and the index stayed below the 4,000 threshold we identified in last week's edition. Here's the latest update to the spaghetti forecast chart showing that action.

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2022Q3 - Standard Model (m=-2.5 from 16 June 2021) - Snapshot on 22 Jul 2022

Looking forward, having the index bounce around that 4,000ish threshold would still indicate investors are paying close attention to how the Fed will set short-term interest rates during the current quarter of 2022-Q3. Should stock prices rise significantly above that level, it would indicate investors have shifted their investment horizon to a more distant future quarter.

With so much attention on the actions the Fed will take following its upcoming meetings, what change in expectations could prompt investors to re-focus their attention so much further out in time? We'll get to that shortly, but first, here are the market-moving headlines of the week we've identified to help provide the needed context:

Monday, 18 July 2022

Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Thursday, 21 July 2022

Friday, 22 July 2022

Now, here's where we'll get to why investors would have a strong reason to shift their attention to the more distant future: how investors expect the Fed will change interest rates at different points of time in the future. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool still projects a three-quarter point rate hike for July (2022-Q3), followed by half point rate hikes in September (2022-Q3) and November (2022-Q4), with the Federal Funds Rate topping out between 3.25 and 3.50%. In 2023, the tool anticipates the Fed will be forced to begin cutting rates in May 2023 as the U.S. central bank responds to more fully developed recessionary conditions.

Speaking of which, turning our attention back to the recent past, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's latest projection for real GDP suggests the U.S. economy will have shrunk by 1.6% in the recently ended second quarter of 2022. That's down from last week's projection of -1.5% growth, which we had incorrectly identified as the GDPNow tool's final estimate for 2022-Q2 in the previous edition of our S&P 500 chaos series. Looking forward, the BEA will provide its first official estimate of 2022-Q2's GDP later this week, after which, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool will start giving its estimates of real GDP for the current quarter of 2022-Q3.

