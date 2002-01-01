gorodenkoff

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to the BioPharma company Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new all-time highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the Flipcharts feature.

CPRX vs Daily Moving Averages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company also develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3, as well as to treat hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsies. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals but increasing

56.03+ Weighted Alpha

78.74% gain in the last year

TrendSpotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50-, and 100-day moving averages

16 new highs and up 49.40% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.56%

Technical support level at $9.64

Recently traded at $9.92 with 50-day moving average of $7.36

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $881 million

Revenue expected to grow 42.60% this year and another 15.40% next year

Earnings estimated increase 81.10% this year and an additional 17.90% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy opinions on the stock

Analysts give an average price targets at $11.60 with some as high as $15.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 72 to 11 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 4 to 1 for the same result

15,850 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

1021 out of 4638

Ranked in Sector

181 out of 1157

Ranked in Industry

90 out of 557

Quant ratings beat the market »