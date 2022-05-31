benedek

Investment thesis

We are officially in a bear market with nearly all major indices below -20% YTD. This is due to the reasons mentioned earlier. Furthermore, we are seeing a higher risk of a recession coming next, putting the market down even more. In times of bear markets and recessions, few stocks are favourable to invest in.

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is a CEF, meaning it is an actively managed and diversified portfolio of stocks. This is one good way to battle the struggles of a bear market or a recession. You don't have to pick stocks, while diversification helps to keep the risk down. Furthermore, the high dividend compensates if the market turns down further.

Since last year, we have seen a change in favourite role, meaning that value stocks came back to life while the broad mass of growth stocks declined. The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund includes five different strategies, saving an investment against a disadvantageous change in favourite roles.

In case you don't know what a CEF is, I highly recommend reading this article about what a CEF is by a fellow SA author because it is critical to understand my analysis.

Market

Right now, you hear and read the words inflation, economic slowdown and recession everywhere. This is due to a record high inflation of 9.1% in the USA, disrupted supply chains and rising rates worldwide. A logical - and highly probable - consequence of these problems would be a recession. A country is officially in a recession when the GDP growth is negative for two quarters in a row. In the first quarter, the GDP of the US declined by 1.4%, and since all the problems were present in the second quarter of the year, too, the chances are high that we already are in an official recession. The data on GDP is supposed to be released this week; then, we will know more.

Since this article isn't meant to explain this problem in detail, I can recommend this article by Lyn Schwartzer about inflation and recession for everyone wanting to dive deeper into this topic.

USA - Liberty All-Star Equity Fund - 10.3% forward yield

Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles. - stated from the monthly update from the All-Star website

The fund strategy is one of the primary reasons I like USA as a CEF, but especially in uncertain times like now. Here we don't only have diversification in holdings but also strategies.

USA 1st quarter results (www.all-starfunds.com)

As you can see, the fund's assets are equally divided into five strategies with three value and two growth orientated. In the last couple of years, growth stocks had the edge in performance, but since mid-2021, we see a change in the favourite role, meaning that value stocks rose and growth stocks declined. So even the new market member should realise that balancing growth and value is an excellent way to profit in every market phase. I, for my part, could see value stocks in favour for the following years, especially if the rate hikes tend to rise more than anticipated. The thing I like about USA is that you don't have to choose because you get growth and value management and are well-positioned for nearly every scenario.

As of 05/30/2022, the net asset value is about $1.7 billion, divided by nearly 160 different holdings. This is down from $2.2 billion at the start of this year due to the general market downtrend.

Looking at the top 20 holdings, which count for roughly 30% of the portfolio, you can quickly recognize the value and growth stocks with a higher weighting on value since three strategists represent these.

Top 20 holdings as a percentage of the portfolio (allstar-funds.com)

The top 20 are represented by some prominent names like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) in the top 3 or Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), led by Warren Buffett, in position 13 and General Electric (GE) in position 16. What do I want to say with this? In case of a severe market downturn, a permanent loss of capital is less likely when you have your money spread among major companies with strong balance sheets at it is here in the top 10, which equates to 30% of the total portfolio.

Sector breakdown as a percentage of the portfolio (allstar-funds.com)

With information technology and healthcare, two of the four most significant sectors are at least relatively recession-proof, with healthcare as one of the most recession-proof sectors.

In my opinion, the distribution is one of the primary aspects of determining if a stock is suitable for a recession. With USA, we have a stock that pays a, more or less, stable dividend of $0.66 which equates to a yield of 10.3%.

Dividend history (seekingalpha.com)

In USA's distribution policy, it pays out 10% of its net asset value per year, divided into four 2.5% instalments. Sources of distribution are ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains or return of capital.

I like that you can get a dividend from stocks that generally don't pay a (significant) dividend, mostly tech stocks. That may not be important for everyone, but some people like dividends, are income investors or retirees who live off dividends. For these people, it is a good way to buy stocks like Amazon, Apple or Adobe and still get dividends.

While the distribution of ordinary dividends and long-term capital gains is pretty standard, the distribution from 'return of capital' could strike some of you as odd. Return of capital means that the fund pays out money it initially raised with its IPO. We don't want to see this because the CEF is losing capital to invest instead of just paying out the money they generated. So less capital is then invested, which diminishes future income/capital gains.

USA's distribution (all-starfunds.com)

In USA's case, the payment out of the return of capital is relatively small and therefore defensible. But it is something to look for in the future.

As I wrote, I got the message that USA published the dividend amount for the second half of 2022. It is down 11% from $0.18 in the first quarter to $0.16 for the last quarter. This is because their distribution policy is connected to the net asset value. Due to the decline in net asset value, the dividend had to decline too. I don't consider this bad since the dividend is still 10.3% for this year which is more than enough.

Since its inception, USA has achieved incredible performance, outperforming the S&P 500 in most years.

USA vs S&P500 chart (seekingalpha.com)

I think that the outperformance will continue in the future, especially when you count in the distribution and the shares you can buy with them. Regarding the valuation, USA is currently trading with a 7.6% premium, from nearly 0% just a few days ago, to net asset value, which is higher than the five-year average of -3.2%.

Data by YCharts

Regarding the long past of good performance, high dividend yield, diversification and the speciality of 5 strategies combined into one fund, additionally to the favourable status regarding a recession, I wouldn't be too turned off by the premium to 5-year average spread.

Last but not least, there is the expense ratio. CEFs, because they are actively managed, come with expenses you must pay to invest in them. In USA's case, these expenses are very low at just 0.91%. That is very low compared to the average expenses of CEFs. As an example, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), a CEF I wrote this article about a few days ago, has an expense ratio of 2.78%

What could go wrong with an investment right now? It shouldn't surprise you that the net asset value and, therefore, the stock price could further decline with the market reacting to the current situation and a potential recession. Is this risk different or higher than with other stocks? I don't think so. There sure are less volatile investment opportunities but not with the same characteristics in the case of distribution, performance (in the past, at least), diversification and so on. I don't think there are many other stocks with the same characteristics but less risk.

Conclusion

I maintain that USA is a good investment right now. You get an actively managed and diversified portfolio that pays you a high dividend and is less risky than a simple investment into one of a few stocks.

It could potentially lead to temporary losses, like every other investment right now. But long-term, you don't need to fear losses, especially when considering the high dividend that generates profits in every market phase and can be used to buy more shares.

So, for everyone who is searching for a possibility to let his money work without wanting to wait until the market has bottomed, which isn't possible regularly anyway. Additionally, it is a good investment for everyone interested in generating income while investing in tech stocks and beating the market.