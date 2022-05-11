Despegar.com: Showing Revenue Growth, But Still Too Much Risk

Jul. 26, 2022
Summary

  • Despegar.com has been seeing revenue growth rebound to pre-pandemic levels.
  • However, low growth in cash and earnings levels remain a concern.
  • Inflation could significantly lower demand for travel across Latin America.
  • I take the view that the stock is too risky at this point in time.

Investment Thesis: While Despegar.com has been seeing a significant rebound in revenue, low growth in cash and earnings levels make the stock too risky at this point in time.

In a previous article, I made the argument that Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) could be in a good position to see upside on the basis of a rebound in growth across the Brazilian market - with this market having accounted for 33% of transaction volume in Q4 2021.

With that being said, earnings came in below expectations in the last quarter, which has made investors largely shy away from the stock.

As an emerging markets stock in what remains a volatile time for the travel industry - Despegar.com is by no means without risk. While revenue growth has been rebounding - the purpose of this article is to investigate whether this would be sufficient for the stock to rebound longer-term.

Performance

As mentioned, earnings recently came in below expectations for Q1 2022, with GAAP EPS of -$0.45 missing expectations by $0.29. However, revenue of $112.4M still beat expectations by $7.55M.

Particularly, when we look at the price to sales ratio - we can see that the stock is trading near a 10-year low on this basis while revenue per share has been showing a significant rebound:

In this regard, while earnings have yet to rebound into positive territory - revenue growth is moving in the right direction.

In addition, Q1 2022 saw gross bookings of $803.9 million - which was up by 118% year-on-year and accounted for 69% of levels seen in Q1 2019.

Moreover, Despegar.com has limited exposure to currency risk given that the company holds its cash reserves in U.S. dollars in the United States and the United Kingdom.

However, when we compare the company's cash position for Q1 2019 and Q1 2022 - we can see that the company's cash to current liabilities ratio has decreased quite considerably:

March 2019 March 2022
Cash and cash equivalents 311657 235175
Current liabilities 345862 479910
Cash to current liabilities ratio 90.11% 49.00%

Source: Figures sourced from Q1 2019 and Q1 2022 Despegar.com Earnings Releases. Cash to current liabilities ratio calculated by author.

From this standpoint, while the company has been seeing a rebound in revenue - Despegar.com has less cash available than previously to be able to meet its short-term debt obligations.

Looking Forward

The main issue with Despegar.com at the current time is that operating expenses are simply outpacing that of revenue growth. We can see that total operating expenses in Q1 2022 are up by 55% from Q2 2020.

In this regard, it is not clear as to whether Despegar.com can continue to grow revenue sufficiently so as to outpace operating expenses - even if we are seeing revenue start to approach pre-COVID levels.

Moreover, a geographical breakdown shows that the Brazilian market showed the most growth in transactions and gross bookings outside of Latin America.

Recently, with the announcement that Despegar.com is to acquire 100% of online travel agency ViajaNet, we can expect that transaction volume across Brazil will come to account for a larger portion of overall revenue going forward.

With that being said, inflation of 12.1% in May across Brazil could significantly hamper travel demand as the country starts to head into its summer season. From this standpoint, while Despegar.com gains greater exposure to the Brazilian online travel market - adverse macroeconomic conditions could significantly harm revenue growth.

Conclusion

To conclude, Despegar.com has seen a significant rebound in revenue. However, the lack of cash growth is concerning - and this company will ultimately have to show that it can translate revenue growth into bottom-line earnings before we start to see upside. In this regard, while Despegar.com has potential for a longer-term rebound - I take the view that the stock is too risky at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.

