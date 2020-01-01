The FOMC Meeting

Jul. 26, 2022 3:56 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS
David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.05K Followers

Summary

  • On the heels of a surprise 50-basis-point increase in the ECB’s target rate the FOMC will likely make good on another 75-basis-point increase in its target federal funds range.
  • Governor Waller stated that he favored another 75-basis-point increase, as has St Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voting member of the FOMC this year.
  • Overall, the FOMC goes into this meeting with no signs of a recession, substantially higher-than-desired inflation and no signs that it is slowing, a moderating construction sector, and continued strength in labor markets.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Holds A News Conference On Interest Rate Policy

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

By Robert Eisenbeis, Ph.D.

On the heels of a surprise 50-basis-point increase in the ECB’s target rate — despite evidence of a slowing of economic activity — the FOMC will likely make good on another 75-basis-point increase in its target federal funds range. Governor Waller gave a very specific speech on July 14th at the Rocky Mountain Economic Summit in which he detailed a puzzling set of economic developments, in that we have had not only a very strong labor market, with nearly twice the number of job vacancies as unemployed people and low unemployment, but also what appears to be a slowing economy. Governor Waller stated that he favored another 75-basis-point increase, as has St Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voting member of the FOMC this year.

The slowdown in economic activity is supported by a number of pieces of evidence. The most recent Purchasing Managers' Index showed a decline, the first since June 2020, in both the services sector and manufacturing. New orders were up modestly after a decline in June. Perhaps equally revealing and relevant to the FOMC is the Beige Book, which was prepared during the first week in July, covering mainly the month of June. Eight of the 12 districts reported only modest growth, which means slightly under 2% in Fed speak. Only New York reported that growth had “slowed to a crawl.” The remaining districts reported that growth had declined slightly. A common theme across all twelve districts was the slowing and softening of residential and commercial real estate as higher interest and mortgage rates started to have the expected impact. Virtually all districts noted a softening in both manufacturing and retail sales, with notable exceptions being the Atlanta and St. Louis districts, where manufacturing and consumer spending remained steady or increased.

Overall, the FOMC goes into this meeting with no signs of a recession, substantially higher-than-desired inflation and no signs that it is slowing, a moderating construction sector, and continued strength in labor markets. These factors all fit with the view that the Committee will raise rates another 75 basis points, and then Chair Powell will probably make the case that further moves will be data-dependent.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.05K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.