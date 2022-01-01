The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Equities did worse than high-yield bonds, though almost every asset class lost value during the quarter. Markets grappled with how the economy could react to rapidly tightening monetary conditions, with policymakers trying to break the cycle of accelerating price increases. The market’s main concern shifted from rising inflation during the first quarter to recession in the second quarter, thanks to many factors weighing on growth, including lockdowns in China, spiking energy prices, and geopolitical uncertainty.
We touched on this in the last letter, but the extreme swings in the cost of all kinds of things – financing, housing, commodities – are limiting consumers’ and businesses’ ability to plan and transact. At this point, policymakers are laser-focused on reducing the headline inflation rate from its four-decade high. This is understandable, as reported numbers in many ways under-represent the true pain for consumers, especially in the case of large discretionary purchases on credit, such as housing.
Over the past six months, the fixed 30-year mortgage rate has gone from 3.27% to 5.83%, while home prices have increased by approximately 10%. This means that the monthly payment a homebuyer can expect on a 30-year fixed mortgage has gone up by around 40% in the past six months. By the time a home shopper is done planning, searching, and ready to make an offer, they need to start looking all over again, because the math no longer works for the budget.
Now, however, the concern has shifted away from inflation to economic slowdown and potentially recession. Financial tightening is happening at a pace not seen in a long time, with the most recent FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) hike being the largest since 1994. At this point, the Fed Funds target rate has gone up by 150 basis points in span of four months, the shortest amount of time for that level of an increase since the early ‘80s. Dollars leaving the system means not only economic headwinds and layoff announcements, but it also implies that liquidity comes at a premium.
Record levels of volatility in the underlying macroeconomic variables are reverberating in the stock market, which is apparent in the underperformance of smaller-capitalization and cyclical stocks. A common shareholder question is, “What are you doing to adjust for this?”
We do not try and predict a highly uncertain macroeconomic future, as there are far too many variables, and the market sniffs out economic troubles and adjusts pricing before any “expert” does. Instead of trying to predict an unforecastable future, we use times of market dislocation to exchange more compelling valuations for more expensive ones.
As valuations for perceived certitude have risen across equity markets, prices for compelling businesses with less stable cash flows have come under pressure, presenting an opportunity for long-term investors to shift capital away from winners trading at now-fair prices into some of those names whose embedded expectations look too low. While we cannot say that these stocks have found a bottom, we believe that many of today’s prices represent highly attractive entry points over a multi-year time horizon, assuming we can stomach the volatility and look a few years out. A few examples follow.
HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF) is a new name in the portfolio, and one we expect to hold and potentially build on as market conditions and valuations permit. Operating in over 50 countries with 2,700 locations across five continents, HeidelbergCement is one of the largest building materials producers in the world and has a $15B enterprise value. The stock is down 40% over the past year, and the share price as of this writing is the lowest on offer in the past decade, outside of the 2020 COVID dip.
On valuation, the business now carries a 5% dividend yield and trades at the lowest trailing multiples ever at 0.8x sales and 4x trailing EBITDA (Earnings Before Income, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). Clearly, the market thinks EBITDA is going down over the coming year or two, probably correctly. But the last time this business was available at this valuation was 2003, which also happened to be the last time the Euro traded at parity to the dollar, and it preceded a four-year run where the stock’s annualized return was over four times the market’s.
Clearly the next four years will not be the same as that time period, but we believe that if investors can stomach some volatility, we will eventually point to today’s price as a compelling entry point. Perhaps most importantly, there is a high level of alignment between shareholders and management, which owns over a quarter of the company and sees value in the stock. Top shareholder and board member Ludwig Merckle bought €20M worth of the stock in March at a price higher than today’s, and the company itself has been buying shares on the open market almost every single day this quarter.
Another name with a nice dividend yield, attractive valuation and significant shareholder alignment is clothing retailer The Buckle (BKE). Based in Omaha, NE, management owns almost 40% of the company and is shifting its focus to online sales. The company is very well run and has been onto something for a long time. In each of the last 27 consecutive calendar years, The Buckle has generated positive free cash flow (not “adjusted” free cash flow), something that few companies can say.
Despite this track record, the company trades at a trailing free cash flow yield in the teens with a rock-solid balance sheet, in our opinion, and a highly aligned management team in Warren Buffett’s backyard.
Speaking of stability, the companies in our portfolio with the highest levels of perceived stability have seen their valuations change faster than their fundamental prospects, causing them to approach prices that we now think are closer to fair, especially relative to the aforementioned opportunities. Tax preparation services provider H&R Block (HRB) is up 78% from where it traded in January of this year, while analysts continue to project flat revenues.
British American Tobacco (BTI) is up 40% from where it traded in December, not because smoking is all the rage in 2022, but because the value of stability has gone up. These types of positions may become funding sources for other things we want to buy at the margin.
We appreciate your support and attention in understanding the thought process behind the Fund’s dynamics. As always, we remain the biggest shareholders in the Fund and welcome any questions or comments.
