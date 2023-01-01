Fed Preview: Recession Fears Mount, Inflation Seen As Easing

Jul. 26, 2022 11:22 AM ETiShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
832 Followers

Summary

  • The FOMC begins its two-day meeting Tuesday with a widely-expected 0.75 percentage point hike to be announced Wednesday afternoon.
  • Fears of recession percolate across the economy as inflation fears begin to abate.
  • Investors should consider a particular low-risk ETF as a way to play the inverted Treasury yield curve.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Holds A News Conference On Interest Rate Policy

Win McNamee

It's a tale of two recessions. Some Wall Street research firms call for at least two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, a so-called "technical recession," between this year and next, but the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) will make the ultimate call. NBER takes a different approach. That group will review economic data, namely employment changes, after the fact to determine if the U.S. economy indeed contracted - NBER pays little attention to the "rule of thumb" technical recession concept.

Right now, the consensus forecast reveals a major GDP growth rate slowdown, according to Goldman Sachs.

GDP Growth Rate Outlook: Below Trend

GDP Growth Rate Outlook

Goldman Sachs Investment Research

Meanwhile, inflation is still running exceptionally high. June's 9.1% headline CPI advance from the year prior is unmistakable evidence that the Fed is behind the curve. The upshot is that significantly lower commodity prices, falling shipping rates, and inventory growth among retailers are clues that inflation might have topped out.

Inflation expectations, as measured by the difference between the yield on TIPS and comparable-maturity Treasures, have retreated. Five-year inflation is expected to be 2.58% while the rate over the five-to-10-year period (the "5y5y") is slightly under 2.2%, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Inflation Expectations Are Off The Highs

Inflation Expectations Are Off the Highs

St. Louis Federal Reserve

To put a bow on it, the market might have done a lot of the Fed's dirty work for them now that growth expectations are low, but not in recession-territory (yet) while inflation expectations have declined meaningfully. Moreover, an extraordinarily strong U.S. dollar might have partially bailed out the Fed. A strong greenback stymies net exports to help settle the economy and inflation, all else equal.

U.S. Dollar Index Near 20-Year Highs

U.S. Dollar Index Near 20-Year Highs

StockCharts.com

Growth and inflation. Those are the two key economic barometers the Fed looks to when determining its interest rate policy and open market operations. With seemingly little fanfare of quantitative tightening beginning last month, all eyes are on the Effective Fed Funds Target Rate.

The FOMC's two-day meeting culminates in a widely expected 0.75 percentage point hike to be announced Wednesday afternoon. There is a material chance that Chair Powell could announce a whopping 100 basis point increase, according to Fed Funds futures.

A 0.75% Hike Expected Wednesday Afternoon, But 1% On The Table

A 0.75% Hike Expected Wednesday Afternoon, but 1% On the Table

CME Group

With recession fears mounting, traders have reined in their previous outlook for a very hawkish FOMC. In fact, traders now see monetary policy turning looser in 2023 via rate cuts. Between now and then, though, economists at Goldman Sachs see the Fed hitting a target range of 3.25% to 3.5%, slightly below market pricing at year-end.

75-50-25-25?

75-50-25-25?

Goldman Sachs Investment Research

Further out, according to data gathered by Charlie Bilello, the Effective Fed Funds Rate is seen as falling throughout 2023 and 2024 as anemic GDP growth tames inflation risks.

Higher Rates, Then Lower Rates

Higher Rates, Then Lower Rates

Charlie Bilello

Heading into the Fed's decision Wednesday afternoon, Treasury rates are off their mid-June highs. The one-year yield is more than five basis points higher than the 30-year bond rate. Soon, we might see ultra-short-term Treasury yields above long-term bond rates.

An Inverted Treasury Yield Curve

An Inverted Treasury Yield Curve

The Wall Street Journal

For a while, I have been preaching the benefits of owning something like the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY). That play has worked well over the last three months with short-term rates hovering near 3%. With the policy rate climbing to around 2.5% this week, owning an even shorter-term Treasury fund could be the prudent move.

Enter: SHV. The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) has an effective duration of just 0.34%, according to iShares. So, there's very little interest rate risk. SHY, in contrast, inches out on the interest rate risk curve with a 1.84 effective duration. I expect the yield to maturity on SHV to rise above 2.5% later this month after the Fed's move and then above 3% by the end of 2022.

SHV: The Play On A High Fed Funds Rate

SHV: The Play On A High Fed Funds Rate

iShares

The Bottom Line

The market sees a 75% chance of a 0.75 percentage point rise in the Fed Funds rate this week, but there's a one-in-four possibility of a full percentage point hike. The Fed's statement will be critical to parse through to find how the Fed sees growth and inflation playing out in the months ahead. With recession fears on the rise and clear signs of easing inflation, traders see the policy rate falling in 2023.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
832 Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.