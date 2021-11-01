I know that the year's first six months were scary for many investors. In fact, it was the 11th worst start to the year in history.
But following such market hells comes market heaven with investors buying stocks after a terrible 6 months, historically resulting in 4% to 6% higher annual returns for the next decade.
That's almost quadruple your money over the next decade if you can stay calm and look beyond the short-term fear, uncertainty, doubt, or FUD.
But aren't we headed for a recession soon? Doesn't that mean stocks could fall a lot lower? Indeed it could. The blue-chip consensus is that stocks are likely to fall another 10% to 41% depending on how bad the recession of 2023 that the bond market, most CEOs and CFOs, and several economists now expect.
But guess what? From an even deeper market hell comes an even better market heaven.
Volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns. - Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management
Do you know what the historical 10-year forward returns look like from the end of the bear market if stocks fall another 10% to 40%?
No one rings a bell at the top or bottom of the market, and that's why the greatest investors in history didn't even try to time the market.
Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what's actually happening to the companies in which you've invested. - Peter Lynch
And do you know what makes it easier to look beyond the current economic uncertainty and market turmoil? Steady dividends that grow in all economic conditions.
As the saying goes, "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised," and here are three blue-chip bargains that recently gave investors a raise.
That's a clear signal that management is confident in the fundamentals of each company and that they can weather the "economic hurricane" that Jamie Dimon is preparing for.
SWK hiked its dividend by just 1.3% last week, disappointing some investors. However, management is being prudent ahead of a recession; what matters is that this marks the 55th consecutive year of dividend growth. That's every year since 1967, which includes:
In fact, SWK's history is even more impressive than the dividend growth streak lets on. SWK was founded in 1843 in New Britain, Connecticut. Since then, it's survived and thrived, during which it has paid uninterrupted dividends for 146 consecutive years through:
SWK will almost certainly outlive us all and represents the ultimate "buy and hold forever and leave to your children" dividend blue-chip.
If SWK grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, then it could double in the next 2.5 years.
Now compare that to the consensus for the S&P 500.
Analysts expect about 29% total returns or 11% annual returns from the S&P 500 over the next 2.5 years.
If SWK grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, then by 2027, it could deliver 169% returns or 20% per year.
|Year
|Upside Potential By End of That Year
|Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year
|Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)
|Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Expected Market Return Vs. Historical Inflation-Adjusted Return
|
Years To Double
|2027
|53.77%
|8.99%
|6.74%
|4.63%
|68.09%
|15.55
(Source: Dividend Kings Market Valuation And Total Return Tool)
Analysts expect 54% total returns or 9.0% CAGR from the market over the next five years.
SWK could deliver over 3X this amount.
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, SWK is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing dividend kings you can buy today.
Cummins isn't a dividend aristocrat... yet. But it just hiked its dividend for the 17th consecutive year by a very solid 8.3%.
Why?
Because CMI has a rock-solid balance sheet.
CMI is well on its way to making the energy transition, and do you know how I know?
These are all reasons why I trust CMI, and so can you. But the biggest reason why I'm not worried about CMI failing to transition to a green energy economy is this:
If CMI grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, then it could deliver 16% annual returns through the end of 2024.
If CMI grows as expected through 2027 and returns to mid-range historical fair value, then investors could see 116% total returns or 15% annually.
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, CMI is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing industrials you can buy today.
NNN just raised its dividend 4% to mark its 33rd consecutive year of annual dividend growth. That's every year since 1989, including:
30% of its top tenants are recession-resistant. What does that mean for cash flow stability in recessions?
NNN has a strong BBB+ stable credit rating from both S&P and Moody's.
Its 5.7 debt/EBITDA is safe based on the 6.0 or less guideline rating agencies, and next year, analysts expect 5.5X debt/EBITDA.
National Retail Properties 2024 Consensus Return Potential
If NNN grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, then it could deliver 15% annual returns through the end of 2024.
If NNN grows as expected through 2027 and returns to mid-range historical fair value, then investors could see 67% total returns or 10% annually.
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, NNN is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.
Wouldn't it be smarter to wait for a recession when stocks are likely to fall even lower and then buy these dividend blue-chips?
Don't try to buy at the bottom and sell at the top. This can't be done - except by liars." - Bernard Baruch
Market timing works great in theory and nowhere else. Consider these examples.
The market doesn't bottom because bad news stops coming; it bottoms when the bad news is priced in. And individual stocks bottom on their own schedules, which no one can know ahead of time.
SWK is already priced as if were in a severe recession.
CMI is priced as if we were in an industrial recession and could already be priced for a mild recession, just like the one Bank of America expects to be starting soon.
I can't tell you what is or isn't priced into the market as far as inflation, interest rate, or growth expectations are concerned; no one can.
All I can tell you is that after a historically hellish start to the year, stocks are historically likely to stage a decade-long bull market that could triple your money over a decade.
Individual blue-chips like CMI and SWK are likely to do even better, thanks to stronger growth rates and more attractive valuations.
Meanwhile, NNN, a slow-growing defensive REIT, isn't likely to make you rich, but it offers a very safe and attractive yield nearly 3X that of the market.
Together these are the kinds of dividend hiking blue-chips that you can rely on in all economic conditions, not just in 2023, but for decades to come.
My goal isn't to score you a quick 30%, 40%, or 50% gain, though SWK and CMI are capable of that in the next year.
My goal is to help you retire in safety and splendor, awash in steadily growing dividends while you sleep well at night in all market conditions.
Don't fixate on whether the market bottoms in 10%, 20%, or has already bottomed.
Don't risk missing out on amazing blue-chip bargains that have the potential to deliver 9X to 24X returns in the next decade, trying to score an additional 11% to 25% upside in the short-term.
Or, to put it another way, don't try to double your money quickly, at the cost of potentially missing out on low-risk/high probability dividend opportunities to grow your wealth 20X to 50X over the next 30 years.
You don't have to be a stock market genius to retire rich, and stay rich in retirement. You just have to focus on the fundamentals that drive 97% of long-term returns.
And above all, remember that a long time horizon is crucial to achieving your long-term financial goals.
If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes. - Warren Buffett
The biggest reason investors mess up with investing isn't that they own the wrong companies; they are impatient and think that what happens over the next year or two matters.
When you own the world's best dividend growth blue-chips, who give you a raise every year, through good times and bad, it's a lot easier to focus on the truly long-term.
And that, my friends, is the true secret to retiring in safety and splendor. Of letting the world's best blue-chips work hard for you so that one day you don't have to.
Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on. - Tom Phelps
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Watchlist, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWK, CMI, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns SWK, CMI, and NNN in our portfolios.
Comments (1)