onurdongel

Second Quarter Performance

Crestwood (NYSE:CEQP) reported a decent but weather-impacted quarter this morning (July 26th). Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow came in $180 million and $108 million, respectively. Snowstorms in April and May dumped four feet of snow, which impacted the Williston Basin (Bakken) in particular with power outages. Management estimated these storms cost about $13 million.

The good news is management feels confident that this Q2 shortfall can be made up during the rest of the year thanks to healthy rig activity in the three major regions: Bakken, Powder River, and Delaware Basin. I'll also highlight that even with the winter weather and higher unit count, the company finished the quarter with 1.7x distribution coverage. The balance sheet also remains in excellent shape, finishing Q2 with $2.9 billion of debt and 3.7x leverage.

Updated Guidance

Even with the time shifts in the Williston Basin, the company raised the bottom end of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year from $780 million to $800 million. The company lays out its guidance picture very clearly in its most recent presentation (slide 10). Below, you can see the revised 2022 guidance:

2022 Revised Guidance Table (Company Presentation)

This is versus the original guidance from the Spring:

Original Guidance Table (Company Presentation)

As one can see, the main differences between the two tables in green are the Leverage Ratio and the Free Cash Flow after distributions. Both are impacted by a higher growth capital budget, some of which was inherited from the Sendero acquisition, the bulk of which will be spent this quarter.

Crestwood Growth Capital Investment by Quarter (Company Presentation)

The good news is these growth capital projects are high return (4x-6x) build multiples and therefore will leave the company exiting the year at around ~$250 million of projected Adjusted EBITDA in Q4.

Geographic Location of Capital Investment (Company Presentation)

Valuation

I am changing EBITDA from my last write-up to reflect the revised guidance and the changes owing to closing of the Sendero and First Reserve transactions subsequent to quarter end (slightly higher debt balance and higher unit counts). I am also updating Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the new guidance. The company usually hits or exceeds the high end of its guidance but I will continue to estimate conservatively using $830 million, just inside the high end. The end result is the multiple goes down about a quarter of a turn.

Market Cap (Using 105 million units at $26/share) $2.730 billion Preferred Units $612 million Minority Interest $430 million Net Debt $3.2 billion Enterprise Value ~$7.0 billion EV/EBITDA (Using $830 million EBITDA midpoint) 8.4x

Risks

As always, rig activity and well production are the main risks associated with this company. Those two items are partly driven by commodity prices and partly by weather. That said, historically, the company's adjusted EBITDA has generally not wavered more than a few percentage points off of guidance.

Conclusion

I continue to view this company as one of the more predictable, best managed, and safest plays within energy. Management has done an excellent job repositioning and rationalizing the asset base while maintaining a strong balance sheet and excellent distribution coverage (of a high distribution yield). I believe this company along with Enterprise Products (EPD) are core holdings for any energy allocation and very safe (and tax efficient) income investments. This company remains below its pre-Covid trading range of just over $30/unit and well below its recent high of $40/unit. I see no reason why it doesn't regain if not exceed that recent high.