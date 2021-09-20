anita2020

Investment Thesis

Today we explore Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), as it has been an attractive investment lately, considering its cheap valuation. Undoubtedly, COIN moves in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and investors in the stock effectively bet on the crypto market. Indeed, short-term fluctuations and volatility in the crypto market translate into more fees for the company, while a strong bull run remains a strong catalyst boosting the stock price.

Indeed, prices have been in a slump year to date, and COIN has crashed by 77%, while BTC only reported a drop of nearly 55% YTD. Even though it's not yet safe to call a market bottom, the recent news of the SEC investigation has sufficiently reflected in the stock price. Therefore, COIN has entered the buying zone and now earns a speculative buy rating for the short term.

Crypto Market Outlook 2022

After a bull run during which the crypto market cap reached $2.9 trillion in November 2021, cryptocurrencies plunged into bearish trends, shedding around $2 trillion market cap by June. Bitcoin reached all-time highs of around $68,000 and fell by more than 70% to just below $19,000 in June. The downward trend observed since the end of last year was further triggered by the collapse of stablecoin Terra (UST-USD) and its companion token Luna (LUNA-USD). This bear market can be attributed to macroeconomic factors such as rising inflation, central banks aggressively increasing target rates, and global economies' slowdown.

While the crypto market has rallied in the past few days, recovering some of its losses to reach a $1.05 trillion market cap, it is still too early to say that the crypto winter has ended. The loss is still less than the 87% shed in market cap after the peak of the 2017 bull run. Analyzing the on-chain data, experts fear another pullback might follow the recent rally. Although it might not have bottomed yet, there are signs that the market conditions are starting to resemble a bottom. Signs of seller exhaustion are creating conditions that resemble a market bottom for bitcoin, according to a report from blockchain analysis firm Glassnode.

Institutional Investors Are Losing Faith In Crypto

What seems more worrying is the fall in the confidence of institutional investors in the crypto market. We saw this class of investors entering the market as a positive signal. However, with Tesla announcing that it has converted approximately 75% of its Bitcoin holding into fiat currency, bearish sentiment might prevail for some more time. However, in my opinion, it is reasonable to believe that crypto might have more utility in the long run. With governments now shifting their focus toward digital assets, NFTs giving birth to billion-dollar industries, foundations of Web3 being laid, the real-world utility of crypto seems to have already started.

In the past six months, user engagement has fallen, and new app downloads of Coinbase have dropped to less than half. On a year-on-year basis, the downloads plunged by 79% in May 2022. We will probably see the effects of this fall in the upcoming earnings call. Financials for this year are expected to be really weak for the crypto exchange following Coinbase's CEO commentary in the last earnings call:

you can expect volatility in our financials given the price cycles of the cryptocurrency industry.

The Business Model Has Potential

With around 89 million retail users, 11,000 institutions, and 210,000 ecosystem partners on its platform, Coinbase has developed a brand name for itself, where users can invest, spend, send and receive, store, save, stake, borrow, lend, distribute, create, pay, and use crypto assets safely and easily. It took the company ten years to reach this brand name and recognition level. Therefore, this can be leveraged to focus on diverse revenue streams that could make the company profitable.

The main issue Coinbase is facing is that the company's business model is almost entirely based on charging transaction fees to retail traders and investors for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. The company has been making efforts to increase subscription and service revenues; however, this stream still makes up a small portion of the total income. As a result, I expect the correlation between its revenues and the prices of crypto assets to decouple over time.

Coinbase has been reducing transaction fees and is expected to reduce the fees further to counter the fierce competition other exchanges pose. On the expenses side, the most important investment Coinbase has been focusing on is hiring top talent. In the past months, the company had ramped up the hiring process and had reached a headcount of 5,000. However, it recently announced a plan to lay off 1,100 employees amidst the crypto crash. While this volatility in hiring and firing seems problematic, Coinbase has at least demonstrated operational flexibility such that it cannot only attract talent at a fast pace but also take steps for expense management during crucial times.

Competition Is Fierce

Recently, the crypto exchange has lost ground to its peers. Binance (BNB-USD) recently surpassed Coinbase for having the most BTC of any exchange. Another strong emerging competitor is FTX which has been aggressively marketing and acquiring to expand its global footprint. In May 2022, for the first time, FTX was processing more trades than Coinbase, while Binance overshadows both these exchanges in terms of trading volumes.

While it trails competitors in trading volume, Coinbase still has the most assets under its management on its platform, a $223 billion pool of liquidity that allows it to provide the superior pricing and trade execution that institutional investors require.

Coinbase Issues With Regulators

Coinbase's compliance with crypto market regulations gives it an edge in terms of reliability and reputation. However, Coinbase has established itself as the safest on-ramp for converting dollars into tokens, and it built a brokerage business that attracted not only retail customers but also a growing list of corporate clients, including Tesla and hedge fund Third Point Management.

However, Coinbase will not see real growth until special regulations regarding digital assets are made. For example, in 2021, SEC threatened that it would sue Coinbase if it launched its crypto lending product called Lend, and the crypto exchange did not launch it.

Recently, Coinbase has again urged for regulatory clarity on the crypto industry as a whole, blasting SEC on its statement claiming a few tokens traded on the exchange as securities. In my view, this battle over the jurisdiction of regulators will continue to hamper Coinbase's growth until regulations regarding digital assets are made.

COIN faces more scrutiny, and it is currently under SEC investigation whether the platform 'improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities'.

Conclusion

I believe COIN has long-term value, but it remains a high-risk investment for adventurous investors. However, despite the high uncertainty, the recent drop has justifiably priced in the regulatory scrutiny and relevant risks, suggesting a favorable risk/reward profile at current levels.