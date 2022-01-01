Gaming And Leisure Properties - Great REIT

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 14 new highs and up 9.34% in the last month.
  • 5.55% dividend.
  • Price Targets as high as $61.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the triple-net lease REIT Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). I found this stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/7, the stock gained 8.41%.

GLPI Gaming & Leisure Properties

GLPI vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 13.21+ Weighted Alpha
  • 9.18% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 9.34% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.28%
  • Technical support level at $50.92
  • Recently traded at $51.27 with 50-day moving average of $46.82

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $12.67 billion
  • Revenue expected to grow 6.40% this year and another 3.80% next year
  • Earnings estimated increase 4.90% this year and an additional 11.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 9.30% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 15 strong buy, 2 buy, 3 hold and 1 sell opinion on the stock
  • Analysts give an average price target of $53.73 with some analysts predicting as high as $61.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 13 to 2 for the stock to beat the market and the more experienced investors voted 3 to 0 for the same result
  • 8,630 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Buy 4.47
Quant Hold 3.04

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation B A A+
Growth B- B- A-
Profitability B+ B+ A
Momentum A+ C+ D+
Revisions D- C+ B-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Real Estate

Industry

Specialized REITs

Ranked in Sector

82 out of 182

Ranked in Industry

14 out of 27

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety D+ D+ D+
Growth C- C- A-
Yield B+ A A+
Consistency D+ D D-

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GLPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

