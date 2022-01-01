Nikola Stojadinovic

The Chart of the Day belongs to the triple-net lease REIT Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). I found this stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/7, the stock gained 8.41%.

GLPI vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals but increasing

13.21+ Weighted Alpha

9.18% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

14 new highs and up 9.34% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.28%

Technical support level at $50.92

Recently traded at $51.27 with 50-day moving average of $46.82

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $12.67 billion

Revenue expected to grow 6.40% this year and another 3.80% next year

Earnings estimated increase 4.90% this year and an additional 11.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 9.30% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 15 strong buy, 2 buy, 3 hold and 1 sell opinion on the stock

Analysts give an average price target of $53.73 with some analysts predicting as high as $61.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 13 to 2 for the stock to beat the market and the more experienced investors voted 3 to 0 for the same result

8,630 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

