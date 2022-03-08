The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, 2022. As we all know, COP is one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas producers.
Note: This article is an update of my article published on March 8, 2022. I have followed COP on Seeking Alpha since March 2017.
ConocoPhillips’ quarterly revenues were a whopping $19,291 million in the first quarter, significantly higher than the $10,559 million realized a year ago.
Increased production volumes and higher commodity prices boosted the solid first-quarter results.
Ryan Lance, the Chairman and CEO noted in the conference call:
Once again, we've made significant progress working on all levers across the company. We efficiently and safely delivered our capital scope globally and successfully integrated the Shell Permian assets. We also took important steps to further strengthen our balance sheet and continue to upgrade our portfolio, with the sale of our mature Indonesian business and the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in our long-life, high-quality APLNG business. We're running well and with very strong financial performance.
2.1 - The company is a long-term oil investment comparable to my US oil supermajors' group, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX). As we can see in the chart below, COP outperforms the group and is up 87% yearly, one of the best-performing stocks in this category.
2.2 - Furthermore, the dividend is now one of the highest in the group.
|ConocoPhillips
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Oil Revenues in $ Billion
|9.83
|9.56
|11.33
|15.12
|17.76
|Total Revenues in $ Billion
|10.56
|10.21
|11.62
|15.96
|19.29
|Net income in $ Billion
|0.98
|2.09
|2.38
|2.63
|5.76
|EBITDA $ Billion
|3.89
|5.17
|5.48
|6.62
|10.0
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.75
|1.55
|1.78
|1.98
|4.39
|Cash from operations in $ Billion
|2.08
|4.25
|4.80
|5.87
|5.07
|Capital Expenditure in $ Billion
|1.20
|1.27
|1.30
|1.56
|3.16
|Free Cash Flow in $ billion
|0.88
|2.99
|3.50
|4.31
|1.91
|Total cash $ Billion
|7.86
|10.66
|11.93
|6.95
|7.14
|Total debt in $ Billion
|20.03
|20.10
|19.67
|19.93
|18.75
|Dividend per share in $
|0.43
|0.43
|0.46+0.20
|0.46+0.30
|0.46+0.70
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion
|1.303
|1.353
|1.336
|1.321
|1.307
Sources: Company data and Fun Trading analysis
Note: Historical data are available for subscribers only.
Net income was $5,759 million or $4.39 per diluted share versus $982 million the previous year or $0.75 per diluted share.
The solid quarterly results came from increased oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.
Also, ConocoPhillips announced a third-quarter variable return of cash ("VROC") payment of $0.70 per share, or over 130% from the second-quarter VROC.
ConocoPhillips closed the sale of its Indonesian assets and acquired an additional 10% of Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG), now owning 47.5%.
Finally, ConocoPhillips received a 20-year production license extension in the Norway Greater Ekofisk Area from 2028 to 2048.
ConocoPhillips paid a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share in the first quarter and an extra dividend of $0.70 per share, for a total of $1.16.
The company announced an increase in expected 2022 returns of capital to shareholders to a total of $10 billion, with the incremental $2 billion to be distributed through share repurchases and VROC tiers.
COP distributed $2.3 billion to shareholders through a three-tier return of capital framework, including $0.9 billion through the ordinary dividend and VROC and $1.4 billion through share repurchases.
3.1 - Details per commodity: 52.4% was crude oil
The global average oil equivalent price increased significantly yearly, from $45.36 to $76.99.
3.3 - Production in Boepd per region. The Lower 48 is the most significant part, with 55.4%
3.4 - Lower 48 production details
Production in the Lower 48 represents 55.4% or 967K Boepd of the total output. The Lower 48 comprises the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and now Permian Basin, including Delaware) and the Gulf of Mexico production, but not Alaska.
3.5 - Details per US Shale Basins
Below is the production for Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Permian basins.
COP forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $95 and support at $79.
Oil is rising now, but I believe it is not sustainable and will probably retrace in the fourth quarter of 2022.
I reason that the Fed is expected to hike the interest rate by 75-point this week, which may tip the economy into a severe recession. In this case, oil demand will tumble, and this new situation may hurt oil stocks correlated to oil prices. COP is not immune if it happens and could fall back to $79.5-$78.5 with potential low support at $76.75.
As I said recently in my Exxon Mobil article, it is perhaps savvy to utilize the recent rally to take some profits off before the Fed's action starts to muddy the waters.
I think selling 30-40% (Trading LIFO) between $95 and $99.2 (50MA) and waiting for $79.5 and $78.5 with potential lower support at $76.75 to consider adding again is a wise strategy.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long-term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below to vote for support. Thanks.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own a medium long-term position and trade COP short-term regularly.
Comments (1)