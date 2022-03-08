JHVEPhoto

Introduction

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, 2022. As we all know, COP is one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas producers.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on March 8, 2022. I have followed COP on Seeking Alpha since March 2017.

1 - 1Q22 results snapshot

COP 1Q22 highlights (ConocoPhillips Presentation)

ConocoPhillips reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.27, beating analysts' expectations. It significantly improved from an adjusted profit of $0.69 per share a year ago.

ConocoPhillips’ quarterly revenues were a whopping $19,291 million in the first quarter, significantly higher than the $10,559 million realized a year ago.

Increased production volumes and higher commodity prices boosted the solid first-quarter results.

Ryan Lance, the Chairman and CEO noted in the conference call:

Once again, we've made significant progress working on all levers across the company. We efficiently and safely delivered our capital scope globally and successfully integrated the Shell Permian assets. We also took important steps to further strengthen our balance sheet and continue to upgrade our portfolio, with the sale of our mature Indonesian business and the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in our long-life, high-quality APLNG business. We're running well and with very strong financial performance.

2 - Stock Performance

2.1 - The company is a long-term oil investment comparable to my US oil supermajors' group, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX). As we can see in the chart below, COP outperforms the group and is up 87% yearly, one of the best-performing stocks in this category.

2.2 - Furthermore, the dividend is now one of the highest in the group.

COP Dividend comparison (Fun Trading)

ConocoPhillips - 1Q22: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Oil Revenues in $ Billion 9.83 9.56 11.33 15.12 17.76 Total Revenues in $ Billion 10.56 10.21 11.62 15.96 19.29 Net income in $ Billion 0.98 2.09 2.38 2.63 5.76 EBITDA $ Billion 3.89 5.17 5.48 6.62 10.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.75 1.55 1.78 1.98 4.39 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.08 4.25 4.80 5.87 5.07 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 1.20 1.27 1.30 1.56 3.16 Free Cash Flow in $ billion 0.88 2.99 3.50 4.31 1.91 Total cash $ Billion 7.86 10.66 11.93 6.95 7.14 Total debt in $ Billion 20.03 20.10 19.67 19.93 18.75 Dividend per share in $ 0.43 0.43 0.46+0.20 0.46+0.30 0.46+0.70 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.303 1.353 1.336 1.321 1.307

Analysis: Balance sheet and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $19.291 billion (oil revenues were $ billion) in 1Q22

COP Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) ConocoPhillips posted total revenue of $19.291 billion for the first quarter, well above the $10.559 billion in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $5,759 million or $4.39 per diluted share versus $982 million the previous year or $0.75 per diluted share.

The solid quarterly results came from increased oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.

Also, ConocoPhillips announced a third-quarter variable return of cash ("VROC") payment of $0.70 per share, or over 130% from the second-quarter VROC.

ConocoPhillips closed the sale of its Indonesian assets and acquired an additional 10% of Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG), now owning 47.5%.

Finally, ConocoPhillips received a 20-year production license extension in the Norway Greater Ekofisk Area from 2028 to 2048.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures) was $1,907 million in 1Q22

COP Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

The trailing 12-month free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is $12,699 million. COP recorded a first-quarter FCF of $1,907 million.

The quarterly dividend is $1.16 per share yearly or a yield of 3%. It represents $4 billion a year.

ConocoPhillips paid a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share in the first quarter and an extra dividend of $0.70 per share, for a total of $1.16.

The company announced an increase in expected 2022 returns of capital to shareholders to a total of $10 billion, with the incremental $2 billion to be distributed through share repurchases and VROC tiers.

COP distributed $2.3 billion to shareholders through a three-tier return of capital framework, including $0.9 billion through the ordinary dividend and VROC and $1.4 billion through share repurchases.

3 - Oil production was 1,747K Boepd in 1Q22

COP Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading) Production jumped to a record of 1,747k Boepd, including Libya, up from 1,527K Boepd the same quarter a year ago.

3.1 - Details per commodity: 52.4% was crude oil

COP Quarterly production per segment 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

3.2 - Global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, etc.)

The global average oil equivalent price increased significantly yearly, from $45.36 to $76.99.

COP Quarterly price per Boe history (Fun Trading)

The average crude oil price for the first quarter was $94.82 per barrel, a significant increase from the year-ago realization of $57.22. Realized natural gas liquids price was $41.80 per barrel, from the year-ago quarter’s $26.44. The average natural gas price for first-quarter 2022 was $8.83 per thousand cubic feet, up from the year-ago period’s $4.42. The average realized bitumen price was $65.86 per barrel, an increase from the year-ago level of $30.78.

3.3 - Production in Boepd per region. The Lower 48 is the most significant part, with 55.4%

COP Production per region 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

3.4 - Lower 48 production details

Production in the Lower 48 represents 55.4% or 967K Boepd of the total output. The Lower 48 comprises the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and now Permian Basin, including Delaware) and the Gulf of Mexico production, but not Alaska.

COP Quarterly Production Lower 48 history (Fun Trading)

3.5 - Details per US Shale Basins

Below is the production for Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Permian basins.

COP Quarterly production in the three US basins (Fun Trading)

4 - Guidance 2022

COP 2022 Guidance (ConocoPhillips Presentation) Production for 1Q22 is expected to decrease by 2.5% quarter over quarter to 1.70 million Boepd with a full-year CapEx increasing to $7.8 billion.

5 - Net Debt is now $11.6 billion in 1Q22

COP Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) Net debt is about $11.602 billion, with total cash of $7.144 billion - Debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.28x. COP divested $1.4 billion of non-core assets during 1Q22 and an additional $0.4 billion in April. The company completed monetization of the company’s CVE common shares, generating $1.4 billion in 1Q22 with funds applied to share repurchases and $2.5 billion in total proceeds since May 2021.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

COP TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted from the dividend.

COP forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $95 and support at $79.

Oil is rising now, but I believe it is not sustainable and will probably retrace in the fourth quarter of 2022.

I reason that the Fed is expected to hike the interest rate by 75-point this week, which may tip the economy into a severe recession. In this case, oil demand will tumble, and this new situation may hurt oil stocks correlated to oil prices. COP is not immune if it happens and could fall back to $79.5-$78.5 with potential low support at $76.75.

As I said recently in my Exxon Mobil article, it is perhaps savvy to utilize the recent rally to take some profits off before the Fed's action starts to muddy the waters.

I think selling 30-40% (Trading LIFO) between $95 and $99.2 (50MA) and waiting for $79.5 and $78.5 with potential lower support at $76.75 to consider adding again is a wise strategy.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long-term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

