Glacier Bancorp: Great Execution But I Won't Pay 3X TBV

Jul. 27, 2022 10:15 AM ET
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Glacier Bancorp is a well-run bank with a specific focus on Montana and the surrounding states.
  • The bank has a history of protecting credit quality and rarely reports loan losses.
  • Although I admire the strong execution, I am not interested in paying 17 times earnings and almost 3 times the tangible book value per share.
Grunge kaart van de staat Montana met zijn vlag die binnen wordt gedrukt

Gwengoat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) is the holding company of a myriad of banks focusing on Montana and the surrounding states. With a balance sheet size in excess of $26B, Glacier definitely is a large bank but with a dedicated focus on the communities it serves.

Areas of Activity

Glacier Bancorp Investor Relations

The bank has a history of excellent risk management with just a small fraction of its loan book defaulting on loans and this has helped the bank to earn a premium valuation on the market.

Chart
Data by YCharts

While the EPS appears low, Glacier's lower risk balance sheet warrants a premium valuation

Glacier saw its net interest income increase as its total interest income increased by in excess of $9M while the interest expenses increased by just $1.2M. The combination of both elements helped to boost the net interest income to $193.4M, a substantial increase from the $186.6M in Q1 of this year and an even more impressive increase compared to the $155.5M in Q2 of last year (although this was obviously still excluding the impact of the Alta acquisition, which was only completed later in the year).

Income Statement

Glacier Bancorp Investor Relations

The total non-interest income came in at $28.3M while the non-interest expenses were approximately $129.5M resulting in a pre-tax and pre loan loss provision income of approximately $92M. Fortunately for Glacier, the bank was actually able to recoup some of the previously recorded provisions which added about $1.5M to the reported pre-tax income which was boosted to just under $94M. This resulted in a net income of $76.4M and considering there are approximately 110 million shares outstanding, the EPS was approximately $0.69. While that is substantially higher than in the first quarter of this year, investors need to keep in mind the bank recorded a $7M loan loss provision in that first quarter which obviously weighed on the results. But even comparing apples to apples, the pre-tax income excluding loan loss provisions would have increased from $88.8M to $92.2M thanks to the increased net interest income.

A good result for the bank, mainly thanks to the lack of loan loss provisions. And that's remarkable on a $14.4B loan book.

But when we look at the total amount of non-performing and non-accruing loans, it becomes clear the bank is doing an excellent job in risk management. As of the end of June, the total amount of non-performing assets came in at $44M consisting of about $38.5M in non-accrual loans and about $5.1M in accruing loans that are more than 90 days past due.

Loan Book

Glacier Bancorp Investor Relations

As you can see above, the total amount of non-performing assets is currently at its lowest level in a long time. And with a loan book of in excess of $14B, the NPA ratio is just around 0.3% while the NPA ratio based on total assets is less than 0.2% (0.16% to be exact).

This explains why Glacier didn't have to record additional loan loss provisions. The total amount of provisions is already pretty high at $173M which provides a coverage ratio of almost 400%. And that would assume not a single dollar of the $44M in non-performing loans could be recovered. That's extremely unlikely.

Loan Loss Provisions

Glacier Bancorp Investor Relations

The bank is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.33 which means that $0.36/share or around $40M was retained on the balance sheet. While you would expect this would help fuel the book value and tangible book value per share, the increasing interest rates had a negative impact on the book value as the securities available for sale had to be marked down. This is now visible in the income statement but is processed as a correction of the equity value.

Looking at the asset side of the balance sheet, the bank had about $6.2B in securities for sale. I like the way Glacier is running its balance sheet as the total amount of cash and securities represents about 40% of the total assets, but the exposure to interest rates will have a continuous impact on the value of the AFS securities. Fortunately those tend to have short-term maturities and I think the worst should be behind us.

Asset side of balance sheet

Glacier Bancorp Investor Relations

As of the end of June, the tangible book value per share had dropped from $17.15 to $16.83 despite adding about $0.36 per share in retained earnings. This decrease was more benign than the Q1 decrease of the TBV as Glacier saw its TBV per share drop by in excess of $2.

Investment thesis

While I appreciate Glacier running a conservative balance sheet, I'm just not sure if I'm willing to pay a 200% premium to the tangible book value for the bank. Sure, safety has its price but while a premium of 100% would be a 'maybe', I think the current share price of close to $50/share is a little bit too rich for me.

I will keep an eye on Glacier Bancorp but seeing how the stock is trading at 17 times earnings and almost 3 times the tangible book value, it is unlikely I will initiate a long position anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

