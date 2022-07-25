If we look at a long-term chart of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), we can see that shares have once more dropped into steep oversold conditions. Long-term support can be found at just under $30 a share where the upward multi-year trend-line depicted below coincides with the stock's 200-month moving average. It will be interesting to see if shares indeed test this support area in upcoming weeks but present trends indicate that they will not.
We state this because forward-looking earnings projections in Southwest have increased significantly in recent months as demand for the airline's services has really come to the fore. Southwest's GAAP earnings estimate now comes in at $1.22 per share (where March of this year was really the first month where demand began to spike) for its fiscal second quarter which will be announced on the 28th of July next. Suffice it to say, if the airline reports a significant earnings beat but more importantly delivers strong vibes for future growth, shares could spike above $40 a share and not look back.
This is where the "momentum" argument in airline stocks comes into play, which is an argument that many long-term investors do not concur on. First on the momentum side. To really get earnings moving in the right direction, Southwest's labor issues (including salaries, wages, etc.) have to dissipate and its proven track record of reliability and efficiency needs to return in spades. With net profit margins hovering only around 3%, the airline needs to turn over its capital quickly in order to grow profits significantly once more. Revenues are expected to grow by more than $2 billion, for example, in the second quarter.
Suffice it to say, Southwest has some clear tailwinds in play at present, such as demand outstripping supply (which should continue to lift prices) buoyed by high levels of consumer savings (strong affordability). The company's strong balance sheet, growing profitability, and hedged fuel program should enable the airline to continue investing in its people, fleet, and operations. Compared to its peers, Southwest has a strong investment grade rating where leverage at present comes in at a conservative 56%. All of these trends, in theory, should enable the airline to report enough sales to then produce positive earnings and cash flow, which essentially is the fuel to drive the airline forward through sustained investment. The more investment dollars available to Southwest over upcoming quarters, the faster the airline can put capital to work in areas that are needed.
From a long-term perspective, however, Southwest's valuation, for example, as well as shareholder compensation, are areas that are far more closely studied. Although Southwest's forward GAAP earnings multiple of roughly 17 and forward cash-flow multiple of 7.60 look very appealing on the surface, investors must remember that the airline's dividend has still not been reinstated and share buybacks have literally come to a standstill. However, the biggest concern that long-term investors should continue to have at Southwest's present valuation is the economy for the following reason.
On the recent Q1 earnings call, the principal themes revolved around getting the network restored and increasing staff numbers significantly. Now as these investments take place over the forthcoming weeks and months, you imagine the economy takes a turn for the worse be it much higher interest rates that curtail spending or fresh Covid-related restrictions which curtail the movement of people. For Southwest to grow though, it knows it needs to put capital to work, period. However, the high fixed cost nature of this business means that rates of return can come under sustained pressure in difficult times due to the constant requirement for capital. Suffice it to say, lower sales along with elevated costs are not a good recipe for sustained internal cash-flow generation.
This is why, irrespective of how the airline's second-quarter earnings turn out this week, shares at their present level are still not cheap enough for us to ponder a long-term bullish play. if indeed, as mentioned, we drop to the support area discussed earlier and there is no change in customer demand which is key, then the risk/reward play would obviously stack up in a more interesting way.
Therefore, to sum up, going solely off Southwest's valuation, sales growth, and upward earnings revisions, investors may start buying here if Q2 numbers come in positive in any way. We look forward to continued coverage.
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. We relentlessly look for opportunity where our aim is to put the odds in our favor in a significant way. We use options to gain leverage when applicable and we usually only enter long positions when the respective stock is trading very close to long-term (Multi-year) support. Our mission is to constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside yet significant upside potential. By doing the above enough times successfully, your portfolio can only but compound its gains fast.
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments