Selling Into a Well-Anticipated Event

In my experience, and from those who mentored me, the stock market has always been a discounting mechanism, forward-looking, weighing all the information available today and pricing that information into stock prices six to twelve months out. Information, like the Fed will raise the Fed funds rate 75-100 basis points on Wednesday, is already in the price. If that is the case, why would you sell stocks into that well-anticipated event? For example, five trading sessions before the June 15 rate increase, the market declined. On the 15th, after the announcement, the S&P 500 rallied 1.5%, closing up for the first time in 5 days. Based on continuing experience, it seems to me that this is a concept is lost to the computerized, algorithmic traders, most of the pundits urging caution and a large segment of the general public.

42 Days of Hand-Wringing

We have had 42 days since June 15 for the market to price in all the negatives... 42 days of constant media hammering on Wednesday being a huge deal, a potentially very negative event. Yet, last Friday and today (7/26), the market declined... a selloff in anticipation of this well-discounted event. Today's action was pretty typical. Not much was safe save the 10-year US Treasury note, which, in a flight to safety trade, traded up in price and down in yield from Thursday's high over 3% to today's low yield of 2.79%. The leaders of yesteryear, exemplified by Cathie Wood's ARKK, lost 11% in the past two days. Oil and oil stocks got hit (recession fear), even though natural gas was trading at a 14-year high ($8.99/MCF). Banks were under pressure too. This might relate to recession fear and the impact on credit quality. All of this is, in my opinion, preemptive sales to avoid a weak market that might develop as a result of today's interest rate moves. It looks like the current tightening is beginning to have real effects on certain segments of the economy... housing, for instance. What if the Fed says this is it for a while that they are going to see what effect the latest move has on the numbers going forward? My sense is that is a major risk for those sitting on the sidelines waiting for a retest or new lows.

June 15, Postscript

After all the higher rates, inflation, recession talk and extremely negative market sentiment, the S&P 500, NASDAQ and DJII all closed higher today than their June 15 closes. During the 42-day period, the S&P, NASDAQ and DJII were up 3.45%, 4.1% and 3.56%, respectively. Based on the rhetoric, who would have imagined this outcome?

What is going on?

Maybe the sellers are exhausted. Or maybe the market is doing its usual thing, gazing down the road and forecasting better times 12-18 months from now. While the market is doing its thing, the media and pundits are doing theirs.

OMG! Time to buy, not sell!

What's your take?

