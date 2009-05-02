In the current macro environment, we are hit in the face every morning with more bad news. After reaching a new 40-year high in June, inflation remains top of mind for investors.
Investing is more critical than ever. The higher the inflation rate, the quicker cash loses value. In this context, staying in cash is not an option.
Many investment vehicles can help soften the blow of inflation, such as TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) and REITs (real estate investment trusts).
A diversified portfolio of stocks is an excellent way to beat inflation. Backtesting as far as possible, the results remain consistent:
The chart below shows the range of stock and bond annual returns. The longer the holding period, the narrower the range of outcomes.
Over a 1-year timeframe, returns can go from a loss of -39% to a gain of 47%. However, the longer the time horizon, the less likely you will lose money. Over 20 years, investing in stocks has consistently yielded positive returns.
According to US inflation data, the average and median annual inflation rate since 1914 has been ~3%. As a result, with the worst 20-year rolling period leading to a 7% annual return, stocks are a fantastic way to protect our assets against inflation over the long term.
However, while stocks perform well over time for investors who can expand their time horizon, not all businesses are inflation-proof.
So what should we be looking for?
For one thing, low-cost ETFs can provide immediate exposure to a diversified portfolio with exposure to the global stock market.
When it comes to individual stocks, there are certain qualities to look for if you are facing an inflationary environment.
Warren Buffett explained at a previous Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) shareholder meeting that the best protection against inflation is:
The wisdom bombs dropped by Uncle Warren never cease to amaze me.
What is a wonderful business, you may ask?
In a letter to shareholders 40 years ago, Buffett wrote that companies that tend to withstand an inflationary environment must have:
Because of their deflationary nature, I've been an investor in software businesses for a long time. Technology can help lower expenses and improve efficiencies.
Regardless of the sector or category, not all businesses are well-equipped to face high inflation. So let's dive in and review the traits likely to help a business thrive in this environment.
In his most recent semi-annual letter, Terry Smith of Fundsmith explained the importance of a high gross margin:
Inflation causes an increase in the cost of the ingredients, components and other inputs which constitute companies’ Cost of Goods Sold (‘COGS’). The best defence against this inflation is a high gross margin — the difference between sales revenues and COGS. On average last year the companies in our portfolio had a gross margin of 60% compared with about 40% for the average large, listed company. Our companies make things for £4 and sell them for £10 whereas the average company makes things for £6 and sells them for £10. A 10% rise in the COGS clearly has much less effect on the profitability of the companies in our portfolio than the average. Moreover, if they want to compensate for say a 10% rise in COGS, our portfolio companies can achieve this with a much smaller price rise than the average company. The effect on COGS is not the only effect of inflation but it is clear that the high and sustainable gross profit margins of our companies provide a robust first line of defence.
I could not agree more with Terry Smith. I've used this approach for many years. On average, companies in the App Economy Portfolio have a gross margin of 62%, slightly ahead of Fundsmith.
A high gross margin is not only a positive trait to fight inflation but also a sign of a strong product/market fit.
According to Marc Andreessen:
Product/market fit means being in a good market with a product that can satisfy that market.
Here again, we can return to Uncle Warren to gain some wisdom. In the book Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statements, David Clark and Mary Buffett review Warren's threshold for gross margin.
According to Buffett, companies with a gross margin above 40% tend to have a competitive advantage, while companies below 20% suffer from fierce competition.
It's essential to look at the gross margin over an extended period. Is it stable, improving, or worsening?
To illustrate, the chart below shows the quarterly gross profit margin of six different businesses:
Overall, the gross margin of a business shows its capacity to withstand a rise in its cost structure without impacting its profitability.
Pricing power is a critical lever to fight inflation. It's essentially the ability to raise prices without reducing demand and profitability.
Here again, Buffett says it best:
The single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you’ve got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you’ve got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10 percent, then you’ve got a terrible business.
Unfortunately, not every company has this flexibility. It depends on how indispensable a product is and where it sits on the value chain.
According to the UBS Equity Strategy team:
With inflation pressures surging, pricing power relative to cost exposures will be a key theme and source of [absolute outperformance] for global equity markets.
Historically, whenever the two-year US breakeven inflation rate is above 2.5%, UBS noted that "companies with strong pricing power have outperformed their weak counterparts by nearly 14% on average over the next 12 months."
The best businesses offer:
So how can we identify evidence of pricing power?
The financials can help find tangible evidence:
Netflix (NFLX) is going through a challenging time with two consecutive quarters of subscriber loss. However, looking at the performance in the past decade, the company has demonstrated a strong pricing power.
First, we can see multiple price hikes followed by a continued rise in subscribers.
Second, margins have steadily expanded over the years.
Other great examples of companies demonstrating pricing power are the chip designers NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).
Many software companies add new features to their existing offerings or embrace a platform strategy leading to multi-product adoption (more on that later when we cover net retention).
Salesforce is the poster child, but other businesses have followed in the past decade, such as CrowdStrike (CRWD) or HubSpot (HUBS). They demonstrate their ability to scale by maintaining or expanding their margin while growing revenue at a fast clip.
I would be remiss not to mention most popular consumer brands like Apple (AAPL) or NIKE (NKE) that have demonstrated the strength of their brand name recognition over multiple decades.
Since the release of the first iPhone in 2007, the world has shifted to cloud and mobile. The rise of the App Economy has impacted the past 15 years.
Since Marc Andreessen published his essay Why Software Is Eating The World in 2011, software companies have been some of the best-performing public equities.
Many categories are going through a digital transformation: entertainment, commerce, healthcare, finance, traveling, education, and more. As a result, companies across all sectors are now impacted by the trifecta of software businesses: acquisition, retention, and monetization.
Retention is an excellent indicator of a company's product/market fit, and it's the most important predictor of the longevity of a business. In addition, it's more efficient and cost-effective to retain existing customers than to acquire new ones.
There are two essential types of retention to be aware of:
Over the years, some customers pay for more services, some scale back their usage, and some leave altogether. As a result, the dollar-based net retention rate (or net revenue retention rate) is the ultimate performance indicator that tells you how much money a company is still making from a cohort of customers after a full year.
Sammy Abdullah, a co-founder of Blossom Street Ventures, explains:
Net dollar retention tells you what percent of revenue from current customers you retained from the prior year, after accounting for upgrades, downgrades, and churn.
If the dollar retention rate is above 100%, you are looking at a company that would be growing its top line even without adding new customers.
Some companies use their own definition of this metric or name it differently. It's essential to read the fine print and understand the KPI you are looking at. For example, a company like Twilio (TWLO) shares its dollar-based net expansion rate as part of its earnings reports. A retention metric needs to include the impact of churn.
Churn measures the rate at which you are losing customers. It is usually measured as the percentage of customers who discontinued their subscriptions in the past year. The churn rate is immensely important for businesses that rely on a subscription model.
Jamin Ball, a partner at Altimeter Capital, does a fantastic job synthesizing SaaS company earnings and comparing their KPIs. After the first earnings season of the year, he posted a summary chart of the net revenue retention.
A recurring revenue model combined with a high net revenue retention rate is an excellent indicator of the sustainability of a business in the near term. In an inflationary environment, it's a desirable trait to look for. It's a tangible way to assess the health of a service, its sustainability, and its relevance to customers.
Since this KPI is so important, you'll often find a strong correlation between the net revenue retention and the valuation of a company. In other words, be careful before investing in SaaS companies with a cheaper valuation. As with most things in life, you often get what you pay for.
Capital efficiency measures how efficiently a company uses its cash to run its operations and grow.
There are several ways to measure capital efficiencies, such as ROCE (return on capital employed) or the cash flow margin trends relative to the overall growth of the business.
Below is an excellent example with Docebo (DCBO). The company grew its ARR (annual recurring revenue) by more than 10X since 2016 to $118M while only using $13M in cash from operations.
This article provides more details on how I look at the company's recent performance.
High inflation has led to a hawkish Federal Reserve with multiple rate hikes planned in the months ahead. As a result, raising capital in this environment will become increasingly challenging.
As a result, companies with breakeven or positive cash flow margins are better positioned to stay in control of their destiny.
In addition, I tend to solely focus on companies with a significant net cash position on their balance sheet. Net cash refers to a company's cash balance (cash and short-term investments) after deducting its liabilities.
A large net cash position allows a company to stay dynamic and flexible. It can fund several quarters of a slowdown in activity when large enough. Given the consensus around an upcoming recession, it could prove essential.
In their book, Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statements, Mary Buffett, and David Clark touch on long-term debt. They write:
"Warren has found that a company with [a] durable competitive advantage spins off a lot of cash and has little or no need for debt."
To assess a company's financial health, you can divide its long-term debt by its free cash flow over the past 12 months. By doing so, you can determine how many years the company would take to pay off its long-term debt with its existing cash flows.
Buffett's historic purchases indicate that a company should have sufficient yearly free cash flow to pay all long-term debt within 3 or 4 years.
There are exceptions and extenuating circumstances. However, if you see a company with a net debt position and an FCF to debt ratio below 25%, you might want to think twice before adding it to your portfolio.
The growing shift toward digitization is poised to benefit asset-light companies.
Ernst & Young provides the following definition:
We define asset-light companies as those that have a five-year PPE (property, plant and equipment) to sales ratio average lower than their respective sector mean.
The global pandemic has disrupted many businesses overnight, upending the service and travel industries and disrupting supply chains globally. It perfectly illustrates how companies can be impacted by a black swan event with a wide range of outcomes.
Even mega caps like Alphabet (GOOG), Meta (META), or Amazon (AMZN) are inherently asset-light. Additionally, the companies of the App Economy shine on this feature because their main cost is their headcounts:
The recent earnings report from Walmart (WMT) shows the challenges stemming from monitoring inventory levels. Large retailers in many categories suffer from pricing pressure on their inventory, with some products becoming obsolete in weeks or generating high costs if they don't find a buyer.
EY previously highlighted that asset-light companies had outperformed their asset-heavy peers on total shareholder returns by four percentage points in the five years leading to COVID.
In particular, EY emphasized several benefits of the asset-light model:
As you can see, the benefits of this business model improve just about all other qualities featured in this article.
The macro environment will be top of mind for the foreseeable future. With 40-high inflation, rising interest rates, and a potential recession, we must adapt and ensure our investment strategy is stacking the deck in our favor.
A high gross margin, pricing power, robust retention metrics, capital efficient growth, and an asset-light business model can do just that.
What about you?
Discipline and consistency win the game over time. Unfortunately, many investors violate their own model or strategy when their portfolio performance is temporarily disappointing. I would rather sell too late than too early, so I tend to never sell. I let my winners compound to a significant portion of my portfolio and let my losers become insignificant over time.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ABNB, AMD, AMZN, CRM, CRWD, DCBO, DDOG, ETSY, FVRR, GOOG, HUBS, META, MTCH, NFLX, NVDA, PAYC, SQ, TTD, TWLO, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
