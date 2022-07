Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Federal Reserve poised for another

75-bp rate hike

— question is 'what next'?

Tech helps Nasdaq, S&P, Dow

futures climb on Fed Day

.

Microsoft

skids as Q4 results miss expectations,

Alphabet

: Tough comps ahead, happy with Cloud uptake.

U.S. senators introduce bill that would

end taxes

on small crypto transactions.