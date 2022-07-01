Following our comment on BASF's (OTCQX:BFFAF) preliminary figures released on the 11th of July, today the German chemical giant just released its full earnings disclosure. Last time, adjusting our internal model on the new company guidance, we lowered our buy rating from €70 to €66 per share, reiterating the following considerations:
Looking at the Q2 performance and having already analyzed the preliminary figures, there are no major surprises to report. BASF turnover increased by 16% to €23 billion in a year-on-year comparison. The final quarterly figures showed that the adjusted operating profit came at €2.34 billion and was only slightly below the profit of €2.36 billion recorded in the same period last year. This good result was achieved thanks to Wintershall Dea's performance. What is not coming as a surprise is the fact that BASF is raising its full-year forecast in this persistently difficult market environment. This is really remarkable, the company now expects a gradual slowdown in global economic development but at the same time, they raised the lower end of the operating profit forecast. They are now targeting at least €6.8 billion for 2022 instead of the previous €6.6 billion guidance.
Thanks to our latest Uniper update, we provide a view on the European energy crisis and we also highlight that chemical companies account for almost 14% of the German gas consumption. However, the Ludwigshafen-based chemical group has the possibility to switch energy input from natural gas allocation to electricity for almost 2/3 of its entire production. If this is the case, based on our sensitivity model, we estimated a 6% higher cost. Very important to report and in line with our analysis is the new partnership signed with MAN Energy Solution. Thus, BASF will build the world's largest heat pump in the Ludwigshafen facility. We are forecasting lower results in the second half of the year, but we are still ahead of the consensus estimates guidance. Thanks to a strong margin of safety provided by the current dividend yield (higher than 7%) and a P/E ratio very much discounted versus its peers that are facing the same energy crisis, we confirm our valuation at €66 per share.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BASFY, BFFAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
