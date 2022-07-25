jetcityimage

Even one of the biggest companies in the United States is feeling the heat from raging inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages, as we are speaking about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) of course. To see how the latest developments impact the company and impact the long-term investment thesis, I go back to the start of the year when I concluded that shares looked fairly to fully valued heading into 2022.

Current Thesis

Walmart has seen a solid 2021, showing growth despite the Asda divestment and more challenging comparables in the wake of the pandemic, as operational execution has been solid.

Early in 2021, Walmart posted a 7% increase for the pandemic stricken year 2020 to $559 billion, with operating earnings up 10% to $22.5 billion, as earnings were posted at $5.48 per share. These earnings were reported based on operating margins of 4.0% of sales, falling a bit short of the long-term average of 5-6%, as a reversal to the historical margin range could provide huge earnings growth, yet this would be a huge and multi-year task in a competitive field out here.

2021 started on a solid note as the company guided for modest full year earnings growth, after initially fearing that 2021 earnings could fall a bit amidst the tougher comparables. Throughout the year, the company hiked the full year earnings guidance, seeing full year earnings around $6.40 per share alongside the third quarter results. Operating margins rose 60 basis points to 4.8% sales for the first three quarters, driven by the lapsing of some pandemic related expenses, while the divestment of the Asda assets furthermore boosted margins.

The $6.40 per share number translated into a 22-23 times earnings multiple at $145 at the start of the year. Net debt of $22 billion was very modest, even as it excluded lease obligations, especially as EBITDA totaled $28 billion in the first three quarters of the year already. The resulting 4.5% earnings yield and strong balance sheet nonetheless felt a bit rich as Walmart should probably trade at a market multiple to reveal appeal, leaving me to conclude that shares were more than fully valued.

Eventful Times

Since the start of the year, it has been in the inflation debate and the Ukraine-Russia war which have caused massive global upheaval as shares of Walmart have actually risen to $160 in April, quite a solid performance and in hindsight perhaps quite an optimistic move.

In February, Walmart posted 2022 sales of $572 billion, up more than 2% on the year before, with growth held back by divestments. Operating earnings rose from $22.5 billion to $26 billion, with adjusted earnings posted at $6.46 per share, as net debt was posted at $23 billion. The company guided for pretty stable results in 2022, with sales growth seen in the low single digits, as the same pretty much applies to the earnings per share guidance.

By mid-May Walmart posted first quarter results and while 3% growth in first quarter sales looked solid, adjusted earnings per share came in a bit short at $1.30 per share. Inflation, supply chain issues and higher labor costs were the reasons for the relatively solid sales results, but lower earnings, as these trends prompted the company into cutting the earnings guidance for the year.

The company actually hiked the full year sales guidance by a percentage point to 4% on the back of inflationary trends, with earnings per share seen down a percentage point, a relatively large cut from the initial guidance calling for mid-single digit growth. First signs of the inventory built up were clearly there as first quarter inventories ended at $61 billion, comparing to just $46 billion a year before.

These results triggered an overnight selloff from $148 to $130 in May as shares have been pretty much rangebound ever since in a $120-$130 range. After shares rose towards the higher end of the range in recent weeks, shares are down to $120 again as the company essentially gave another profit warning, just two months after the soft first quarter earnings report.

The company actually hiked the full year sales guidance to 5.5% (excluding divestments) which is driven by inflation and that is actually bad news as a strong dollar and supply chain issues and inflation are set to hurt full year operating earnings by about 11%, as this makes that full year operating margins are modeled at just 3.9% with earnings per share seen down about 10%. This makes that earnings are seen at just $5.80-$5.90 per share, which essentially is down a dollar from the initial outlook provided for the year.

And Now?

So comparing the situation to the start of the year, when shares traded at essentially 22 times forward earnings of $6.80 per share, we have seen the earnings estimate come down about a dollar to $5.80 per share, and trading at $120, the multiple has fallen by 1 times to 21 times earnings. That shows that much of the fall in the share price is due to lower earnings estimates, and partially a lower earnings multiple, as multiple contraction is quite minimal (given that interest rates have moved up higher as well).

The truth is that the company is hit hard by inventory clearance sales, as the inventory increase in the first quarter hinted at, yet inflation is really hurting Walmart's core customers, which we could have seen coming amidst so many headwinds identified for these same consumers. Given that most of the decline in the share price actually coincided with lower earnings estimates, driven by 3.9% operating margins seen this year, which is the lowest margin estimate for a really long time, I am still leaning cautious here.

Near to medium-term operating momentum will be soft in all likelihood, as prospects for margin expansion look very dim, leaving me to still err on the cautious side, in this case still a neutral position, as I do not see compelling reason to get involved here just yet.