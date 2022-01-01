DawidKasza/iStock via Getty Images

The only guarantee when it comes to investing is that nobody has any real clue what the stock market will do next, when it will do it or for how long. So why on Earth do I still keep spending my time reading market commentary?

I've been asking myself that question for some time now. The best (and perhaps only) answer that I can come with is that I somehow just enjoy reading financial content. In terms of utility, my finance hobby isn't appreciably different from reading comic books. Meaning, there are certainly better ways to spend my time, but there's no real harm picturing myself as Batman, swooping onto the floor of the NYSE to buy shares of beaten-down stocks from villainous short-sellers. And I think I know why I like to do this. You see, as a private retail investor, I really only have just one financial mandate: invest in stocks that generate reliable passive income, spend less than I earn, and reinvest the savings to compound my portfolio income. But there is just one big problem with that: IT IS BORING!!!!

Did you know that I once got fired from my job? I was 17 years old and worked as a short order cook at a delicatessen. Like everyone else who pulled the evening shift, I had to stay behind to help clean up after closing. Golly but I sure did find that aspect of the job boring. So, you know, to sort of spice things up, a co-worker and I would sometimes wield brooms or mops like nunchucks while making sounds like Bruce Lee in action. And it's on one very such occasion that I accidentally swung a mop handle deftly into a display case of cookies that all ended up skittering across the floor like flaky, crumbling hockey pucks.

Apparently, the supervisor was not in the mood for that.

So now you can plainly see that I do appreciate why attempting to "spice up" boring tasks carries certain risks of backfiring. Yet even now as a (very) mature 52-year-old, I still cannot help but notice that all broom and mop handles bear a slight resemblance to lightsabers. My advice to anyone who self-manages their finances? Resign yourself to keeping it boring. I'll admit that I tend to ignore my own best rational instincts in many (or most) aspects of my personal life, but not when it comes to this. I think we all know that any decision we make to combat boredom is almost certainly the wrong decision.

And yet..... there is always that persistent desire to tinker, isn't there? To enhance. To - as they say - "add value." To do.... well, just to do SOMETHING because isn't that what people are supposed to be doing with money that they manage?

You Only Need to Get it Right Once or Maybe Twice.

It's been quite warm and quite sunny in Lisbon over the past couple of days. Consequently, I sometimes spend a bit more time indoors - especially during "evil hour" (which is the four-hour period between 1:45am to 5:00pm when the sun is highest in the sky). Today I decided to loaf around for a while using Google Finance. I know that comparing my portfolio performance to the overall stock market is stupid - nobody cares about the outcome besides me and even I like to tell myself that I don't care all that much. But I suppose there are worse ways to waste my time on a hot summer's day, so why not poke around the internet and play with my portfolio?

AT LAST!!!! SURPRISE! EXCITEMENT AND ACTION!!!!!!!

Family Portfolio (Google Finance.com)

According to Google Finance, it now turns out that our family portfolio has managed to outperform the overall stock market by around 7% over the past five years - not even including the portfolio's market-beating 2.6% dividend yield.

Oh, what a glorious way to spend the warmest part of the day. I'm not too proud to admit that I felt positively giddy with self-congratulatory delight. Fidgeting around with Google Finance was like discovering that you're that 98 pound weakling who harbored a hidden superpower all along. So ecstatic was I to discover my newly found superpowers that I decided to venture outside and go to lunch with my wife (who watched patiently but from a discrete distance as I did I little victory dance in public). We went to our favorite ramen noodle restaurant but the whole time I couldn't entirely shake a nagging suspicion: what if I'm actually NOT a financial superhero after all?

You can't live life the way I do and not find yourself either nibbled at or gnawed upon by self doubt. Fortunately, in the case of financial self-doubts there exist simple (and often free) tools to forensically examine your level of genius (or perhaps the absence or even opposite thereof). In my case, that all boils down to one simple question: what if I had never invested in two of my top performing stocks over the last decade? To find out, I simply used Google Finance to calculate what my five-year returns would have been if I had never bought shares of two of my top performing stocks - Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCPK:HESAY).

Answer?

According to Google Finance, my portfolio without just those two investments would have underperformed the overall stock market by a whisker.

Listen carefully and even from far across the sea from Lisbon, Portugal you can probably hear that deflating sound of air leaving the whoopie cushion. Oh, but then take out one or two other lucky (ahem, I mean, "good") investments and overall, my performance on the overwhelming bulk of my portfolio STINKS.

So alas, my nagging suspicion was all too well founded. I am most decidedly NOT looking at prodigy levels of stock picking ability on the 73 different funds and shares that I own in my portfolio. Oh no, no, far from it. Fortunately, my failed teenage attempts to mimic Bruce Lee taught me to avoid the constant temptation to "spice up" my returns by doing things with my portfolio (such as rebalancing or selling stocks that seem to have gotten expensive). I refused to succumb to the boredom! I let the luck run on those precious few lucky (ahem, I mean, "smart") investments by staying out of my own way.

Actionable Conclusions.

Sobering as it is to admit my utter lack of financial super prowess, it turns out that there actually are two actionable conclusions to draw from my time-frittering portfolio meanderings this morning.

First, contrary to what all those market efficiency experts say, it is indeed plausible that you can build a market-beating portfolio of individual shares by picking: (1) consistently profitable companies with (2) either no debt or A-rated credit, with (3) durable and high profit margins, and with (4) plenty of extra cash flow used for share buybacks, dividends or both. Why, I suppose that one could simply just look at the holdings for a top S&P 500 index fund, pick out the first 40 or 50 companies that fit those (or similar) criteria, and then ignore the damn thing for 5 to 10 years. You don't need to be a great stock picker! I mean, come on! How hard should it be to accomplish a 2 out of 73 batting average? And in my case over the past 5 years, that's all it took.

Second, if you pick a sufficiently diversified portfolio of stocks, I bet that the chances are actually pretty darn good that you will get lucky at least once or maybe even twice. But if you're like me, I think you should expect that the overwhelming majority of your investments throughout your lifetime will likely deliver average or sub-average performance. And that will not matter in the slightest! You can still come out ahead because those one or two lucky investments will more than make up for your otherwise mediocre investment track record.

As the afternoon wears on and it grows a bit cooler outside, I have decided to hike over to the Mercado to sit with my laptop, polish off the article and think about money and life while I enjoy my afternoon glass of white wine. The practice of finance is so much more enjoyable with a bit of refreshment to go along with. And suddenly it occurred to me. One of the many unsung benefits of a life pockmarked by flourishes of idiocy is that you do actually tend to pick up a lot of wisdom about the nature of dumb mistakes. And along the way, you may even uncover a few clever tricks to help avoid making dumb mistakes. So allow me to share the simplest and most failsafe approach for avoiding dumb mistakes: don't do ANYTHING. And nowhere else in life does this maxim apply so aptly as with your stock portfolio.

Speaking of portfolios, what's in mine? The list almost never changes except as I reinvest dividends into more shares of whatever component on said list happens to look cheap to me at the time.

Author's Portfolio (Author's personal spreadsheet)

And what will I buy next? Well, that depends. Early this past March, I started to track every single investment I make whenever I reinvest dividends. The original point of the exercise was twofold: (1) to discover whether I am destroying value and wasting time by reinvesting dividends into individual stocks; and (2) to ascertain whether and to what extent dollar cost averaging works as an investment strategy during a very tedious and very annoying bear market such as we've all enjoyed this year.

According to Google Finance, since March 2nd my Savings Portfolio has managed to return a robust $118.72 on all of my invested capital, compared to a 11.5% loss for the Vanguard Total Market Index ETF (VTI) over the same time period. It means that I've probably saved myself a bit of money by hand picking individual shares to invest in. Plus, it's sort of fun to put on a cape, mask and spandex unitard and go shopping for beaten-down shares of stock. At the moment, I'm looking to put future savings into more shares of 3M (MMM), T. Rowe Price (TROW), the perennially cheap shares of Citibank (C) that I never seem to grow bored of, and also maybe some more shares of Home Depot (HD), which is a new position I just added to our portfolio this year. I'll probably just go with whichever one of these four stocks is cheapest next time I have any cash to invest.