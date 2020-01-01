'Downtrading' Might Be Kryptonite For IYK

Jul. 27, 2022 2:15 PM ETiShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)IMBBF, IMBBY, KO, PEP, PG, PM1 Like
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • We have no strong convictions either way for IYK, but investors need to be aware that some of its big names are going to be donating customers to discount brands.
  • The top several companies have a lot of premium brands, making them such market cap juggernauts, which means invariably there are discount brands competing with them.
  • CVS and Coca-Cola might be alright, but P&G, PepsiCo and Philip Morris have quite a few contenders as incomes fall.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bottles with soda or cola in the red strage crate for bottles.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) contains a lot of companies with some of the biggest brand equities in the world. While on first look it avoids some of the consumer discretionary exposures that might make us worry more, it has another risk that investors should take into consideration, which is downtrading. Downtrading is definitely a real effect, and while it didn't kick in as aggressively during the sudden stop of the pandemic, it could now with the macroeconomic onslaught of inflation and soon-to-be falling disposable (nominal even) incomes. Remember, the geopolitical conflicts have destroyed real value and integration, and pain will come - no getting around it. The premium brands in IYK could get hit, hurting their multiples which depend on domination within their markets.

IYK Breakdown

Let's have a brief look at the IYK portfolio:

IYK holdings

IYK Breakdown (iShares.com)

Definitely some very recognizable names there.

  • P&G (PG) owns a host of brands across lots of markets including personal hygiene, kitchens, cosmetics (sort of) cleaning and personal grooming (Gillette and Braun). All of these are subject to downtrading since most of these brands are premium. In a supermarket in Europe, you will always be able to avoid their substantially higher prices by buying supermarket label, which is almost always just as good, and some of the really big brands were already donating customers away to other companies like Gillette due to marketing gaffes and a declining consumer image. The economics of these businesses are fundamentally nice, with lots of reusables and recurring revenue streams, but ultimately, the brands are premium and not particularly well positioned in the downside macroeconomic scenarios that we should be preparing for.
  • Coca-Cola (KO) is more unimpeachable despite the availability of discount alternatives. We are not going to claim that supermarket generic Cola does the trick. Moreover, reopening helps their higher margins markets in food service channels.
  • PepsiCo (PEP) is more of a mixed bag since not all of its products are soft drinks. It casts a wider net than KO with brands like Doritos, Lays, some pretzel brands, and iced-tea. Overall, while Pepsi itself is maybe even my preference over Coke, the issue is that all the other brands can be easily downtraded. Discount chips are what I opt for already, and there are just a lot of brands that discount players can compete effectively with, so we're less excited here.
  • Philip Morris (PM) is not a stock we're a fan of. Heat not burn is at major risk of getting taxed, especially given the rate at which it's recruiting from traditional cigarettes. This will change the margin profile for the worse. Moreover, Russia and Ukraine were both important markets for PM, and with lost margins in Russia especially, they have to price up more aggressively than Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) does. IMB has a whole load of discount brands and rolling tobacco, and they're likely going to take share. The market knows it too, given its 20% growth YTD ignoring the June crash.

Conclusions

Coke is a point of resilience for sure, but investors should be a little concerned over the other stocks, which looking down the list all suffer from downtrading risks. Consequently, the whole ETF isn't particularly well positioned against downtrading. We'd avoid it and pick and choose instead consumer staple brands that either benefit from downtrading or are immune to it due to product inimitability.

While we don't often do macroeconomic opinions, we do occasionally on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
2.6K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.