The iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) contains a lot of companies with some of the biggest brand equities in the world. While on first look it avoids some of the consumer discretionary exposures that might make us worry more, it has another risk that investors should take into consideration, which is downtrading. Downtrading is definitely a real effect, and while it didn't kick in as aggressively during the sudden stop of the pandemic, it could now with the macroeconomic onslaught of inflation and soon-to-be falling disposable (nominal even) incomes. Remember, the geopolitical conflicts have destroyed real value and integration, and pain will come - no getting around it. The premium brands in IYK could get hit, hurting their multiples which depend on domination within their markets.
Let's have a brief look at the IYK portfolio:
Definitely some very recognizable names there.
Coke is a point of resilience for sure, but investors should be a little concerned over the other stocks, which looking down the list all suffer from downtrading risks. Consequently, the whole ETF isn't particularly well positioned against downtrading. We'd avoid it and pick and choose instead consumer staple brands that either benefit from downtrading or are immune to it due to product inimitability.
