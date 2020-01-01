Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) contains a lot of companies with some of the biggest brand equities in the world. While on first look it avoids some of the consumer discretionary exposures that might make us worry more, it has another risk that investors should take into consideration, which is downtrading. Downtrading is definitely a real effect, and while it didn't kick in as aggressively during the sudden stop of the pandemic, it could now with the macroeconomic onslaught of inflation and soon-to-be falling disposable (nominal even) incomes. Remember, the geopolitical conflicts have destroyed real value and integration, and pain will come - no getting around it. The premium brands in IYK could get hit, hurting their multiples which depend on domination within their markets.

IYK Breakdown

Let's have a brief look at the IYK portfolio:

IYK Breakdown (iShares.com)

Definitely some very recognizable names there.

P&G (PG) owns a host of brands across lots of markets including personal hygiene, kitchens, cosmetics (sort of) cleaning and personal grooming (Gillette and Braun). All of these are subject to downtrading since most of these brands are premium. In a supermarket in Europe, you will always be able to avoid their substantially higher prices by buying supermarket label, which is almost always just as good, and some of the really big brands were already donating customers away to other companies like Gillette due to marketing gaffes and a declining consumer image. The economics of these businesses are fundamentally nice, with lots of reusables and recurring revenue streams, but ultimately, the brands are premium and not particularly well positioned in the downside macroeconomic scenarios that we should be preparing for.

Coca-Cola (KO) is more unimpeachable despite the availability of discount alternatives. We are not going to claim that supermarket generic Cola does the trick. Moreover, reopening helps their higher margins markets in food service channels.

PepsiCo (PEP) is more of a mixed bag since not all of its products are soft drinks. It casts a wider net than KO with brands like Doritos, Lays, some pretzel brands, and iced-tea. Overall, while Pepsi itself is maybe even my preference over Coke, the issue is that all the other brands can be easily downtraded. Discount chips are what I opt for already, and there are just a lot of brands that discount players can compete effectively with, so we're less excited here.

Philip Morris (PM) is not a stock we're a fan of. Heat not burn is at major risk of getting taxed, especially given the rate at which it's recruiting from traditional cigarettes. This will change the margin profile for the worse. Moreover, Russia and Ukraine were both important markets for PM, and with lost margins in Russia especially, they have to price up more aggressively than Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) does. IMB has a whole load of discount brands and rolling tobacco, and they're likely going to take share. The market knows it too, given its 20% growth YTD ignoring the June crash.

Conclusions

Coke is a point of resilience for sure, but investors should be a little concerned over the other stocks, which looking down the list all suffer from downtrading risks. Consequently, the whole ETF isn't particularly well positioned against downtrading. We'd avoid it and pick and choose instead consumer staple brands that either benefit from downtrading or are immune to it due to product inimitability.