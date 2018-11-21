Don't Rule Out A Bull Market

Summary

  • Happy to have Alan Brochstein back! Thoughts on the recent rally (less about Bulls buying than Bears covering), political doubts and overall optimism.
  • Valuations are low, but there's good news across the US. These stocks are really cheap.
  • Mistake to assume margins will go down.
  • Analyzing Canopy Growth, Curaleaf, AYR Wellness, Ascend and more.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
