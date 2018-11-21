Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Happy to have Alan Brochstein back! Thoughts on the recent rally (less about Bulls buying than Bears covering), political doubts and overall optimism. Valuations are low, but there's good news across the States. These stocks are really cheap. Mistake to assume margins will go down. Analyzing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), AYR Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), Ascend (OTCQX:AAWH) and more.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.