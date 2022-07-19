Sean Gallup

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ("Google") is an Internet juggernaut which acts as the backbone of the search and advertising industry. The company recently announced its financials for the second quarter of 2022, and reported lower than expected numbers on both Revenue and Earnings per Share (EPS). The main reason for these muted results is macroeconomic environment, which has led to cautious advertisers and foreign exchange headwinds. However, the stock price still popped by ~5% in pre-market trading and I believe these results are just a small bump on the road to continued success. I previously wrote a very popular and in-depth post on why Google is an "Internet Juggernaut." In this post, I will expand on the key points from that post, flesh out the second quarter earnings, and revisit the valuation model. Let's dive in.

The Backbone Of Internet

As per my last post, in early July 2022, the story hasn't changed much for Google. The company basically "owns" the Internet through a combination of dominant market share and backbone infrastructure such as the cloud. For the uninitiated, here are some fast facts about Google.

Market Leader in search (84% of all internet searches made on Google)

YouTube (Most Popular Video Platform with a 76% market share)

Chrome Browser (66% market share up +1% from my last post)

Android OS (72% market share in mobile up +1% from last post)

Google Maps (Most popular Map App by downloads)

Gmail (Most popular email client for non-Apple devices).

Alphabet Business Model (Kelly 2015)

Google makes ~90% of its revenue from Advertising. They are in an duopoly with Meta Platforms (META) and capture over 50% global digital ad spend. Now, although this is forecasted to decease slightly as Amazon's Ad business grows and TikTok increases in popularity, I view Meta at a greater risk than Google. Meta Platform is very similar to TikTok, as it's what I like to call a "fast-paced" social media platform, where ads are thrown in front of your eyeballs like a rabbit jumping onto the highway. Whereas Google ads are generally more subtle and more "intent" focused, not to mention the best-in-class technology and targeting features. Given these factors the market for advertising was worth $500 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand to $876 billion by 2026.

Ad Market Share (Emarketer)

YouTube Is The Next Television

Due to Google's vast array of "freemium" products, it's only scratching the surface when it comes to the monetization opportunities. I see YouTube as being a big driver of more revenue moving forward. As the world's 2nd largest search engine, YouTube has the potential to become the "Next Television." For a long time, Google has just made ad revenue from YouTube. However, they have recently started to leverage the platform in different ways. For instance, YouTube has finally rolled out "YouTube Memberships" to a greater number of channels (after a long testing period in 2019). This enables viewers to click the "Join" button on channels and get access to a series of extra benefits.

YouTube Join Button (author screenshot)

YouTube memberships may not seem like a big deal, but it's huge. YouTube has ~2.6 billion monthly active users and 56 million creator channels (up 36% year over year). As a YouTube creator myself, I run an investing YouTube channel (Motivation 2 Invest) where I interview Hedge Fund Managers. I know that I can monetize the channel in many different ways from ads to affiliates, sponsorships, and memberships. YouTube has left a lot of money on the table by only focusing on adverts, whereas the creator economy is worth over $100 billion.

Before YouTube Memberships, many creators such as myself opted to use for 3rd party membership platforms such as Patreon to manage our subscriptions. Patreon tripled its private market valuation to a staggering $4 billion in 2021, due to a surge in creators. YouTube Memberships can easily disrupt this platform and others like it (assuming management makes it a priority).

YouTube Premium has also recently been fleshed out from a pure ad free subscription model for music, to something much more. This now includes the ability the download videos, play YouTube in the background (which is a real pain point for people) and even enable Virtual Reality via YouTubeVR (metaverse anyone?). YouTube premium also gives access to "YouTube Originals" which is not touching "Netflix Originals" but the potential is still there. YouTube TV has also increased in popularity to 5 million subscribers in 2022, which is greater than Hulu's live TV option at 4.1 million subscribers. Now although, YouTube TV is a far cry from Netflix at over 200 million subscribers, the platform really offers a new way to bundle TV channel packages together. The industry has gone through an "Unbundling" with Disney Plus, Netflix and HBO as separate services, but I forecast a "Rebundling" as the low cost nature of each means subscribing to multiple services is common, as one study shows.

YouTube has also recently (19th July 2022) announced shopping on YouTube, through a partnership with Shopify. This will enable creators connect their stores to YouTube and enable shopping across videos and live streaming. The livestream shopping market is estimated to be worth over half a trillion dollars in China alone, and thus many Western companies such as YouTube, Meta and TikTok are investing heavily into this space.

Google Cloud - Growth Engine

Google Cloud is the third largest cloud infrastructure provider with a 10% market share, behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of enterprises and cloud providers in the industry are poised to reap the rewards. The Cloud Infrastructure industry is projected to be worth a staggering $1.95 trillion by 2032. Alphabet has even constructed a vast network of submarine communication cables, which truly makes it the "Backbone of the Internet."

Cloud Market (Statista)

Moonshots

Alphabets "Moonshots" are Google's "Other Bets," which involve high upside projects from Waymo, a leader in self-driving cars, to the ongoing innovation in Quantum computing, which would represent a "Quantum Leap" in computing.

The Autonomous vehicle industry was worth "just" $76 billion in 2020, and is projected to grow at over a 40% CAGR, reaching $2.1 trillion by 2023. Waymo is at the forefront in this market, they already have commercial operations in Arizona today, where you can hail a self-driving car using the Waymo App. In addition, they have rolled out a "Trusted Tester" program in San Francisco where anyone can sign up and hail a Waymo. I discussed the opportunity in the self-driving industry extensively in my last post, for those who want to read more on Google. Moonshots currently only make up 0.3% of revenue as of Q222, but as you can see from the market opportunity, they offer tremendous optionality.

Waymo (Official Website)

Recruitment - Competitive Advantage

A point which is often overlooked by many analysts is the ability to recruit top talent as a competitive advantage. As a company scales, it becomes less about the products and more about who has the best talent. Like a Football or Soccer team, the team with the best players ultimately wins the game no matter what the brand name. However, companies like Google have the pick of the best talent from all over the world. According to one report, Google only hires 1% of applicants for software engineering positions. In addition, its interview questions are notoriously difficult and require very abstract thinking.

In my mind, companies such as Apple (AAPL), Google, Tesla (TSLA), Meta (possibly) all have strong advantages when it comes to recruiting talent. Google ranked number one on best places to work in 2020 and it rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor. The negative reviews speak about it being a "large, corporate company," this is true with a $1.39 trillion market cap.

There is a risk of complacency and playing it safe too much. However, I believe Google's culture of "experimentation" combats this quite well. With a tight labor market, the ability to recruit top talent will be a key to any company's continued success. Google increased its number of employees by nearly one third year-over-year to a staggering 174,000. However, recently the company has announced a short-term slowdown in hiring.

Google Reviews (Glassdoor)

Alphabet's Second Quarter Financials

Given the extensive backdrop, Alphabet announced earnings for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue was $69.7 billion, up 13% year over year, which missed analyst expectations by $111 million. This growth may seem slow for Google, but remember this is after a stronger than normal quarter in Q121, where they achieved a meteoric 62% revenue growth as advertisers splurged as the economy reopened. The strong dollar also impacted currency rates and meant revenue was actually up 16% year over year.

Revenue Q222 (Alphabet Earnings report)

Revenue growth was driven by strong growth in Search, up 32% year over year to $40.7 billion. YouTube Ad revenue had slow growth of just 4.8%, but again remember that in the prior year, YouTube grew by a blistering 83.7% in what has been called a "uniquely strong" quarter. CEO Sundar Pichai, stated in the Q2 earnings call that; "Time spent on YouTube globally has continued to grow." He also stated that:

"YouTube Shorts are watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views."

The company has increased its focus on YouTube Shorts in an effort to compete with TikTok. However, it should be noted shorts can be more difficult to monetize, and Meta announced trouble with this on their own platforms during its Q1 results. Google is currently in the early stage of monetizing shorts, and CEO Pichai stated the "early results in shorts monetization are encouraging."

Revenue by Unit (Q222 earnings)

Google Cloud was the crown jewel, revenue increased by a blistering 36% year over year to $6.3 billion. This was driven by the increasing digital transformation of companies globally and large market opportunity mentioned prior. More specifically, Google launched "Public Sector" in June to focus on helping U.S. government agencies and public institutions accelerate their digital transformation. Google cloud is highly regarded in the Data Cloud market because it can unify data lakes, data warehouses, and governance into a single platform and then run machine learning models top.

Google has also bolstered its Cybersecurity offering and announced the acquisition of Mandiant for $5.4 billion in Q122. In the second quarter, the company built on this momentum through the introduction of new cybersecurity products to help customers. Google currently protects over 5 million websites with its cybersecurity technology.

Google generated a strong operating margin of 28% in Q222, down slightly from the 31% seen previously, but not a major issue as the company plans to slow down hiring for the short term moving forward. Operating Income was $19.46 billion, up just 0.46% year over year, mainly due to the lower ad spend and increased investments into "technical infrastructure globally, with servers as the largest component," as CFO Ruth Porat put it during the Q2 earnings call.

Earnings per share was $1.21, which missed analyst expectations by $0.08 and was down slightly from the $1.36 in the prior quarter, due to the aforementioned reasons.

Alphabet has a fortress balance sheet with a staggering $125 billion in cash and short-term investments, in addition to $14.7 billion in Long term debt.

Advanced Valuation

In order to value Alphabet, I have plugged the latest financials into my advanced valuation model, which uses the discounted cash flow ("DCF") method of valuation. I have kept my conservative estimates the same as my prior post for Google stock, with 10% revenue forecasted for the next 1 to 5 years.

Google stock valuation (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

In addition, I have forecasted margins to increase from 32% to 34% over the next 5 years as the cloud business scales and becomes more profitable. To increase the accuracy of the valuation, I have also capitalized R&D expenses.

Google Stock valuation (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Given these factors I get a fair value of $153/share. The stock is trading at $105 at the time of writing and thus is ~30% undervalued.

As an extra data point Google trades at a Price to Earnings Ratio (FWD) = 19.1, which is approximately 30% lower than its 5-year average.

Risks

Advertiser Uncertainty

As mentioned previously, Google makes ~90% of its revenue from advertising, this is cyclical and based upon the economic outlook. As consumers' living costs get squeezed due to inflation of energy costs, food costs, and increasing mortgage rates, they may cut down on discretionary spending. Due to this uncertainty, advertisers are pulling ad spend in 2022, which will impact Google moving forward. However, if we zoom out, the same thing happened when the pandemic hit in 2020. Google's share price fell off a cliff and mainstream news outlets thought the world was going to end. I personally saw this as a buying opportunity at the time, as ad spend is cyclical.

Final Thoughts

Google is a tremendous company and truly is the backbone of the internet. They still dominate Internet search and the advertising market. Google's revenue base is highly correlated with global ad spend and thus this will be a cause of volatility moving forward - at least until its cloud business reaches a significant size or the "Moonshots" such as Self Driving start to bring in revenue. The recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar will be a headwind in the short term, but overall this is just another small bump on the road to continued success.