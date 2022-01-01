Zscaler: This Is A Bullish Bottom To Buy

Jul. 27, 2022 2:29 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)IGV
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Zscaler stock is still more than 60% off its November 2021 highs. However, we noted ZS has been attempting to form a bottoming process on its long-term chart.
  • Notwithstanding, ZS still trades at a premium. Given the looming recession, the Street remains tentative over its near-term prospects.
  • However, management is confident of delivering its $5B ARR outlook. Also, we believe its inherent operating leverage could help sustain its growth premium if it executes well.
  • Our analysis of the iShares Software ETF's long-term bottom corroborates our thesis on ZS.
  • Therefore, we revise our rating from Hold to Speculative Buy, with a medium-term price target of $200.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Zscaler Headquarters

hapabapa

Thesis

Leading zero-trust cybersecurity leader Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) stock remains more than 60% off its November highs, as it suffered another recent downgrade by the Street. The analysts were worried about a slowdown in enterprise IT spending, given the looming recession. We believe the concern is justified, given ZS's embedded premium and aggressive growth estimates.

We updated investors in our previous article in May (Hold rating), encouraging them to wait for a sustained bottoming process before considering adding exposure. However, our preferred bear trap (indicating the market decisively denied further selling downside) price action didn't form. Notwithstanding, we observed that ZS has been attempting to bottom constructively since May for two months.

Coupled with what we believe is a potential long-term bottom on the iShares Software ETF (IGV), ZS's medium- and long-term bottom looks increasingly likely.

Consequently, we are ready to revise our rating from Hold to Speculative Buy. We also revise our medium-term price target (PT) to $200, implying a potential upside of about 38% (as of July 26's close).

Management Remains Confident In Delivering Its $5B ARR Target

Given its sizeable growth premium (NTM FCF yield of 1.4%), management needs to convince investors that it has the confidence to continue executing well over the next few years to justify its valuation.

Therefore, it's reassuring to investors that management has maintained its confidence in delivering its $5B ARR target at an investor conference in June. Management accentuated (edited):

The $5B market that we've got is based on our existing customer base. If they bought everything that we have for ZIA and ZPA, there's a 6x opportunity of $1B ARR. So it's significant just for ZIA and ZPA. We do have a 5-year plan, which is a detailed plan by product segment, geography, by channel related to where we expect things to be over the next five years. We also expect emerging products to be a significant portion of that. So we'll see if they'll grow at a faster pace than ZIA and ZPA. But our main products are still going to be ZIA and ZPA for a while because they're so big and have so much momentum. (Zenith Live 2022)

But, Zscaler Needs To Execute With "Perfection"

Zscaler revenue change % and adjusted EBIT change % consensus estimates

Zscaler revenue change % and adjusted EBIT change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Zscaler reported a TTM revenue of $970M in FQ3'22 (calendar quarter ended April). Therefore, we believe it behooves Zscaler to deliver a highly aggressive growth cadence to meet its projection.

Furthermore, the slowing revenue projection based on the consensus estimates (bullish) doesn't augur well. However, we also observed that the company could continue gaining significant operating leverage that could underpin its valuation if it can continue executing robustly.

However, the Street downgraded the upside potential of ZS recently, given the worsening macro risks. Citi highlighted (edited):

Increasing odds of a global recession are becoming harder to ignore, and fundamental softness for the systems software names is now visibly manifesting in field work. - The Fly

BTIG also added fuel to the fire, downgrading ZS recently, citing its growth premium. It added (edited):

ZS shares are trading at more than 13 times enterprise value-to-sales, and though the company likely had a solid second-quarter, independent field checks downticked from prior quarters and lead us to believe sales cycles will elongate over the next 6-12 months. - Seeking Alpha

But, Price Action Suggests A Potential Long-Term Bottom For ZS

ZS price chart (monthly)

ZS price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

We observed that ZS had held its May lows resiliently over the past two months. Therefore, we believe its price action is constructive and looks increasingly likely to bottom on its long-term chart, which is potent.

ZS price chart (weekly)

ZS price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Poring into its medium-term chart, we can glean that ZS has been consolidating well along its 200-week moving average. It has also continued to absorb selling downside. Notwithstanding its near-term resistance ($163) has consistently denied further buying momentum.

However, if the consolidation continues (without breaking below May lows), we believe subsequent buying momentum should help ZS overcome its near-term resistance. Therefore, we believe its medium- and long-term bottoming signals look robust.

IGV price chart (monthly)

IGV price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

Also, our analysis of the IGV ETF's long-term chart indicates a long-term bottoming process is forming. Therefore, it increases our confidence that ZS can sustain its current consolidation zone.

Is ZS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We revise our rating on ZS from Hold to Speculative Buy, with a medium-term PT of $200.

ZS has been bottoming well on its medium- and long-term charts, as further selling downside has been absorbed by dip buyers.

It's also in line with the long-term bottom seen in the IGV ETF, which bodes well for a long-term bottom for the software group.

Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?

We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
14.83K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

I'm Jere Wang, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.

Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries. 

Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups. 

My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/







Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.