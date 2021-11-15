Stagflation is here, with US growth slowing and inflation still at 40-year highs.
Growth estimates are falling fast, and the bond market is now pricing in a likely recession at the start of 2023.
The good news is that the blue-chip economist consensus, the 16 most accurate economist teams in the world, think that inflation will fall rapidly next year.
The bad news? The Cleveland Fed's daily inflation forecasting model still expects high inflation to persist for several months.
The Cleveland Fed's model estimates that core PCE, the Fed's favorite inflation metric, will show slightly accelerating core inflation of 4.8% in the July report in early August.
But haven't economists been wrong for two years about inflation? Indeed they have been. And isn't it possible that they might be wrong that inflation will fall rapidly? It's very possible. Research Affiliates think inflation hasn't peaked yet and might not peak until the end of the year or even early 2023.
Why? Simple math.
|Month
|CPI YOY Growth
|July 2021
|5.4%
|August 2021
|5.3%
|September 2021
|5.4%
|October 2021
|6.2%
|November 2021
|6.8%
|December 2021
|7.0%
|January 2022
|7.5%
|February 2022
|7.9%
(Source: Bureau Of Labor Statistics)
Research Affiliates believe that as long as the new month's inflation is above last year's, base effects mean that we're replacing a lower inflation month with a higher inflation month.
One would assume that the world's best economists would have mastered such simple spreadsheet math and account for this in their estimates. But then again, maybe not.
So how long might it take for inflation to peak if RA is right? Based on some economist forecasts such as UBS (UBS) and Kiplinger, who are estimating 8% inflation by the end of the year, inflation might not peak until the end of the year or even not until February 2023.
How high could it rise? The producer price index, or PPI, is a good rule of thumb for where CPI is going, representing wholesale inflation that companies want to pass onto customers if they can.
PPI was 11.1% in June and 10% to 11% is where RA thinks inflation is headed before peaking in the coming months.
But don't despair, because the bond market is pretty confident that sky-high inflation isn't here to stay.
The bond market is pricing in 2.1% to 2.8% inflation over the long-term, not far from the Fed's 2% long-term target.
But there are reasons to be concerned about potentially higher prices for longer, which is why Blackstone (BX) thinks that the Fed might have to hike as high as 5% to tame inflation.
My own view is the Fed funds rate could exceed 4%. I think they could go above 4.5%, maybe even closer to 5%,” Joseph Zidle, chief investment strategist in Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions group, said in a Bloomberg Television interview and in emailed comments." - Yahoo Finance
The bond market is currently pricing in a peak of 3.25% or 3.5% Fed funds rate by the end of the year, and then the Fed starting to cut to offset slower growth by mid-2023.
However, plenty of reputable economists think the Fed might have to hike more aggressively, even if it means a recession.
The stock market isn't ready for the Fed to hike to 4%, much less 5% or 6%. If the Fed has to go this high, the risk of a severe stagflationary recession rises significantly, according to Societe General and UBS.
My goal isn't to terrify you because these are worst-case scenarios, not what's likely to happen. However, avoiding becoming a forced seller for financial or emotional reasons is priority #1 for anyone who wants to achieve investing success.
So this article is meant to prepare you, emotionally and financially, for the possibility that inflation hasn't peaked and might not for several more months.
What if the Fed is forced to hike to 4% or higher? What if inflation proves stickier than expected right now? What if stagflation worsens and becomes a full blown recession?
This article shows exactly why dividend growth investing and reinvesting dividends is the easiest and most effective way to grow your wealth over time.
Dividends aren't just wonderful because they can help you double compound.
They are a way your companies pay you to be patient and let your skilled and adaptable management teams work hard for you so that one day you don't have to.
Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. Rockefeller
And do you know what's even better than safe dividends in a recession? Steadily growing dividends, such as what the dividend aristocrats offer.
If we are headed for prolonged stagflation then high-yield aristocrats are a great place to start looking for sleep well at night blue-chips to see you through whatever might be coming next.
But should we just buy any high-yield aristocrats? Some sectors perform especially well during stagflation.
Historically, during stagflationary periods since 1960, healthcare, energy, low P/E, real estate, financials, and utilities tend to outperform the market.
So let me show you how to easily and quickly find the best stagflation-beating high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.
Using the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, here is how I was able to find these six high-yield, stagflation-resistant aristocrats in two minutes.
The terminal runs on the DK 500 Master List, one of the world's best watchlists, including
I applied the following screen to find these amazing stagflation sleep well at night bargains.
I've linked to articles providing more information about each company's investment thesis, growth prospects, risk profile, valuation, and return potential.
First Of Long Island Corp 2024 Consensus Return Potential
Federal Realty Investment Trust 2024 Consensus Return Potential
T. Rowe Price 2024 Consensus Return Potential
Novartis 2024 Consensus Return Potential
MDU Resources 2024 Consensus Return Potential
S&P 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
Analysts expect about 12% annual returns through 2024 from the S&P 500.
These aren't just sleep well at night blue-chips they are Super SWAN quality aristocrats that can be depended on in all economic conditions, even stagflationary periods. How can we tell? By comparing them to the dividend aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips and the most dependable dividend growers on earth.
|Metric
|Dividend Aristocrats
|6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats
|Winner Dividend Aristocrats
|
Winner 6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats
|Quality
|87%
|86%
|1
|Safety
|89%
|89%
|1
|1
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|0.5%
|1
|1
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.6%
|1.6%
|1
|1
|Dependability
|84%
|84%
|1
|1
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|44.8
|33.3
|1
|Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile
|67% Above-Average
|
68% Above-Average
|1
|Average Credit Rating
|A- Stable
|BBB+ Stable
|1
|Average Bankruptcy Risk
|3.04%
|4.02%
|1
|Average Return On Capital
|100%
|442%
|1
|Average ROC Industry Percentile
|83%
|84%
|1
|13-Year Median ROC
|89%
|145%
|1
|Forward PE
|19.3
|12.9
|1
|Discount To Fair Value
|4.3%
|18.1%
|1
|DK Rating
|Reasonable Buy
|Good Buy
|1
|Yield
|2.5%
|4.3%
|1
|LT Growth Consensus
|8.6%
|7.7%
|1
|Total Return Potential
|11.1%
|12.0%
|1
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.5%
|8.0%
|1
|Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.1%
|5.6%
|1
|Years To Double
|14.2
|12.9
|1
|1
|Total
|10
|16
(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)
On most quality metrics, these stagflation-beating aristocrats run neck and neck with the average aristocrat.
Ben Graham considered a 20+ year track record of uninterrupted dividends an important sign of quality, and 20+ year dividend growth streak a sign of excellence.
These aristocrats average a 33-year dividend growth streak.
Joel Greenblatt considers return on capital or ROC his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.
The aristocrats average a remarkable 100% ROC over the last year, 7X the S&P 500's 14.6%.
These aristocrats average 442% ROC, 4.4X higher than the aristocrats and 30X more than the S&P 500.
S&P estimates their average 30-year bankruptcy risk (Buffett's definition of fundamental risk) at 4.0%, slightly more than the aristocrat's 3.0%
Six rating agencies estimate these aristocrats' long-term risk management in the 68th percentile of their respective industries, just slightly better than the aristocrats.
So now that you see why these Stagflation beating super swan aristocrats are names you can trust, here's why you might want to buy them today.
The S&P 500 is trading at a forward P/E of 16.6, a 1% historical discount.
The aristocrats trade at 19.3X earnings, a 4% historical discount.
These stagflation beating Super SWAN aristocrats trade at 12.9X earnings, an 18% historical discount.
Analysts expect them to deliver 18% total returns in the next 12 months, but their fundamentally justified 12-month total return potential is 27%.
But my goal isn't to help you earn an 18% 12-month or even a 27% return. My goal is to help you achieve life-changing wealth, like a 15X inflation-adjusted return over the next 30 years.
That's what analysts think these aristocrats can do, and here's why.
These stagflation-beating Super SWANs don't just offer one of the world's safest 4.3% yields; they are also growing 7.7% and offer 12% CAGR long-term consensus total return potential.
Think that 12% returns can't change your life? Think again.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|9.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Aristocrat Guidance
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Aristocrat Guidance Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,451.05
|$1,512.69
|$1,576.40
|$63.71
|10
|$2,105.56
|$2,288.22
|$2,485.03
|$196.81
|15
|$3,055.27
|$3,461.36
|$3,917.39
|$456.03
|20
|$4,433.36
|$5,235.95
|$6,175.35
|$939.40
|25
|$6,433.04
|$7,920.35
|$9,734.80
|$1,814.45
|30
|$9,334.69
|$11,981.01
|$15,345.91
|$3,364.90
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts think these aristocrats could deliver 15.3X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years, compared to 12X for the aristocrats and 9.3X for the S&P 500.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Aristocrat Guidance Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.04
|1.09
|10
|1.09
|1.18
|15
|1.13
|1.28
|20
|1.18
|1.39
|25
|1.23
|1.51
|30
|1.28
|1.64
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That works out to potentially 64% more than the S&P 500 and 28% more than the dividend aristocrats.
What evidence is there that these aristocrats can deliver 12% long-term returns?
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
So let's see how these aristocrats have done over the last 26 years when 95% of total returns resulted from pure fundamentals and not luck.
Analysts expect 12% long-term returns in the future, and these aristocrats delivered 12.1% returns over the last 26 years.
Across every time frame, the average rolling return is about 12% annually.
In the next 25 years, analysts expect about 9.7X inflation-adjusted returns, and here are the real returns these aristocrats delivered in the last 26 years.
And these aristocrats achieved these 10X returns with 8% less annual volatility over time and a lot less when it matters most, in market crashes and recessions.
How have these aristocrats done during some of the worst years for stocks in the past quarter century?
|Year
|6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Aristocrat's Total Return
|S&P 500 Total Return
|Outperformance
|Beta
|2000
|34.2%
|-9.1%
|43.3%
|-3.76
|2001
|-1.7%
|-12.0%
|10.3%
|0.14
|2002
|9.9%
|-22.2%
|32.1%
|-0.45
|2008
|-12.1%
|-37.0%
|24.9%
|0.33
|2022
|-11.0%
|-17.1%
|6.1%
|0.64
|Average
|3.9%
|-19.5%
|23.3%
|-0.20
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
They have gone up an average of 4%, outperforming the market by 23%, though not in every downturn.
During the pandemic, they underperformed, but in every other major market downturn, they shined.
|Market Crisis
|6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Aristocrat's Total Return
|S&P 500 Total Return
|Outperformance
|Beta
|Asian Financial Crisis
|-3.30%
|-5.60%
|2.3%
|0.59
|Russian Default Crisis
|-10.60%
|-15.40%
|4.8%
|0.69
|Tech Crash
|-8.20%
|-44.80%
|36.6%
|0.18
|Great Recession
|-38.10%
|-50.10%
|12.0%
|0.76
|Pandemic
|-25.40%
|-19.60%
|-5.8%
|1.30
|Average
|-17.12%
|-27.10%
|10.0%
|0.70
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
For 26 years, these aristocrats had a beta of 0.74, and during the market's worst periods of panic, they fell 0.7X as much as the market.
Does that mean they don't experience bear markets? No, they've experienced two in the last 26 years.
But they have managed to recover record highs within less than two years.
In contrast, the S&P has had four bear markets (6 if you count intra-day), and it took as long as 6.25 years for index investors to break even.
So let's summarize:
And finally, as if all that weren't enough, let's consider the primary reason for owning aristocrats in the first place.
|Portfolio
|1997 Income Per $1000 Investment
|2022 Income Per $1000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|
2022 Yield On Cost
|S&P 500
|$18
|$122
|7.96%
|1.8%
|12.2%
|6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Aristocrats
|$37
|$1,006
|14.12%
|3.7%
|100.6%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
The S&P 500 delivered 8% annual income growth over the last 25 years. These aristocrats 14%, almost 2X the market.
|Year
|S&P 500
|
6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Aristocrats
|1996
|$5
|$6
|1997
|$18
|$37
|1998
|$19
|$45
|1999
|$21
|$51
|2000
|$20
|$67
|2001
|$21
|$71
|2002
|$21
|$78
|2003
|$23
|$82
|2004
|$32
|$92
|2005
|$32
|$87
|2006
|$37
|$109
|2007
|$42
|$138
|2008
|$43
|$154
|2009
|$35
|$173
|2010
|$37
|$202
|2011
|$43
|$233
|2012
|$53
|$281
|2013
|$59
|$283
|2014
|$69
|$304
|2015
|$77
|$423
|2016
|$85
|$401
|2017
|$91
|$448
|2018
|$99
|$436
|2019
|$111
|$521
|2020
|$115
|$634
|2021
|$117
|$808
|2022
|$122
|$1,006
|Total
|$1,447
|$7,170
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|7.96%
|14.12%
|Total Income/Initial Investment
|144.7%
|717.0%
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment
|77.4%
|383.4%
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than The S&P 500
|4.96
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
These aristocrats have delivered 7.2X your initial investment over the last quarter century, almost 4X adjusted for inflation. That's 5X more inflation-adjusted income than the S&P 500.
What about future income growth?
6 Stagflation Beating High-Yield Aristocrats Consensus Future Income Growth Potential
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|14.0%
|9.8%
|8.3%
|5.8%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts think these aristocrats could deliver nearly identical 14% annual income growth in the future, which, adjusted for the risk of the company not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, is 5.8% real expected income growth.
Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?
In other words, these aristocrats are expected to potentially generate about 3.4X faster real income growth than the S&P 500 and 12X faster income growth than a 60/40.
And they yield almost 3X as much as the S&P 500 and have much safer dividends.
This is the power of high-yield aristocrats to help you beat stagflation and retire in safety and splendor.
How bad will stagflation get in 2022 and 2023? No one knows, but we're likely through the worst of inflation, though possibly it might get a bit worse over the next few months.
As for the risk of recession, the bond market is confident that one is coming.
But just because a recession might be coming in a few months, and inflation might remain elevated through most of next year doesn't mean we're headed for an economic apocalypse.
This recession is likely to be mild. How mild? Bank of America's latest 2023 US GDP economic growth forecast:
Why? Because Americans are still flush with cash.
Consumer debt service burdens are near record lows, and corporate America is sitting on $7 trillion in cash.
Moody's expects US job growth to fall steadily to 175K within 12 months.
So what does this mean for long-term income investors? You NEED to be buying, or you will deeply regret it. To paraphrase Casablanca:
If the market leaves the ground and you haven't bought some blue-chip bargains you'll regret it. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life."
And here's why.
What if we get a recession and stocks fall into those worst-case scenarios, 48% to 52%? Then the average historical return rises to 4.5X to 5.9X for the S&P 500 and 9X to 24X for individual blue-chips.
My goal isn't to try to guess what the market will do in the short-term, because no one can do that consistently.
Or, to put it another way, portfolio returns are a crapshoot over two or three years. Over 20 to 30 years, they are destiny.
If you want to stop fretting about inflation, the Fed, the economy, and the stock market, you need to take charge of your financial destiny and make your own luck on Wall Street.
Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman philosopher Seneca the younger
That's where these six stagflation-beating high-yield Super SWAN aristocrats come in.
NVS, ENB, FLIC, FRT, MDU, and TROW could fall more if we go into recession. SWANiness has zero to do with short-term volatility and everything to do with dividend safety and fundamental risk.
So while I can't tell you what these aristocrats will do in the short-term, here's what I can say with 80% confidence.
Higher yield, stronger returns, and lower volatility when it matters most. That's the power of high-yield sleep well at night dividend aristocrat investing in this bear market.
Because when you trust the world's greatest dividend blue-chips with your hard-earned savings, you never have to fear anything the economy or market will throw at us.
High-yield aristocrats like these are how you stay safe from stagflation.
High-yield aristocrats like these are how you take charge of your financial destiny and make your own luck on Wall Street.
High-yield aristocrats like these are how you can potentially retire in safety and splendor, no matter what happens with inflation, interest rates, the economy, or the stock market in the coming years and decades.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVS, ENB, FRT, MDU, TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns NVS, ENB, FRT, MDU, and TROW in our portfolios.
