Fed Watch: Back-To-Back In The History Books

Jul. 27, 2022 11:55 PM ET
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed made it back-to-back by raising the Fed Funds Rate another 75 basis points at the July FOMC meeting.
  • With this latest move, the current Fed Funds target now matches the peak range implemented during the last rate hike cycle that ended in late 2018.
  • According to the Fed’s own “Plan for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet,” the pace of QT is expected to pick up speed and reach maximum monthly drawdown levels beginning in September.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

By Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

The Fed made it back-to-back by raising the Fed Funds Rate another 75 basis points (bps) at the July FOMC meeting. This brings the new target range up to 2.25%–2.50%. Similar to last month’s convocation, the voting members confronted another higher-than-anticipated CPI print prior to their policy gathering and were faced with a market expectation for a potentially even more aggressive move. However, unlike the June meeting, the policy makers decided to maintain the “status quo” and not break new ground by raising rates by a full percentage point.

With this latest move, the current Fed Funds target now matches the peak range implemented during the last rate hike cycle that ended in late 2018. However, there’s one big difference: the speed at which this target range was established. During the last rate hike cycle, it took three years to get to this point, while the present scenario only took four months.

That brings us to another interesting observation. After implementing unprecedented policy measures to combat the adverse effects of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Fed has now arguably utilized unprecedented steps to bring down inflation. If my eyes don’t deceive me, in modern monetary policy history, the Fed has never hiked rates by back-to-back 75-bp increments, which has led to an incredible total of 225 bps’ worth of rate increases in just four months’ time. Think about it for a minute… as recently as March 15 of this year, Fed Funds were still at “zero”! Yes, we’ve blogged before about the Fed “front-loading” its rate hikes, but this takes it to another level.

Oh, and don’t forget about quantitative tightening (QT). Thus far, this shrinkage of the Fed’s balance sheet has flown under the radar, much like Powell & Co. had hoped. As of this writing, the Fed’s holdings of Treasuries (UST), MBS and agency securities have declined by only $17.6 billion since QT began on June 1. Interestingly, the UST drawdown has come in at a little more than $36 billion, but the MBS position has actually increased by nearly $19 billion. In other words, QT has not yet really begun in any visible fashion. According to the Fed’s own “Plan for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet,” the pace of QT is expected to pick up speed and reach maximum monthly drawdown levels beginning in September.

What can we expect for the remainder of 2022? I already addressed QT, and that should essentially be on autopilot for now. Rate hikes? That’s another story. On this front, the most important consideration is that the Fed should continue to raise rates at the three remaining FOMC meetings this year, with the only unknown being by how much at each gathering. Powell & Co. are just about as data dependent as I’ve ever seen in their decision-making process on that front. Given some of the recent data intimating that a visible slowing in the economy is already occurring, the policy makers may decide to “tone down” the magnitude of rate hikes going forward and let the aforementioned QT “kick in” and do some of the lifting as well.

Conclusion

The bottom-line message is that bond market volatility has increased dramatically, with the UST 10-Year yield exhibiting “whipsaw” characteristics. Although the Fed will more than likely continue on its rate hike path for the rest of 2022, the unknowns presented by where the U.S. economy and inflation may be headed, and the attendant Fed response, should keep the “volatility quotient” elevated accordingly.

For more investing insights, check out our Economic & Market Outlook.


Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree’s Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree’s existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm’s Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University’s Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.55K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.