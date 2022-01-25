Following our comment on Holcim's Q2 results, today is the day for the HeidelbergCement second quarter analysis (OTCPK:HLBZF). The company just released its three-month accounts, and we believe Holcim delivered better results than the German company. As a reminder, we both rated the companies with an outperformance target.
Here are our previous publications for HeidelbergCement, so that you are well acquainted with the story up to now:
Source: HeidelbergCement Q2 results
Our internal team believes that higher Keynesian spending from government recovery plans due to the COVID-19 outbreaks still needs to be materialized. Thanks to our initiation of coverage, we deep dive into the Italian market, and we believe there is a significant value driver opportunity due to Italcementi's acquisition. Moreover, HeidelbergCement has an immaterial exposure to Russia and Ukraine. Despite that and following the new management's guidance, we are lowering our 2022 EBITDA forecast, leaving the same multiple of 5.5x. We derive a new equity value of €10.8 billion, implying a potential upside of more than 17%. In Holcim's valuation, we used a higher EBITDA multiple due to the company's past track record and the ongoing portfolio transformation that is delivering sales growth and higher margins.
Source: HeidelbergCement Q2 results
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLBZF, HDELY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments