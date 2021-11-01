cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is a reasonably safe place for investors to hide while still collecting a nearly 4% annualized dividend yield that pays monthly. Low volatility and high dividends helped PEY become the third-best-performing dividend ETF on the market in Q2, but I think its outperformance days are numbered. The reason is a relatively poor scorecard on growth and profitability and a lot of risk remaining this earnings season. I'll demonstrate this by comparing its fundamentals with three other popular dividend ETFs (SCHD, HDV, and DVY) and hope to convince you that unless you're reliant on high dividend income, PEY isn't your best choice.

ETF Overview

PEY passively tracks the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index, selecting and weighting the top 50 securities by dividend yield from the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index. REITs and limited partnerships are excluded, and constituents must have a minimum $1 billion market capitalization at each annual March reconstitution. Further, all securities must qualify for the parent Index according to the following criteria:

Nasdaq

Except for ten consecutive years of increasing dividends, these requirements aren't too strict, so the fact that only 50 securities are selected each year means investors should expect a lot of turnover. However, after looking at my January article where Financials and Utilities each occupied about 23% of the ETF, not much has changed after the March reconstitution.

Invesco

Consumer Staples and Health Care are also prominent sectors, so you can begin to appreciate how defensive this ETF is. Volatile sectors like Materials, Energy, and Technology, have negligible weightings.

What has changed are the holdings. Previously, AT&T (T) held the top spot, but that title now belongs to Northwest Bancshares (NWBI), a $1.6B Thrift & Mortgage Finance company. Valero Energy (VLO) and ONEOK (OKE) are two Energy names removed due to recent share price appreciation, and these were replaced with small-cap companies like Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) and Healthcare Services Group (HCSG). PEY's weighted-average market capitalization has fallen from $62B to $47B, so it's definitely a significant departure from the often more reliable large caps.

Invesco

Performance History

PEY's performance is negatively impacted by its high 0.53% expense ratio. Remember that fees compound just like dividends, and this annual fee means about 11% of your total gains over 20 years will be lost to fees, assuming a 10% yearly return. That's huge, so keep this in mind if you treat PEY as a set-it-and-forget-it type product.

There are several high dividend ETFs on the market today, including the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY). SCHD and HDV have expense ratios of 0.06% and 0.08%, while DVY is more expensive at 0.38%. Let's look at how PEY has fared against these three since SCHD's 2012 launch.

Portfolio Visualizer

As shown, PEY matched SCHD's returns up until the pandemic. Then, PEY experienced a much higher drawdown in Q1 2020 (30.92% vs. 21.54%) and has slightly outperformed by about 2% since April 2020. Considering SCHD is a solid benchmark for many dividend investors, these results are solid. I also want to note that despite the larger drawdown and higher volatility, PEY still has better risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios) than its other two lower-fee peers.

Dividend Analysis

Owning PEY over the long term is difficult for me to recommend for dividend investors, especially since its high fees directly impact distributions. But PEY currently offers a 4.06% trailing dividend yield, and has grown dividends at a 9% annualized rate over the last five and ten years. Seeking Alpha gives it an "A-" Dividend Grade, with the major weakness being only one year of consecutive dividend growth.

Seeking Alpha

I don't pay too much attention to the consecutive years of dividend growth metric because all sorts of things can affect a fund's distributions that have nothing to do with its underlying holdings. For example, PEY had 47.36 million shares outstanding in November 2021 but now has 62.38 million. That's about a 30% increase in less than a year, which is enormous for a fairly well-established ETF like PEY. When that occurs, the likelihood of current shareholders' dividends diluting increases. In essence, the fund collects dividends from its underlying holdings on their ex-dividend dates, and more investors buy PEY shares in anticipation of a high dividend. However, the fund can't distribute more cash than it's collected, and with so many more shares outstanding, each investor gets a smaller piece of the pie.

An advantage is that PEY pays monthly and consistently yields at least 4%. The table below shows a 2021 ending yield of 3.91%, around what it is today.

Seeking Alpha

This may not be good enough for high-yield investors, but for "pure equity" ETFs (i.e., those that don't use options, leverage, or capital gains to fund distributions), it's among the best. For those wanting more yield, I can suggest the following funds:

Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (DIV)

SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS)

Turning back to PEY, the following table provides more color on how it's constructed from a dividend perspective. Here, you can see that the top 20 industries cover 85.90% of the total weight and that PEY's constituents have a weighted-average 4.45% forward yield. After subtracting fees, investors should end up netting just under 4%, assuming no significant changes in shares outstanding.

The Sunday Investor

I want to highlight how the dividend growth rates presented in this table contrast with PEY's 9% five-year annualized growth rate. The reason is that each year, PEY rotates into the highest-yield securities. The portfolio also rebalances quarterly, further giving weight to the highest-yield stocks. Finally, the monthly compounding provides shareholders extra compounding power should they reinvest. ETFs, generally speaking, are often a great way to accelerate a dividend growth portfolio.

Most of PEY's consistency comes from its Utilities and Tobacco holdings, which receive, on average, at least an "A-" Dividend Consistency Grade from Seeking Alpha. The Tobacco industry, specifically Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM), have excellent Consistency, Growth, and Yield Grades. The key downside is their high dividend payout ratios, but given how demand for their products is pretty inelastic, it's likely not an issue.

Other Fundamentals

PEY as an income investment looks attractive, but I want to consider other fundamentals to gain a better total returns' perspective. The following table highlights PEY's top 20 constituents on volatility, revenue and earnings growth, margins, valuation, profitability, and analyst sentiment. For comparison purposes, I've included the same metrics for SCHD, HDV, and DVY.

The Sunday Investor

PEY stands out for its low volatility, which helps explain its break-even YTD performance, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down 16%. However, the time for favoring this factor may be too late, so I want investors to consider factors like revenue and earnings growth, valuation, overall profitability, and analyst sentiment. Taken together, PEY looks to be the weakest of the four.

PEY's 6.23% estimated earnings per share growth rate is well behind SCHD (11.91%), HDV (10.16%), and DVY (10.02%). It also lags on revenue growth, albeit not to the same degree. Dividend investors should pay close attention to growth for two reasons:

the growth factor hasn't mattered for the majority of the year, and ignoring it risks missing out on market rebounds

sales and earnings growth are required to support dividend growth

PEY trades at 14.54x forward earnings, but SCHD, HDV, and DVY are also cheaply valued. While PEY and DVY achieve their low valuations by overweighting the Regional Banks and various Insurance industries, SCHD and HDV lean more on large-cap stocks like PepsiCo (PEP), Home Depot (HD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Exxon Mobil (XOM). These differences are reflected in better Seeking Alpha Profitability Grades for SCHD and HDV. My philosophy is that it's better to overweight more of these highly profitable companies in times of uncertainty, as they're better equipped to handle any prolonged economic downturn.

One other area of concern is PEY's relatively poor EPS Revision Grade. None of its top 20 holdings have an "A-" or better Grade, suggesting that these companies' high yields (and low prices) are warranted. We're in the middle of earnings season, and a lot can change over the next month, but it's worth noting that only 20% of PEY has reported Q2 earnings thus far compared to 45% for SCHD, 43% for HDV, and 29% for DVY. Therefore, not only are PEY and DVY riskier because they hold more small-cap stocks, but they carry more earnings season risk, too.

Investment Recommendation

PEY should pay about 4% in dividends, and that's unlikely to change because of its dividend consistency requirements. Shareholders get the added benefit of monthly payments and quarterly rebalancing that will boost dividend growth far above what you would achieve by buying and holding these same securities individually. The fee to do that is high (0.53%), but few pure equity ETFs pay more than 4%, so, unfortunately, those are the cards we're dealt.

I question how much runway PEY has left from a total returns perspective. Ignoring the dividend component, it's mainly a low-volatility ETF that should only continue to outperform should markets continue to fall fast. Furthermore, its fundamentals are much worse than SCHD, and I don't like the additional earnings season risk it presents. Therefore, I'm staying neutral on PEY and keeping my rating at a "hold," and I look forward to discussing more in the comments section below. Thank you for reading.