Mortgage rates have climbed this year at one of the fastest paces on record. Yields on agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) have soared to 4.17% in July 2022 from 1.98% in January. Spreads of MBS have widened amid macroeconomic uncertainty, spikes in interest rate volatility, and, most importantly, concerns over the Fed's runoff and eventual sale of MBS. The spreadi on agency MBS has surged since last November when the Fed indicated it would stop MBS purchasesii, from a low of 37 bpsiii before the announcement to 139 basis points (bps)iv today.

This environment, while unnerving, provides compelling opportunities in a portion of the MBS universe. The Fed's involvement in the agency MBS market is not uniform, and certain pockets of the sector will likely be less impacted than others. We believe by avoiding bonds that are more exposed to the volatility wrought by Fed policy and focusing instead on bonds trading at more attractive valuations and less exposed to the Fed, active managers can generate meaningful alpha in a post-Fed-tightening world.

Lower-coupon MBS will likely feel the brunt of the Fed exiting the market. Lower-coupon MBS (2.5% and below) have slid to about 10 points below par (or 90% of face value)v as of July 2022 - and we see further downside potential ahead. The Fed's MBS holdings consist disproportionately of lower-coupon securities, which it purchased during the most recent quantitative easing (QE) period in 2020 and 2021. As the Fed reduces the MBS on its balance sheet, we believe prices of lower-coupon securities will be much more pressured than the rest of the agency MBS market. Moreover, bonds with lower coupons have more sensitivity to rising interest rates and the resulting slowdown of home sales. This is because the lower coupons receive a substantial amount of their return from prepayments or the turning over of homes, and investors receive 100-00 back (i.e., par value). A slowing housing market reduces turnover and we expect its impact on lower coupons to be materially high. We prefer to own bonds where more of the return is driven by a larger fixed-rate coupon rather than a less predictable and likely slowing turnover speed. Further, lower coupons do not offer enough current income (carry) advantage to cushion from further potential interest rate rises or from spread duration (i.e., a change in price caused by a change in spread). In short, although prices have fallen to considerably low levels, the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan, coupled with lower spreads than higher-coupon MBS, continues to make lower-coupon mortgages relatively unattractive.

Higher-coupon MBS will likely be less affected by the Fed and are currently trading at more attractive valuations. Prices of higher-coupon MBS have also dropped precipitously this yearvi, but due to the recent rapid decline in mortgage refinancings, they offer a much more attractive risk/return profile than lower-coupon MBS. To be sure, investors can take advantage of increased current income and spread in higher coupons while avoiding the risk of heavier Fed sales in lower coupons. The Fed owns nearly 70% of lower-coupon agency MBS in circulation and when the Fed begins to sell its holdings, we expect it to focus on selling its largest position, which will adversely affect lower-coupon bonds, while higher-coupon bonds will likely incur less of a direct impact. This bolsters the compelling case for investing in higher-coupon MBS over lower-coupon MBS today.

While passive managers will be compelled by index composition to be over-exposed to the Fed and to weaker-valued lower-coupon agency MBS, active managers can focus on the more attractive higher-coupon investments.

i Spread refers to the nominal spread of current coupons over swaps Return to content

ii 3 November 2021 Return to content

iii 3 November 2021 Return to content

iv As of July 2022 Return to content

v Source: Bloomberg as of July 2022 Return to content

vi From January 2022 to July 2022 Return to content

Disclosures

Alpha is a measure of performance on a risk-adjusted basis calculated by comparing the volatility (price risk) of a portfolio vs. its risk-adjusted performance to a benchmark index; the excess return relative to the benchmark is alpha.

Duration is the measure of a bond's price sensitivity to interest rates and is expressed in years.

Past performance is not a guarantee or a reliable indicator of future results.

All investments contain risk and may lose value. Mortgage- and asset-backed securities may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, subject to early repayment risk, and while generally supported by a government, government-agency or private guarantor, there is no assurance that the guarantor will meet its obligations. U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities issued by Ginnie Mae (GNMA) are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. Securities issued by Freddie Mac (FHLMC) and Fannie Mae (FNMA) provide an agency guarantee of timely repayment of principal and interest but are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. References to Agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities refer to mortgages issued in the United States. Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and low interest rate environments increase this risk. Reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed.

Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the opinions of the author but not necessarily those of PIMCO, and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2022, PIMCO.

