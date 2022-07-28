Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Haack - President and CEO

Craig Kesler - CFO

Bob Stewart - EVP, Strategy, Corporate Development and Communications

Conference Call Participants

Trey Grooms - Stevens

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Michael Haack

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Eagle Materials conference call for our first quarter for fiscal 2023. This is Michael Haack. Joining me today are Craig Kesler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Stewart, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development and Communications. We are glad you could be with us today.

There will be a slide presentation made in connection with this call. To access it, please go to eaglematerials.com and click on the link to the webcast. While you're accessing the slides, please note the first slide covers our cautionary disclosure regarding forward-looking statements made during this call.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from those discussed during the call. For further information, please refer to this disclosure, which is also included at the end of our press release.

First, I want to start off by saying we had a very good quarter. Business conditions remain favorable for Eagle. I am pleased to report we enjoyed record adjusted net earnings per share up 25% on record revenues. We're able to capitalize on very favorable market conditions for our product in our U.S.-operating geographies.

We expanded gross margins by 30 basis points, bringing our gross margins to nearly 27% as we overcame inflationary cost headwinds to achieve this result. This illustrates once again that being a low-cost producer and a commodity industry has benefits in good times, not just in tough times.

We realized 24% price increases in wallboard for the quarter, reflecting the strong prevailing market demand and we realize 10% higher cement -- prices for cement. We are implementing a second round of price increases in cement starting this month as we remain in the virtually sold out position. We have some headroom left and wallboard capacity and our wallboard volumes were up 5% for the quarter.

The question on many investors' minds now is what is ahead of this construction cycle? Some aspects of the outlook I'm actually quite confident about and others I'm less confident about. First thing I'm confident about is that Fed moves will eventually slow the economy. The question is by how much and for how long?

Much of our business strength is driven by infrastructure spend, which is less consumer dependent and more policy dependent. On the infrastructure side, the outlook is very good. We're seeing a willingness to invest in infrastructure for both the federal and the state level. This investment is not only for renewing existing infrastructure, but adding additional infrastructure. In fact, as it relates to both need recognition and funding clarity, there's arguably more visibility than there has ever been before in this aspect of the outlook.

For the housing side, which represents the single most critical end use for our products, there's more uncertainty to the outlook. To answer -- the answer of -- to how the housing side will play out the cycle will depend heavily on the consumer.

So far, consumer spending has been remarkably resilient, bolstered in part by stronger household balance sheets, and a sense of security about jobs and job prospects. My confidence about this year in the longer term is actually high because of our visibility on the drivers of demand for our products. The mid-term is where I have more questions.

Short-term, the rate of the outlay for federally-aided highway funding and budget allocations for state funding have largely been set and they will accelerate over the next two years. The momentum associated with a record pace of housing construction will see us through this year from a standpoint of building materials demand.

Single family units under construction is at the highest level since November of 2006 and multifamily units under construction is at the highest level since 1974. Record home construction backlogs will support it for, for product demand this year.

Regarding the long-term, what gives me the most confidence about housing is demographics. The age 30 to 39 group is traditionally the most important home buying cohort as it corresponds to when families are most frequently becoming established and inclined to buy homes. This age group has been increasing and is expected to increase further through 2028.

Mid-term is where it's the greatest uncertainty. Will the Fed overshoot, undershoot or land the plane just right? What the Fed does is not under our control. Therefore, we will do as we always have and that is focused on operating our assets safely, efficiently, and effectively. In short, we will focus on what is entirely in our control to add value to our shareholders.

We are well-positioned and well-prepared for the mid-term eventualities. Our track record through the cycles is arguably unrivaled in our industry; margins, returns, EBA, safety, customer satisfaction, environmental stewardship, you name it. I'm confident we will meet any challenges that may be served up in the mid-term with the same steadfastness in both strategy and execution that has led to the results we are sharing with you today. We are well-positioned, well-prepared, and cycle experienced.

We also continue to hold steadfast to our investment priorities and disciplines. Our first priority remains growth and improvement investments. We remain highly disciplined about our strategic focus and return criteria. We will not compromise either aspect and pursuit of growth for growth's sake.

Having said that, we continue to find the acquisitions that do meet our criteria. At this time, these are smaller and are directed at extending our network of cement terminals, expanding our aggregate operations or improving our low cost producer positions.

One such acquisition that we were able to close in the quarter was a concrete and aggregate producer north of Denver. This acquisition gives us multiple decades of aggregates in a market where we participate in today.

Our free cash flows are strong and when we do not find growth investments that meet our criteria, we have a strong track record of returning cash to shareholders, especially through share repurchases. This quarter was no exception. I'm pleased to say we invested $110 million to repurchase 884,000 shares this quarter.

Another critical priority for us is advancing our environmental and social agenda. It is a company priority and a personal one. We continue making progress on the rollout of our limestone cement initiative, which will make our finite clinker production go further and reduce the carbon footprint of concrete in use on a per yard basis.

Specifically, I'm pleased to report that over half the sales at one of our largest cement plants this quarter was our new Portland limestone cement. This is a major milestone for us. across our system. nearly 15% of our cement sales for the quarter were limestone cement, a major accomplishment, but only a start. I might add that these sales were at price equivalence with our traditional product.

In summary, in conclusion, I cannot help but feel optimistic about the prospects for the company and the economy when business is as good as it is today. We remain confident about the short-term and the long-term and recognize the mid-term introduces a more than usual mount of uncertainty as the Fed rebalances employment and inflation goals. I assure you that we are well-prepared and well-positioned to capture the opportunities that are presenting themselves today and to meet the challenges of any eventualities ahead.

Now, let me turn it over to Craig to discuss the financials for the quarter.

Craig Kesler

Thank you, Michael. As mentioned first quarter revenue was a record $561 million, an increase of 18% from the prior year. Excluding the recently acquired business revenue increased 16%. The increase reflects higher wallboard and cement sales prices as well as increased wallboard sales volume.

First quarter earnings per share was $2.75, that's a 22% increase from the prior year. The increase is driven by improved earnings and our reduced share count due to our buyback program. Fully diluted shares are down 10% from the prior year. Excluding non-routine items highlighted in the earnings release, first quarter adjusted EPS was up 25%.

Turning now to segment performance. This next slide shows the results in our heavy material sector, which includes our cement and concrete and aggregate segments. Revenue in the sector increased 10%, driven primarily by the increase in cement sales prices implemented earlier this year. These increases were partially offset by lower cement sales volume. And operating earnings were essentially flat as increased cement sales prices were partially offset by higher energy and maintenance costs during the quarter.

Given the strong demand backdrop, we did implement a second round of cement and cement price increases in early July. Within the concrete and aggregates segment, on a like-for-like basis, our concrete sales volume improved 2% and our aggregate sales volume improved 31%.

Moving to the light material sector on the next slide, revenue in our light material sector increased 30%, reflecting higher wallboard sales volume and prices. Operating earnings in the sector increased 32% to $88 million, reflecting higher net sales prices, partially offset by higher input costs for recycled fiber and energy. And while energy costs remain elevated, we recently increased our foreign purchases for natural gas to 40% of company-wide needs at $4.78 per MMBtu.

Looking now at our cash flow, which remains strong. In the first quarter, operating cash flow increase 13% to $125 million reflecting improved earnings and working capital management. Capital spending increased to $15 million.

As Michael mentioned, during the quarter, we completed the acquisition of an aggregates-led business in Northern Colorado with a purchase price of $121 million. We also repurchased 884,000 shares of our common stock for $110 million and paid our quarterly dividend. Between the share repurchases and dividends, we returned $119 million to shareholders this quarter.

Finally, a look at our capital structure. At June 30th, our net debt to cap ratio was 49% and our net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio was 1.6 times. We ended the quarter was $68 million of cash on hand, bringing total committed liquidity at the end of the quarter to approximately $631 million and we have no meaningful near-term debt maturity, giving us substantial financial flexibility.

Thank you for attending today's call. We'll now move to the question-and-answer session. Mike, I'll turn it back over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question we have will come from Trey Grooms of Stevens. Please go ahead.

The first question we have will come from Trey Grooms of Stevens. Please go ahead.

Trey Grooms

Hey, good morning, everyone. Nice work in the quarter and thank you all for the comments on your -- and on your outlook there especially. And understandably there's less visibility on the medium term around housing, as you mentioned, but Michael, you touched on it briefly, but could you go into more detail about any changes that that you would make to on how you run the business in a softer demand environment? Controlling what you can control as you said there, but just -- again, you touched on it but a little more detail on that would be it'd be great.

Michael Haack

Yes, Trey, what we do is we've historically done with any cycle, as you know, we monitor our demand profile, which right now our demands are strong across both businesses, but we monitor those demand profiles and we could we can shift with those demand profiles to make sure we continue to operate the operations effectively.

A lot of our businesses, especially on the wallboard side, are more people-dependent than anything else and we do not tend to overstaffed during the heavy times versus the light times with it. So, we run very lean.

The other thing that we're doing that Craig mentioned briefly in his comments was looking out at our fuels and some hedging opportunities and everything else to control some of our heavier cost input areas.

What also should be remembered is we control our raw material input on the side. So, we are not up for those swings if those prices do change. So, we monitor the whole supply chain and we monitor how we operate those facilities and we have mechanisms in place if there was a demand change, but right now, we're seeing strong demand as we said.

Trey Grooms

Right. Okay. Thank you for that. And that kind of leads into a follow-up there is the -- on the wallboard business, you mentioned the backlog there, -- excuse me the backlog at the homebuilders, the construction, and the catch-up, you expect that to, kind of, hold the volume or the demand for wallboard here through this year. So, is that to say what we've seen recently kind of low the mids on the volume is kind of the expectation as we look through the balance of the calendar year, given that backlog?

Michael Haack

How I look at it, Trey is the backlog is there on the homebuilding side of it and as long as the demand profiles on the house building and everything stay that should support us through this this year at, kind of, our run rate we're seeing today.

Trey Grooms

Perfect. Fair enough. And last one for me is on the energy side, and Craig, you touched on some things you're doing there. But the nat gas prices have been extremely violent. And obviously that's a headwind, but can you talk about that -- what we've seen in nat gas prices combined with some of the walked in portion of your nat gas needs, also kind of taken into consideration some of the pricing actions you have in place, how we should be thinking about margins and kind of near-term, maybe even medium term given this this backdrop?

Craig Kesler

Yes, and Trey just to clarify, right, natural gas is the predominant fuel in wallboard and paper, whereas on the cement side, it's generally a solid fuel consumption, coal pet coke, things like that.

So, on the wallboard, and paper side with nat gas, as I mentioned, we've got about 40% of our needs hedged at under $4 or $5 for the remainder of the year. And importantly, that is sustained through the winter at that level, where you could see some different changes in that gas prices.

But as we've -- and on the cement side, our solid fuel is generally locked in for the remainder of the year. That's generally how we do these annual contracts in cement. I will tell you as we look out into calendar 2023 or for what us for us would be fiscal 2024, we do see continued elevation in fuel prices for the cement business. A little too early to quantify that, but it is something that we are monitoring.

But take all of that against the environment that we're operating in where we've been able to achieve good price increases across all these businesses and certainly the demand environment is very supportive of that with very high utilization rates across the network, but there's no doubt a portion of those are also associated with these inflation costs around energy.

And so as we pointed out this quarter, we've been able to raise prices ahead of this inflation this year-to-date and we've got additional price increases slated for this summer and in both cement and wallboard. So, at this point, we've been able to manage and keep up with inflation.

Trey Grooms

Okay. Thanks for the detail on that, Craig and I'll pass it along. Good luck. Thank you.

Next with Brent Thielman of D.A. Davidson.

Brent Thielman

Hey great. Thank you. Michael or Craig, strength and resiliency of wallboard pricing, especially that downbeat environment is pretty notable, I guess, any future plans or announcements you can share?

And then I just be curious, your thoughts how you think about the industry, sort of, maintaining these higher levels in terms of pricing and in sort of a softer landing housing scenario?

Michael Haack

Yes, it's a good question. As I said in my opening comments with the backlog out there, we see kind of a floor through the short-term area with it. We were able to -- actually we've announced price increase on the wallboard side. We're working through with our customers right now. So, the demand profile is still supportive. And we we're not seeing -- we're still on a high demand cycle right now on our wallboard operations. And like I said, we see that with a for established for the backlog there.

Craig Kesler

Yes, Brent, what I would also add to that is a couple of thoughts. One is certainly think about our markets, we're in some of the stronger markets across the U.S. generally in the southern half of the U.S. where demographic trends and construction activity is stronger.

There are -- and we've talked about it a lot over the years. Some of the raw material inputs that are diminishing in the eastern half of the U.S. specifically around synthetic gypsum continue to be a cost pressure for many not for us, we're generally a natural gas or natural gypsum oriented business.

But there those are all things that you think about through a cycle and how that plays out on the wallboard business with limited supply expected in the future to come on. You're going to have higher utilizations throughout the cycle, which is something that is very different than what we've seen in the previous two cycles that gives us we think this business is much more sustainable, much more resilient than what we've seen in past cycles.

Brent Thielman

And maybe to add to that, Michael or Craig, I guess just that you think about the competitive landscape evolution that's happened there. Since the last time we went through a rising rate environment and housing down cycle, does that -- and any thoughts on that and how that might affect your approach to pricing?

Craig Kesler

Yes, look, we generally don't talk about competitors. I just would say if you think about the last two cycles and wallboard, you're talking about the late 1990s, early 2000s and then the mid-2000s.

In both of those cases, we saw a significant amount of new supply being added to the wallboard business. With the increasing supply of synthetic gypsum. We sit in a very different spot today with synthetic gypsum diminishing and availability as coal-fired power plant production has gone down.

And so we don't have see any significant new supply coming onto the market over the next several years that that is a very different environment than what we've operated in prior cycles. That's -- that should have a different outcome. And look, I think it's a little too early to make any decisions or confirmations around the demand profile for this cycle. There's still a lot of moving parts here.

Brent Thielman

Yes, fair enough and appreciate that. Just on cement, maybe a refresh of the magnitude of the price increases this month and whether that's across the entire footprint?

Craig Kesler

It's across nearly the entire footprint. Not every market for us, but the most markets and it's again, it's another double-digit price increase that was slated for early July.

Brent Thielman

Okay, great. Thank you guys.

The next question we have will come from Anthony Pettinari of Citigroup.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] on for Anthony. Thanks for taking my questions. You talked about PLC in your prepared remarks, but can you the key just up to the sort of on the path to getting towards the full -- use that a PLC Where are you on that? And then maybe it's the bottleneck still sort of states recognizing that they can get so allowing that?

Michael Haack

Yes, I could give you a little color around that, kind of when you look at PLC, there's multiple aspects to deploying PLC, one of them is with states and DoTs and everything we're really far along on that with almost all of our businesses having approved PLC with state DoTs in their areas.

The second part really is there is a change to the manufacturing process of where you got to introduce a limestone into a grinding circuit with it. So, there's some capital outlay that we've been doing and each plant will have kind of a different timeline to become 100% PLC compliant.

We're actually ahead of schedule for what we've been talking about before with 15% of our market or our sales this quarter being PLC. I do see that accelerating, getting to the 100% PLC. We'll be more dependent on supply chain delivery of products, but we will make substantial progress to get there in the in the near-term and then in the mid-term, we should we should have everybody converted over as those projects come online.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks. And then separately, can you guys talked about infrastructure spending is sort of largely set for the next couple of years, which is encouraging. But that largely locked in in terms of dollars of spending or maybe projects in the pipeline. Because if it's the former, then if you see it all sort of price inflation persisting at these strong levels, because some of that rising price may be erode the volumes that would have been implied in those spending budgets.

Craig Kesler

Yes. No, that's not exactly how we think about it. There's lots of inputs into these construction jobs. And this is a multi-year bill, that is in addition to state and local spending on infrastructure projects. So, based on the lettings that we're seeing from the markets that we're in, we are expecting to see good momentum and good demand from that bill and playing out for several years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. That's really helpful. I'll turn it over.

And the next question we have will come from Jerry Revich of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jerry Revich

Yes. Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Michael Haack

Good morning.

Jerry Revich

I'm wondering if you could talk about your expectations of price realization in cement relative to the double-digit numbers that you spoke about, Craig. I think in the past, you folks have essentially gotten, 70% of what you've asked for, and I'm wondering, to what extent could that be moving higher in this environment, given the inflationary pressures that everybody's facing in a 15% price increase that was just reported by one of your competitors this morning?

Michael Haack

Yes, when we look at it, it's too early to tell right now with we're working through with our customers right now. But how to answer that question more is if you look at the demand profile for our products, we're in a near sold out position -- really at a sold out position with a lot of our plants. So, the demand profile is very supportive of this price increase. So, I won't give you a specific number on that. But we have expectations with the demand profile where we'll land.

Jerry Revich

Okay. And can we talk about it in wallboard, when we looked at the last available, financials for your biggest competitor, you folks had enjoyed about a 20 point margin gap five years ago, because of the co-located strategy. And given the transportation cost moves over the past five years, that gap looks to be about 25% today.

I'm wondering what is your benchmarking analysis show relative to their cost structure because, obviously, when people look at the margins that you folks are putting up in wallboard, there's a question of what the next trough might look like. So, any comments you can make on the cost structure advantages you see it now would be helpful?

Craig Kesler

Yes, Jerry, it's all aspects of the operations where we see an advantage. And it starts with pulling the rock out of the ground, right, we largely own or control our primary raw material gypsum in this case, close to our facilities with 40, 50 years of supply of those raw materials. So, it starts there, but energy consumption, we talk about the hedging that we've done. But in reality, the best hedge is just not using natural gas and we've taken energy consumption out of the business over the last five years -- the last 10 years, so that we're more efficient on energy consumption.

The paper mill, we've talked about that a lot that is continues to be a strategic advantage for us providing a lower cost paper, but a better paper for a wallboard plant.

So, we think as you think through the entire operating system, we've continued to improve our low cost operations. Again, try not to compare ourselves directly to competitors, but we know what we've done to our business to make it more resilient, more sustainable through a cycle.

The Georgetown plant, we did operate in prior cycles out in the southeast. That plant is one of our -- is our lowest cost plant and that's putting into a network that was already low-cost. So, again, we think we've actually -- and then you just think about some of the other pressures we've talked about synthetic gypsum quite a bit and our exposure to that is relatively limited. So, you just think about the cost curve and where we sit on it. We think we've actually improved our position.

Jerry Revich

And, Craig, it is possible to quantify that based on a qualitative discussion that sounds like it's higher than at five-point gap that the pure transportation element would suggest. Is that fair?

Craig Kesler

Yes. Not willing to quantify it for this purpose, but we know where we sit on the curve and we've continued to expand our competitive position.

Jerry Revich

Okay, super. And lastly, in the press release, you folks spoke about a project delay, can you just give us a bit more context on where that is and a bit more color on the drivers?

Craig Kesler

Yes, just in the central part of the U.S., I think you're hearing it from a number of people this this cycle where there were some rain and weather events in the central part of the U.S. for us, that's Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, that area, just pushes projects out and we see that from time-to-time.

Jerry Revich

Appreciate the discussion. Thanks.

Craig Kesler

Thanks Jerry.

The next question we have will come from Phil Ng of Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning. This is actually a Colin on for Phil. Thanks for taking my questions. Just starting with cement with IJA funding coming through next year and a potential slowdown in housing, I guess, how are you looking out to maybe calendar year 2023 and cement volumes holding up in that type of backdrop?

Craig Kesler

Yes, I think we would tell you, we expect to continue to see very good demand, strong demand for cement and continued very high utilization rates across our network given all of those things that you just commented on. And look I'll add to that the private non-res sector, which has continued to see improving numbers across the board.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and just following up on the non-res comment you just made there. I guess, is there any particular sectors that are seeing strength versus others that are seeing weakness that you would call out?

Craig Kesler

Yes look, I think if you look across the ABI you'll across the Dodge Index, those numbers have continued to improve and are operating above expansion periods. And look data warehouses, those type of activities are very, very strong. And but even their strength across some of the other sectors that had been weak during the COVID period.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then my last question is just on the August wallboard price increase, just given the move into the natural gas prices? Do you need the August wallboard increase to keep margins intact? Or would that provide some opportunity for margin expansion through the rest of the fiscal year?

Craig Kesler

Yes, look the recent move in natural gas has certainly continued to put some upward pressure on our cost structure. And so it's a balance of any OCC is still at a relatively high level. So, we're going into it with the expectation that we should achieve a decent amount of it and we'll see where it all lands.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Next, we have Paul Roger of BNP.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. This is actually George speak on behalf of Paul. So, I'll just ask a quick question on demand. So, you've touched on the kind of macro headwinds and potential slowdown on the residential side. And I appreciate long backlogs mean that you're not necessarily sort of experiencing all of that just yet. But are you seeing any early signs of a slowdown, maybe some sort of cancellations and projects or postponements or any just sort of incrementally more negative conversations with customers?

Michael Haack

No, I'll answer that is I'm not going to speculate on some of the future stuff with it. As I said, in my comments during this through this short-term area with the demand profile looks strong. As you stated, we got some inflationary pressures and we're putting out our price increase with it.

We expect to realize that because the demand profile. The midterm is really still the midterm. In my comments I said, that's one that the consumer is going to define the midterm more than anything. So, we feel comfortable in the short-term and the long-term outlook and there's a little murkiness in the midterm and we'll handle that as it comes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then sort of similar theme, but as it relates to M&A, so does there's a sort of the uncertainty in the midterm effects your M&A pipeline, or is there deals that you're exploring at the moment? Maybe just a bit of color on what that pipeline looks like?

Michael Haack

Yes. So, we're always active in the M&A market. We look at a lot of opportunities with it. We have strict objectives with that and criteria on when we do an M&A. We're not going to grow for growth's sake, we're going to look at deals that make sense for us that, extend our reach our markets and grow our business on the heavy side of the business.

If one of those was to come available today, we'd be interested in those. It's just we're active in that market and will remain active in that market as long as it meets our strategic criteria.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. Appreciate your time.

No further questions at this time, we will go ahead and conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference call back over to Mr. Michael Haack for any closing remarks. Sir?

Michael Haack

Thank you for joining us today for the call and we look forward to talking to you at the end of next quarter in November.

