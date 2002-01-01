jetcityimage

In this article, I'm going to take a look at the company W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), a business I should've been looking into a long time ago. The company is a giant, a leading distributor of industrial products in the key geographies of the USA, NA, the UK, and Japan. While there are of course competitors, few of these have the scale and the expertise of a company that has been around for near-on a century at this point.

With that said, let's see what we have here, and start digging into GWW.

What is W.W. Grainger?

W.W. Grainger, or simply Grainger, is a broadline industrial distributor with operations in NA, Japan, and the UK. The company generates $13B in annual sales revenues by supplying 4.5M active customers with 24,000 team members/employees.

It offers 30 million products on a global basis, with 1.5M products stocked, ad with a 75%+ digital order receival rate. Grainger is, in turn, supplied by over 5,000 suppliers of quality products, and has 348 Branches across the entire US.

The company is a dividend king, meaning it has 50 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt. This company has a fundamentally appealing customer base, as well as a product assortment that ranges from every business of material/handling to plumbing to cleaning, to metalworking, and much much more.

The company splits its operations between its High-touch and endless assortment segments, with one being based on knowledgeable consumer relationships, superb customer service, and MRO solutions. The company employs 3,500 sales representatives to make sure that relationships are driven on a deep basis, with purchasers and end users. 18% of orders are still made through phone in this segment, and 27% are made through procurement processes with another 6% at the physical branches.

In the endless assortment segment, the company simplifies its purchasing operations through a streamlined online relationship. The complexity here is far lower, and product solutions are simpler. The company has 20M available SKUs in Japan, and 10M in the US. This model, with distribution centers and dropshipping of products, is more of a thing in Japan currently, but it's growing in NA as well. Relationships in the segment are primarily digital, ordering is done through the website, and fulfillment is simplified.

GWW is an A+ rated market leader, with a current market cap of around $25B, and a relatively moderate debt/capital position of around 55%. This market is generally extremely fragmented, making GWW a large leader with scale advantages not found in many of its competitors. The company has multiple possibilities for generating organic growth, and it's been continuing to grow its already sizeable market position, managing a 20% 5-year CAGR up to 2021A Fiscal.

The company is among the market-leading because of things like overall customer satisfaction, digital experience, product selection and availability, order fulfillment and delivery, and ease of doing business.

However, despite being large, the company has largely untapped market potential. Its currently addressable market is around $141B, by the company's assumption. Through its endless assortment fulfillment, there are overlapping areas for GWW that it could move into, with the company's dropshipping partner working on gaining customers outside of the current direct market, focusing on peripheral market areas.

The company focuses on, and delivers non-discretionary/cyclical products and services, causing a resilient end-market demand, with a very limited number of direct competitors that have any sort of scale or ability to really compete with GWW. This makes the company appealing.

GWW can grow its operations through a variety of different ways. GWW has already shown that it can grow its business faster than the overall MRO market, by re-merchandising assortments, improving marketing and enhancing effectiveness. It can also deepen customer relationships, focusing on retention of key mid-size customers, and expand its TAM by adding product categories and deepen existing categories. It's also possible for GWW to enter into new customer segments.

Furthermore, the company works to enhance profit margins at its dropshippers, and this is already projected at low single digits in the 2022 fiscal. The company is also working to improve results across its high-touch portfolio, through streamlining and divestitures of unprofitable businesses. These ambitions combined result in the company's targets, which is a 300-400 bps US share gain above market, as well as a whole host of other targets resulting in strong shareholder returns.

From a fundamental point of view, the company rarely has a leverage above 1.5X, and is currently at 1.2X with no significant debt maturities until 2025E. This gives a lot of credence to the superb credit ratings, which are next really to very few companies. The company also has $1.5B available, including an undrawn revolver and $200M in straight cash on the company's books.

GWW's capital allocation approach is simple. Operating cash flow goes to organic investments, then dividends. Only after this does the company look at buybacks or opportunistic M&As. The dividend is important for GWW. They want to retain their dividend king status.

The overall financial performance of this company can be called superb, and the company has been able to grow EPS, margins, and returns despite an overall problematic situation in the macro as well as the overall pandemic of it all.

The short and skinny of GWW is that it's a company in a very fundamentally recession-resistant sort of business. Even the past two downturns saw, at most, EPS drops of 13-14%. The pandemic didn't even do that, resulting barely in 6% for 2020. This is a pretty great track record that has allowed the company to trade at some very impressive overall multiples. Over the past 10 years, the typical for this business is an overall premium with few "crashes" outside of the pandemic.

The fact is, that this company trades at a valuation that puts yield at a very low number, and returns in a problematic situation - at least potentially.

Company valuation

GWW trades at a premium valuation of 20.6X P/E on a 5-10 year basis overall. This company wants a high multiple to give you access to its recession-resistant growth of 15.3% average over the next 3 fiscal, and a yield of 1.41%.

Is it worth it?

The short answer is "Maybe".

This company trades at a pretty impressive multiple. If we consider around 20X to be a good forward multiple, then we can expect annual rates of return of around 11.5% annually at this multiple, or 30% until 2024E. Not exactly the best on the market today, and the yield of below 1.5% is certainly nothing to crow home about - but we need to look at total returns for a company such as this.

In this department, GWW impresses. GWW has delivered an annual RoR of around 12.5% since early 2002, or 1,025% in Total RoR in around 20 years, turning a $10,00 investment into $13,431 worth of dividends and $99,148 worth of RoR, or $112,579 in total.

When you considered the asymmetrical risk you've taken by investing in what was at the time a dividend champion and aristocrat, you're really taking a very small risk for getting that sort of return. Oh, you may be able to get "multi-baggers" with higher returns - RoR of over 100,000% in some investments. But those investments also come at a corresponding rate of risk, meaning that many investors who invested in such things have lost their money, as opposed to making money.

For me, a certain rule is basically a mantra. Protect your principal at all costs.

It's not that I don't take risks. Everyone does. But the risks I take are calculated, and it's reflected in my recent track record of rarely selling any investment at any sort of loss because I "know" that the investments I make are so quality that they eventually, once things turn, will generate positive RoR or even alpha. I make mistakes like everyone - but I no longer make the mistake of investing in what would be micro- or small-cap investments that prove to be too volatile for my portfolio's long-term goals.

GWW is another example of a company that is extremely conservative in this perspective. Yes, the company could decline to around 15-16X P/E - it has before. This would mean some poor RoR - but not even negative either at this forecast. At a 15.5x P/E forecast, the company is expected to generate a 2% RoR in 3 years - still positive, despite investing at 20.63x today.

So, all in all, there's a lot to like about GWW. Safety is primary about those things that we like about the company. I view this safety as very unlikely to go away. That being said, we are seeing guidance, forecast, and price target updates that might, or might not materialize as we expect them to.

S&P Global calls for a PT of $521.4 for the company, which is in line with raised targets and forecasts, but still is quite a premium compared even to just a year ago or so. The comparative upside based on this average price target is now just below 7% - which is very conservative, all things considered.

The company has lofty targets...

I also believe the company is quite likely to be able to hit these targets - at least over time. Still, it's worth noting that this company isn't exactly the cheapest it's ever been - nor really cheap at all, if we consider it that way.

GWW might not be at a 5-year premium multiple, but it's up there so that even a positive forward upside is no more than around 15% annualized. We have companies that, even on a conservative upside and with BBB+ credit, give us twice that annual upside, and with a 5-6% yield.

Because of this, while I like W.W. Grainger and could consider it fairly valued here, I wouldn't necessarily consider it a "BUY" here in this context.

I'd stay conservative and wait for it to drop a little before buying.

My PT for GWW is around $450, representing more of an 18x 2022E multiple, which I consider fair for this company.

Thesis

My thesis for GWW is as follows:

W.W. Grainger is a conservative and well-established industrial supply company - one of the market leaders in the segment. Its fundamentals and safeties are beyond question and worry - but the key becomes buying the company cheap enough that any growth isn't small enough to get lost in the overall market upside.

At current levels, GWW isn't exactly the cheapest it's ever been, but thanks to strong expected growth, nor is it exactly massively expensive. Instead, it's closer to fair value.

I give the company a $450/share conservative PT, which is where I would see the company generating alpha to its current targets and forecasts. Above this, I would pick other investments instead of GWW.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (bolded).