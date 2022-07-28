The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Randy Wilson - Vice President, Investor Relations and Group Treasurer

Daryl Adams - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Douyard - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Dyer - Craig-Hallum

Matt Koranda - Roth Capital

Felix Boeschen - Raymond James

Mike Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

Good morning and welcome to The Shyft Group’s second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this morning are our Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.

For today’s call, we have included a presentation, which will be filed with the SEC and is also available on our website at www.theshyftgroup.com. You may download the presentation from the Investor Relations section of our website to follow along with our presentation during the call.

Please turn to Slide 2 of the presentation for our Safe Harbor statement. You should be aware that certain statements made during today’s conference call, regarding The Shyft Group and its operations, may be considered forward-looking statements. I caution you that, as with any prediction or projection, there are a number of factors that could cause The Shyft Group’s actual results to differ materially from projections.

All known risks that management believes could materially affect the results are identified in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC, except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

I like to remind everyone that our divestiture of the emergency response vehicle business on February 1, 2020 is classified as discontinued operations. The results discussed today will refer to continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

With that, I am pleased to turn the call over to Daryl Adams beginning on Slide 3.

Thank you, Randy. Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter 2022 results. Before I begin, I like to welcome Randy Wilson to The Shyft Group. We are thrilled to have him on our team and we look forward to Randy being an excellent liaison between the company and the investment community.

Turning to the quarter, we were pleased with our results as the team continued to manage through supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that are affecting the entire vehicle industry. Our specialty vehicle business once again delivered solid results and we continue to see strong demand across all of our products. We saw good margin expansion in SV business reflecting the continued efforts by our team to drive efficiency in our operations.

As we discussed on the last earnings conference call, chassis supply disruption continue to impact our fleet vehicle business. But we are pleased to report that disruptions peaked in April and availability improved steadily through May and June, which was in-line with our expectations. The improvement came from the release of units that were produced, but on hold at the end of the quarter, as well as increased production levels at the OEMs.

While the OEMs are not yet back to full production, the improvement does give us confidence as we look out into the second half of the year. We also continue to make progress on our Blue Arc Electric Vehicle, which is essential for our customers' long term vision for sustainable fleet operations.

Turning to Slide 4. Demand within our market remains strong and backlog remains robust. In the quarter, we achieved revenue of 232 million with the results of pricing actions, partially offset the decline in unit volume given the challenges with chassis supply. Profitability was consistent with our previously communicated expectations as supply chain conditions improved, compared to the first quarter.

Our team maintained a focus and nimble approach to our operations and remains committed to prudent cost management, while also continuing to invest in automation and lean principles to drive efficiency in our operations. Backlog is 1.1 billion, up 51% versus prior year, but down sequentially 138 million or 11%, as production outpaced new orders.

Please turn to Slide 5, where we can discuss our business segments. We expect the Fleet Vehicle Services to have a difficult quarter given the chassis supply issues. That said, our team did not stand still. Throughout the quarter, we remain diligent in managing through supply chain disruptions, flex production as needed, launched the Velocity M3 and R2 production vehicles, accelerated automation in our factories and continued to win new business.

I would like to discuss two areas that highlight our growth efforts. In our Truck Body business, our backlog remains at all-time highs and we have seen positive order trends from grocery and leasing. Also, we are continuing to make strides as we ramp production in Landisville, which will support the growth we are seeing in the business.

Second, we continue to invest in new technologies to enhance the efficiency of our operations and drive toward our goal of having more sustainable manufacturing processes. As an example, our Bristol facility installed an automated robotic painting system, which reduces material and labor costs, improves quality, and lowers emissions of volatile organic compounds.

Turning to Special Vehicles segment. The business continued its strong performance for the first quarter as we are focused on our growth strategy given the [phase] [ph] of some supply chain challenges, our motorhome chassis business continued to perform well and our service body business saw significant growth, despite chassis supply constraints.

Team's efforts continued – sorry, the team's efforts generated solid growth in the sales and demonstrated the operating leverage in our model with even better growth in adjusted EBITDA. High-end Class A motorhomes, our target segment of the RV market, is healthy as dealer inventories remain at historic lows and our share continues to be very strong. We expect these trends to continue for the balance of the year.

In the quarter, we launched the Red Diamond aftermarket brand to expand our luxury motorhome parts and service business for RV, chassis, and other motorhome chassis. Across our service body business, we are executing on our strategy of expanding our position as a leading national service body player. We continue to make strides in our geographic expansion initiatives and we saw continued progress in our Charlotte Shyft through location with the [shift] [ph] to 2023 model year products.

Demand remains robust and customers manage end up replacement demand in addition to market growth. We continued healthy growth trends in our key markets. We feel confident in the continued performance of SV in the second half of the year.

Please turn to Slide 6. Blue Arc product development progress is on-track as we hit key project milestone. We began to build prototypes and continue to solidify the supply base. We have made considerable progress and remain on track to deliver these exciting new products in 2023.

We remain excited about the feedback we received regarding Blue Arc EV solutions, while attending the ACT show in May. And we continue to have high levels of interest from fleet operators and other locations.

Last week, I had a pleasure of joining Blue Arc team as they showcased the Blue Arc Power Cube and EV delivery vehicle in Washington, D.C., the Members of Congress and governmental agencies. We highlighted our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and assist fleet operators in a range of industries to achieve their long-term environmental goals. We'll have customer visits, drives, and products showcases later this year and look forward to updating you on Blue Arc during the next earnings call.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jon.

Thank you, Daryl, and good morning, everyone. Please turn to Slide 8. Revenue for the second quarter was $232.2 million, down 4.8% from the year ago quarter, but up 12.2 sequentially with seasonal increases and improvements in chassis availability. Net income from continuing operations was $5.3 million, compared to $17 million a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $7.5 million, compared with $19 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.15 per share, compared to $0.44 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations decreased to $0.21 per share from $0.53 per share a year ago.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $13.7 million, compared to $28.6 million in the previous year. While as a percent of sales, adjusted EBITDA declined 5.9%, compared to 11.7% in the same period last year. These results include EV spending of approximately $7 million. Excluding this investment, adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales was 9%.

Turn to Slide 9 and I will review our results by operating segment. As previously communicated, we expected FBS to have a challenging quarter driven by chassis availability impacting the production output and efficiency of our velocity and traditional Walk in Van product lines. This was particularly true earlier in the quarter, but we did experience the expected improvements in chassis flow and profitability as the quarter progressed.

FBS delivered revenue of $136.9 million, compared to $161.6 million a year ago. The decline was primarily due to reduced production volume as a result of lower chassis supply, partially offset by higher pricing. FBS adjusted EBITDA was $14.5 million versus $28.1 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.6% of sales. The decrease was primarily driven by volume and productivity inefficiencies as a result of OEM chassis supply, material and labor cost inflation, partially offset by pricing actions. FBS ended the quarter with a robust backlog of $1 billion, up 53% year-over-year.

Turning to Slide 10. Specialty Vehicles delivered another solid quarter. Sales were $95.3 million, an increase of $12.9 million or 15.7% year-over-year with strong performance in our service body, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and luxury motorhome chassis businesses. The growth was driven by strong sales volume coupled with the realization of pricing actions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million or 13.5% of sales, up 280 basis points, compared to 8.8 million or 10.7% of sales in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher sales volume, pricing actions, and improved product mix, partially offset by material and labor cost inflation. SV backlog was up 37% year-over-year to $135 million with growth in both motorhome and service body backlog.

Turning to Slide 11 and I will discuss our balance sheet and updated 2022 outlook. Overall, our balance sheet and liquidity remain healthy despite the challenging macro environment. In the first half, our cash flow from operating activities was an outflow of $36.7 million, compared to an inflow of $3.2 million in the first half of last year. These results were driven by increased inventory resulting from chassis and component delays.

CapEx for the first half of the year was approximately $10 million. At the end of Q2, we had total liquidity of $206 million, which includes $6.6 million of cash on hand. Our current leverage ratio stands at just 1.1x adjusted EBITDA, which positions us well to fund our operations and invest in our growth strategy. We are committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and having the flexibility to execute our growth plans.

Turning to our outlook, our view of the year remains generally consistent with our prior communication, which assume that chassis supply would improve in Q2 and into the second half of the year. It is important to appreciate that we continue to operate in a dynamic environment, but with that said, our performance in the second quarter and our visibility to chassis supply positions us to increase the midpoint of our profit guidance.

As a result, our updated 2022 outlook is as follows. Revenue to be in the range of $925 million to $1.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $80 million, including $30 million of expenses related to EV initiatives. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.85 to $1.41 per share, and we continue to plan for $25 million to $30 million of capital expenditures in the year.

Overall, we remain confident in the underlying long-term growth trends for our products and we are well-positioned to support our customers. We will continue to leverage the strength of the balance sheet to position the company for future growth.

Now, I'll turn it back to Daryl for closing remarks.

Thanks, Jon. Please turn to Slide 12. In summary, our team remains laser focused on executing our growth strategy and driving a long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders. We will continue to invest in growth initiatives including Blue Arc EV, which are supported by the strength of our balance sheet.

Our second quarter results highlight the team's flexibility and resilience, while continuing to deliver on our long-term strategic plans. With a strong team and a portfolio of innovative products, we are well-positioned to perform in the second half of the year and into 2023.

Operator, we are now ready for the Q&A portion of the call.

Steve Dyer with Craig-Hallum

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Steve Dyer

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

And so, we expect maybe some continued movement there as we go forward, but I think to your point, we're still looking at a backlog that extends beyond a year in our FVS business right now and feel really comfortable with the demand, the underlying demand in the markets that we're playing.

I think from a pricing perspective, we've talked about going back into the backlog multiple times and evaluating, sort of cost inflation in those types of items and being successful in re-pricing that. Our teams continue to look at that on a very regular basis and we certainly have ongoing discussions with customers when needed in terms of making sure that we're maintaining profitability.

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

It could have a couple others or I think one other they're bringing in. So, we're making our effort to get that vehicle ready and get it to them so they could put it into their testing, but our plan is to have the vehicle's, prototype built, and on the road this year.

I think we'll have our second POC. We'll be at the track later this month – sorry, later in August. And by the end of the month, we should have some idea on our range, which we're excited to get that. And then we'll build the demo units probably later this year into Q1 to get them into the customer's hands. And then as we mentioned before, production should be starting in the middle of the second half of 2023. So, I don't think we'll see any revenue until later in the year next year.

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Matt Koranda with Roth Capital

Matt Koranda

Matt Koranda

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

So that was some of the change. Other parts of the change is when some of our customers look at it and they can't get vehicles ahead of the busy season. right? Or they're not getting the proper allocation from an OEM, let's say, on a Transit Van or a RAM Promaster, they would pull the orders out. So, it's nothing. Steve had a similar question. They're not hopping over to other chassis. They just can't get the chassis that they expected to get for the year for their orders. You want to take the second half of that?

Jon Douyard

I think the other piece there, particularly when we had the – we saw the OEM production gap in March and April. I think as they reallocated their production schedule for the balance of the year, there was some fallout for that, which had some downstream impacts. And so, again, I don't think demand is necessarily an issue for us, particularly when you look at how far out our backlog is.

Matt Koranda

Matt Koranda

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

So, on both accounts, right, we have the ones that we were building and then we have the normal supply coming in from DCP. So, I think they're in good shape. They're running and that doesn't mean that they won't have another supply issue in the past, but since last quarter, we've seen – they've hit everything they told us and they're starting to hit the numbers that we typically would see.

I think on the, some of the other cargo van type Class II vehicles, both of them are now producing at rates that we expected and we're receiving vehicles. So, I think I'm not going to say, we're out of the woods yet, but we're seeing nice order flow, nice chassis flow. I mean, and hopefully it will continue through the rest of the year and we're positive that on our numbers and look forward to getting back to some normal business.

Matt Koranda

Matt Koranda

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

So, we are continuing to look around and I think as we normally would if it's opportunistic, we're going to jump on it. But we also think that there might be some more opportunities later and maybe better buys.

Matt Koranda

Felix Boeschen with Raymond James

Felix Boeschen

Felix Boeschen

Felix Boeschen

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

So, they couldn't replace the vehicles they had, they couldn't get vehicles to handle the growth that we're seeing. And then when we drive around to the [depots] [ph], right, near each of our locations, which we typically have people do, they see a lot of rental vehicles in the parking lot instead of the brand name of the company.

So, I think as we mentioned on the previous call, we see this, I don't call it pent up demand, but there's been a lack of supply that will continue. I think if no one's adding capacity, we have checked on that. So, it's going to take a little bit of time for this supply shortage, if you will, over the last 2.5 years to get back to where the customers could be replacing their fleets on a regular basis and buying for growth.

So, I think it could be probably a 2 year to 3 year run until they get back to normal without the rental units in their fleets. Jon, you want to add anything?

Jon Douyard

Jon Douyard

Felix Boeschen

Felix Boeschen

Jon Douyard

Jon Douyard

Felix Boeschen

Felix Boeschen

Jon Douyard

Jon Douyard

Felix Boeschen

Felix Boeschen

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

We've certainly been in a position where we've been able to drive pricing into those markets as well. And so, we would expect that to continue here into the second half of the year. I think motorhome business is a similar story in terms of just operating efficiency that we've been able to get into the business. In contract manufacturing, particularly with the launch of the F Series that was in Q4 and we've seen volume increases. And so, across the board, we've been able to drive operating efficiencies, while also gaining the leverage benefit from the growth that we're seeing in the markets.

Felix Boeschen

Felix Boeschen

Mike Shlisky with D.A. Davidson

Mike Shlisky

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

And so, we would expect to see some activity from that perspective, but we don't necessarily view it as, call it anything abnormal. I think to the point we made earlier, I think the demand remains strong and our expectations and sort of the long-term fundamentals in the markets remain healthy. And so, we feel like we're in a good position from that perspective.

Mike Shlisky

Mike Shlisky

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Mike Shlisky

Mike Shlisky

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

So, it's early in the bill and it takes some time to shake out, but we will definitely be at people looking at it, and trying to figure out how it can help us.

Mike Shlisky

Mike Shlisky

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Jon Douyard

Jon Douyard

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Mike Shlisky

Mike Shlisky

Randy Wilson

Thank you, operator. A replay of our call will be posted on our Investor Relations website. Also, please see the Investor Relations website for details regarding future investor events, including the Raymond James and D.A. Davidson conferences. Thank you for your interest in The Shyft Group. And with that, I'd like to conclude today's call. Operator, you may disconnect the call.

