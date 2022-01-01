The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
“Copper will be the oil that drives the engine”
- Lucas White, Portfolio Manager at GMO
Imperial Metals’ recent financial results were in line with expectations. In the meantime, the Mount Polley mine has reopened with a slight delay and will show some production from June in the second quarter. The third quarter will see the first full period of Mount Polley ore production with gold being the main revenue driver for the next six months, before mining gets to the better copper grades next year.
Imperial Metals raised CAD $41m at a share price of CAD $3.04 in June. The lion’s share of the funds came from Murray Edwards who increased his ownership of the company from 42% to 45%. The capital is mostly required for the buildout of the Red Chris block cave and further exploration of the newly discovered reserves at East Ridge.
The Red Chris decline ramp did pass 1,000 meters in March. It passed 1,600 meters in early July. Once it gets to 2,000 meters, early mining of the high-grade pods might become feasible. Those pods could flush hundreds of millions of dollars into Imperial Metals within months. However, Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) did not yet confirm to undertake early mining and still communicates that this option is ‘under review’ as of May.
The East Ridge exploration is one of Newcrest’s priorities. The company is about to deploy one or two underground drill rigs from the decline ramp which is a significant improvement from the previously purely surface drilling of the area.
Whether Imperial Metals will need any more capital raises before Mount Polley and/or Red Chris will begin to generate more cash than costs depends on the commodity price environment over the next year. Recession fears, rising interest rates and the strong dollar have pressured copper and gold prices recently.
CME (CME) copper futures traders turned to net short positions in May and LME copper inventories rose, while China (which is responsible for more than 50% of the world’s copper demand) is still grappling with Covid related lockdowns in various parts.
However, a longer time frame reveals that copper inventories are in years long decline. The structural headwinds remain: constrained supply after more than a decade of underinvestment meets rising demand from world-wide electrification of everything, and potentially explosive demand from further infrastructure needs of giant developing populations such as China, India, Indonesia, etc.
If copper is going to be the new oil, then Imperial Metals’ owners will be the new barons.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: This report is based on the views and opinions of Dr. Johannes Arnold, which are subject to change at any time without notice.
The information contained in this report is intended for informational purposes only and is qualified in its entirety by the more detailed information contained in the offering memorandum of Nordstern Capital, LP (the “Offering Memorandum”). This report is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment product, which can only be made by the Offering Memorandum.
An investment in the Partnership involves significant investment considerations and risks which are described in the Offering Memorandum. The material presented herein, which is provided for the exclusive use of the person who has been authorized to receive it, is for your private information and shall not be used by the recipient except in connection with its investment in the Partnership. Nordstern Capital Investors, LLC is soliciting no action based upon it. It is based upon information which we consider reliable, but neither Nordstern Capital Investors, LLC nor any of its managers or employees represents that it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Performance information presented herein is historic and should not be taken as any indication of future performance. Among other things, growth of assets under management of Nordstern Capital, LP may adversely affect its investment performance. Also, future investments will be made under different economic conditions and may be made in different securities using different investment strategies.
The comparison of the Partnership's performance to a single market index is imperfect because the Partnership's portfolio may include the use of margin trading and other leverage and is not as diversified as the Standard and Poor's 500 Index or other indices. Due to the differences between the Partnership's investment strategy and the methodology used to compute most indices, we caution potential investors that no indices are directly comparable to the results of the Partnership.
Statements made herein that are not attributed to a third-party source reflect the views, beliefs and opinions of Nordstern Capital Investors, LLC and should not be taken as factual statements.
© Nordstern Capital Investors, LLC
Comments