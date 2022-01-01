ArtistGNDphotography

StoneCo Ltd ( NASDAQ: STNE

“To grow its customer base, X.com had been giving out lines of credit to prospective customers, part of its plan for a full suite of financial services products. But with X.com expanding as fast as it had, appropriate underwriting had taken a back seat.” - Jimmy Soni, in “The Founders”

StoneCo Ltd. (Stone) today is seen as a payment provider with lower margins than its peers in a structurally difficult environment in Brazil: strong competition, declining take rates, increasing funding costs. The last two quarterly updates indicated improvement in all business lines for Stone and management did forecast further margin increases throughout all of 2022.

In contrast to the other payment providers, Stone also has a sizable software business.

In addition, Stone is working towards becoming a full-fledged financial services provider. Both endeavors add costs to the P&L, but do not yet add meaningful profits, which is about to change. Particularly the lending business could become bigger and more profitable than the current bread-and-butter payments business. However, the lending business was suspended last year after experiencing issues that resemble those of the early PayPal (PYPL) from more than two decades ago (“X.com” was renamed “PayPal” in 2001).

PayPal figured out how to solve credit underwriting and so will André Street and Stone. One of Elon Musk’s strengths was to find the right people, as evidenced in the legend of ‘The PayPal Mafia’. To address its own lending problems Stone added the following personnel in March and April:

+ Gregor Ilg as Head of Credit: former head of Santander Brazil SME Retail Risk

+ Patricia Verderesi Schindler to the board: former Chief Risk Officer of JP Morgan Brazil

+ Pedro Zinner to the board: former Global Head of Corporate Risk Management at Vale

+ Conrado Engel to the board: former CEO of HSBC Brazil and Santander risk committee board member

If lack of executives with lending experience from the big banks was the problem, as suggested by a former Strategy Director of Stone in a conversation last year, then the above roaster will certainly help.

In the software business Stone intends to go after low hanging fruits in the near term: realizing back-office synergies, cross-selling into existing clients, increase share-of-wallet in existing verticals, add more premium features, improve customer service. Management expects gradual improvement towards 20% EBITDA margins at a 30% growth run rate.

After some more testing this year, credit solutions are expected to resume in full scale next year. In the meantime, we will enjoy improved payment margins and increased profitability from the software business every quarter. The market, however, is still pricing Stone as if it were a mature payments business in decline. More power to us!

