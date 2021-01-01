The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
In Q2, we initiated a new position in GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCPK:ICLTF), a $300m Canadian lumber producer. While we are bullish on the primary lumber mill assets of the company, several hidden assets give downside protection should our lumber bet turn out poorly. We had the opportunity to spend several hours with Management at a dinner event. The added insights gave us added confidence in our position. We came away thrilled to be partnered with this team.
The company's three non-core hidden assets are as follows.
In our opinion, these assets range from $130m to $200m in value.
Before getting to the core lumber and paper mills, we potentially have 33-50% of the company's value in non-cash generative assets actively marketed. While recent price declines in lumber hurt near-term earnings. We believe the underbuilding of single-family homes post the GFC1 will result in sustained demand for lumber. Ongoing mill operating improvements will lower breakeven costs and improve utilization rates resulting in higher returns and safer assets. Our full writeup can be accessed with a SumZero membership here.
