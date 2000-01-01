mesut zengin/iStock via Getty Images

With Defensive Tilt, Large-Cap Value Fares Best In Brutal Q2 Sell-Off

The Russell 1000 has held its edge vs. the Russell 2000 in this year’s global market meltdown, as rising risks of recession spurred a broad-based preference for larger, less volatile stocks. Value held up better than Growth, buoyed by its bigger tilts to outperforming defensive and commodity-centric stocks - and lower exposure to the carnage in tech stocks.

