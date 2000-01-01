Russell U.S. Indexes Spotlight - Quarterly Report: July 2022

Jul. 29, 2022 7:00 AM ET
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
608 Followers

Summary

  • The Russell US indexes continued to fall in Q2, tipping into bear market territory and ranking among the worst-performing equity markets globally.
  • Value suffered far less than Growth in the Q2 rout, bolstered by sectors riding the commodity boom and the rush into less economically sensitive stocks.
  • Amid widespread losses, large caps fared better than small caps in most industries, particularly among Health Care, Energy, Telecom & Staples stocks.
Financial data on a monitor,selective focus on LED monitor, stock market data on LED display concept

mesut zengin/iStock via Getty Images

With Defensive Tilt, Large-Cap Value Fares Best In Brutal Q2 Sell-Off

The Russell 1000 has held its edge vs. the Russell 2000 in this year’s global market meltdown, as rising risks of recession spurred a broad-based preference for larger, less volatile stocks. Value held up better than Growth, buoyed by its bigger tilts to outperforming defensive and commodity-centric stocks - and lower exposure to the carnage in tech stocks.

Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
608 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.