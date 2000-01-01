Sustainable Investment Insights - Quarterly Report: July 2022

Jul. 29, 2022 7:30 AM ET
Summary

  • Although SI strategies did not protect against extreme market turmoil, those in the UK and Japan held up best.
  • FTSE Global Environmental Opportunities indexes (EO) badly lagged across regions amid the extreme risk-off swings in Q2, reflecting its large overweights in lagging Industrials & Tech, and underweights in outperforming Health Care & Staples.
  • FTSE4Good indexes ended mostly flat in Q2, though EM lagged. Technology contributed most to ESG uplifts for FTSE4Good in the US and EM. The Consumer Discretionary underweight had the biggest performance impact - adding to returns in the US and a major detractor in EM.
  • ESG Low Carbon Target indexes were the best-performing SI strategies, especially in the US, bolstered by their underweight in Consumer Discretionary and overweight in defensive Health Care.

Growth-to-Value rotation holds sway across SI universe in Q2

Green-technology-focused Environmental Opportunities fell further in Q2 amid the continued rotation into Value stocks, reflecting its structural overweight in cyclicals and underweights in outperforming defensive stocks. Climate-focused ESG Low Carbon Target weathered the storm.

