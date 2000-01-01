Equity Factor Insights - Quarterly Report: July 2022

Jul. 29, 2022 7:50 AM ET
Summary

  • Dividend Yield, Low Vol and Value factors generally fared best in the turbulent Q2 as investors sought safety in steadier, dividend-paying stocks and fled pricier growth stocks.
  • In a sharp U-turn from Q1, nearly all EM factors lagged in Q2. Unlike elsewhere, Yield & Low Vol retreated, hurt by underexposures to outlier gains in Discretionary stocks.
  • Though still a source of outperformance in most markets in Q2, the rotation into Value from Quality lost steam in the final weeks of the period. This shift corresponded with rising investor fears of recession.
  • Forward P/Es continued to contract, with nearly all US factors now trading below their long-term averages in both absolute and relative terms.

Low Vol and Yield lead in brutal market rout

Dividend Yield, Low Vol and Value factors gained favor across developed markets amid extreme turbulence, mostly at the expense of Quality and Momentum. In stark contrast, nearly all EM factors lagged except (small) Size. Return dispersion was greatest in Size, which was the top performer in Japan but the biggest laggard in the UK.

Source: Author

