Sustainable Investment - Not Just An Equity Game

Jul. 29, 2022 8:50 AM ET
FTSE Russell
Summary

  • While sustainable investing in the equity markets has a long history, recent years have seen a sharp rise in interest in applying similar methodologies to fixed income portfolios. This trend is likely to accelerate in the years ahead.
  • Rising investor demand is driving the rapid development of datasets and methodologies in the Sustainable Investment Fixed Income (SIFI) space.
  • When it comes to the details of the sustainable investment implementation, fixed income as an asset class presents a number of specific challenges.

Green bonds concept

t_kimura/iStock via Getty Images

Increased demand for sustainable investment fixed income indexes brings opportunities and challenges

Asset owners and asset managers are demanding greater coverage of sustainability issues across the whole portfolio, seeking alignment with specific values or commitments. The focus has mainly been on equities, but increasingly the spotlight is turning to fixed income.

In our paper, we:

  • Review the role of sustainable investment in the global securities market’s largest asset class, fixed income.
  • Record recent levels of investor demand for this type of strategy, and look at the drivers behind it.
  • Investigate the challenges in implementing a sustainable approach in fixed income.
  • Review the potential impact of sustainability on a portfolio’s risk/return profile.

117

Source: Author

FTSE Russell
