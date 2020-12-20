Recently, I discussed the natural gas-prone, locally condensate-rich, Montney resource play in Canada, to identify the most promising stocks for investors interested in the energy sector, as represented by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).
Since then, a lot of readers have asked me about which oil-prone plays I like in the country. The hottest oil play is certainly the Clearwater heavy oil play in central-northern Alberta. Clearwater was briefly mentioned in a recent article on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TSX)(OTCPK:CDDRF); however, the play is so important that it deserves a dedicated treatment and in-depth analysis.
Below, I present an overview on what the Clearwater play is, why it is so profitable and growth-potent, which companies operate there, and how an investor may maintain an advantageous exposure to it.
The Clearwater Formation is part of the famous Manville Group in Western Canada. Clearwater conformably overlies the McMurray oil sands and is conformably overlain by the Grand Rapids Formation, according the Manville stratigraphic system of Alberta Geological Survey (Fig. 1).
The Clearwater Formation consists of shales and sandstones deposited in a range of settings, including marginal marine, shallow marine, and non-marine environments. While impermeable shales providing a trapping mechanism for the underlying McMurray oil sands, the sandstone units in the Clearwater Formation - the Wabiskaw Member included - contain heavy oil resources.
The Clearwater Formation occurs subsurface in northeastern and central Alberta, along the southwestern margin of the Peace River, Athabasca and Cold Lake oil sands (Fig. 2).
The Clearwater play stretches for some 400km from Jarvie via Marten Hills to Golden. The core Clearwater play appears to be located in the Marten Hills area, with the net pay thinning toward Nipisi in the west and Golden-Gift-Cadotte further in the northwest, and toward Jarvie and Ukalta in the southeast (Fig. 3).
Since late 2016, Clearwater has quickly emerged as the most exciting oil play in Canada, thanks to its rich oil resources and superior economics. A portion of the Clearwater play in the Marten Hills and Nipisi areas contains at least 4.96 billion barrels of in-place heavy (14-24° API) oil, assuming an average net pay of 12m, 22% porosity and 40% water saturation, according to petroleum consultancy Canadian Discovery Ltd. It is still the early days in the exploration and development of the expansive play; however, production data gathered so far are extremely encouraging.
Clearwater can be produced from multilateral wells, with 4-8 lateral sections at shallow depths (600-850m) that produce from one production string, in un-fracked open-hole cold flow from relatively highly permeable (1-900 mD) reservoirs characterized by low and stable water cut.
The Clearwater play can be divided into four operating areas: the core Marten Hills area; the Nipisi area to the west of the core area; the Golden-Peavine-Reno area in the northwest; and the Jarvie-Perryvale-Ukalta area in the southeast (Fig. 6).
As of mid-2022, there are ~20 operators in the Clearwater play, including:
As I explained in a recent interview, E&P stocks can be effectively compared by examining their profitability per unit of production as defined below:
E*/[Production] = {[Realized price] - [OpEx] - [F&D]} X {1 + g}, where OpEx is the full-cycle operating expenses, F&D is the cost to find and develop one barrel equivalent of oil and gas reserves, and g is the production growth rate... The above equation makes it possible to compare different oil and gas businesses using concrete operational parameters.
Headwater was able to realize C$95.06/boe after hedging effects in the 1Q2022. Rubellite realized only C$67.57/bo thanks to a one-time hedging loss of C$3.3 million or C$29.02/boe; prior to hedging effects, Rubellite sold its Clearwater heavy oil at C$96.61/bo. Tamarack Valley realized C$76.17/boe due to its sizable natural gas and NGL production elsewhere (Table 1).
The 1Q2022 all-in cash costs were C$27.48/boe for Headwater, C$31.96/bo for Rubellite, and C$32.37/boe for Tamarack Valley. Unit cash costs are supposed to decline as the operators scale up their Clearwater operations, offset by any impact of inflation:
Prior to accounting for hedging, Headwater achieved a cash margin of C$72.12/boe, Rubellite C$64.65/bo and Tamarack Valey C$47.80/boe in the 1Q2022.
The F&D costs still show a lot of variability because the Clearwater play is still in the phase of early exploration/appraisal to core-area development, and infrastructure in much of the trend is still being built.
Given the Clearwater reservoirs are so richly endowed, shallow-occurring and of low and stable water cut, and considering they can be drilled and completed at low capital costs, it is natural to expect the F&D costs to drop significantly as the Clearwater play matures. The application of waterflood may end up significantly increasing the recovery factor and further lowering the F&D costs.
Thanks to the high operating netback, the Clearwater participants were able to post recycle ratios of 3.2 - 6.3X.
All Clearwater participants have an aggressive capital program in 2022 (Table 3):
The announced goals of production growth are well supported by reserve replacement and reserve growth (Table 2; Table 4).
An examination of the two pure-play Clearwater participants seems to suggest that the profitability per unit of production for a typical Clearwater operation, prior to accounting for production growth, comes to C$53-54 for each boe of production. With production growth considered, the profitability per unit of production reaches C$94-207/boe (Table 5).
Operation-wise, the Clearwater and equivalent formations vary wildly in pay zone thickness and reservoir properties across the 400km trend. High variability in well productivity has been observed. Water flood pilot tests may not generate outcome as favorable as expected even though the initial results are encouraging.
Excited by the incredible economics and breath-taking growth, investors bid up stocks with exposure to Clearwater to giddy levels. The market accords these three stocks a level of valuation comparable to that of the super-majors (Table 6).
Clearwater players certainly deserve a lofty valuation, in view of (1) the superior economics; (2) the expected benefit of economies of scale, (3) the yet-to-develop acreage, and (4) the enormous upside to be reaped from waterflood. The uncertainty lies in the prospectivity of the acreage assembled by each player and the ability of each management team to execute.
Fortunately, the selloff that swept through the entire energy sector since June 2022 has led to more reasonable valuation (Fig. 10).
Thanks to the shallow reservoirs that can be produced from open-hole multilateral wells in an unstimulated, unheated fashion, the Clearwater play turns out to be extremely economical albeit with regional variations.
The exploration and development of the heavy oil play are still in the early days, with enormous growth potential going forward for investors to benefit from.
After over five years of land grab, a handful of publicly-traded operators emerge as significant landholders. Based on our in-depth analysis, I particularly like mid-cap pure-play Headwater Exploration, which holds acreage in the core areas of the Clearwater play, and micro-cap Rubellite Energy, which holds big upside potential.
This article was written by
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
* * *
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDDRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
