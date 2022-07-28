Scary Chart

Jul. 29, 2022 9:32 AM ETDBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UGA
Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.37K Followers

Summary

  • Inventory just keeps falling.
  • US Crude Production remains on a very slow recovery with a headwind from SPR releases.
  • Crude working inventory continues a drawdown which one can interpret as an industry continuing to improve its use of working capital.

Oil Prices Hit Highest Price In Almost A Year

David McNew/Getty Images News

Inventory just keeps falling…….

  • Total US Crude Inv decline 10.1mil BBL (decline 4.5mil in working inventory and 6.6mil decline in SPR), US Crude Prod recovers to 12.1mil BBL/Day, US Crude Imports decline 2mil BBL/Day (14mil BBL/Week), Fudge factor 0.86mil BBL/Day (5.98mil BBL/Week)
  • Refined products, Gasoline, Diesel and Jet Fuel, Inventories have stabilized after a spring drawdown and refinery input has declined a little

US Crude Production remains on a very slow recovery with a headwind from SPR releases. Crude working inventory continues a drawdown which one can interpret as an industry continuing to improve its use of working capital. US Exports of Refined Products have held near the highest levels post-COVID, and the drawdown of domestic inventories shows a stabilization near the lowest levels since 2003 indicating the industry is keeping tight reins on working capital across the inventory spectrum.

Total US Inventory & Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.37K Followers
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners. He looks for investments he believes are selling for a discount to their intrinsic value given their current situation and future prospects. He holds them until that value is realized or the fundamentals change in a way that no longer supports his original thesis. His blog features his various ideas and general commentary and he updates readers on their progress in a timely fashion. His commentary has been seen in the online versions of the Wall St. Journal, New York Times, CNN Money, Business Week, Crain's NY and others. He has also appeared on Fox Business News and is a RealMoney.com contributor. He has twice presented at Bill Ackman's Harbor investment Conference and is a regular presenter at the Manual of Ideas "Best Ideas" conferences. Visit his sites: ValuePlays (http://valueplays.net/) , Rand Strategic Partners (http://randstrategicpartners.com)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.