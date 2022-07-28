Inventory just keeps falling…….
- Total US Crude Inv decline 10.1mil BBL (decline 4.5mil in working inventory and 6.6mil decline in SPR), US Crude Prod recovers to 12.1mil BBL/Day, US Crude Imports decline 2mil BBL/Day (14mil BBL/Week), Fudge factor 0.86mil BBL/Day (5.98mil BBL/Week)
- Refined products, Gasoline, Diesel and Jet Fuel, Inventories have stabilized after a spring drawdown and refinery input has declined a little
US Crude Production remains on a very slow recovery with a headwind from SPR releases. Crude working inventory continues a drawdown which one can interpret as an industry continuing to improve its use of working capital. US Exports of Refined Products have held near the highest levels post-COVID, and the drawdown of domestic inventories shows a stabilization near the lowest levels since 2003 indicating the industry is keeping tight reins on working capital across the inventory spectrum.
