When we last covered Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) we decided to stay out as the risks were just not worth the rewards. Our most specific reason was that we did not believe that gross margins were sustainable and the earnings were likely to disappoint.

There are many compelling stocks with low valuations which the market dislikes for one reason or another. In the case of INTC if gross margins disappoint even a little, the cheap valuation may suddenly appear "not-so-cheap". The $4.51 in earnings represents a rather sanguine view where INTC starts stealing market share back from AMD in 2022 itself and gross margins come ahead of INTC's guidance. $2.49 is looking more like a sub 50% gross margin view with Lisa Su eating INTC's lunch.

INTC reported Q2-2022 results and broke through the lowest expectations. We examine the report and tell you why dip buyers need to be very careful.

Q2-2022

The recently released bad results across industries had one common theme. Bad margins. INTC's results were in line with that with gross margins dropping 15% year over year.

The really surprising aspect was that they dropped 6.2% from the April outlook. It is bewildering that a company as large as INTC with decades of supply chain management can miss a 3-month outlook that badly. Equally bad and likely a cause to some extent, was the revenue number of $15.3 billion. That too missed the April guideline, and this was by 17%! Lower revenues automatically mean lower gross margins, even if selling price of products is held constant. That is because that depreciation is spread over fewer revenue dollars. Of course, all of that culminated in an earnings per share shock of 41 cents below expectations.

Looking at the different segments, we see that Client Computing was down 25% on sales.

Data center fared worse from an operating income standpoint, but revenues were slightly less impacted.

The one bright spot was the Network and Edge Group in terms of sales. But even here, margins were just crushed and operating income dropped 60%.

AXG and Mobileye did ok, but those units are too small to move the needle.

Outlook

INTC dropped the guidance down meaningfully from the April update.

An 11% drop in revenues at a time of 9% overall inflation and "chip shortages" seems too bad to believe, but that is exactly what we got. In our view, there are now three major risks, that bring the dividend sustainability into question.

Risks

INTC's quarter does appear like the kitchen sink one, but there may be more downside here. The revenue projections for the back half look ok, but the gross margins look highly optimistic in our view. In fact, INTC's aim for 46.5% gross margins in Q3-2022 itself looks highly suspect, even if it hits the revenue projections. Adding to this risk is the bloating inventory that is up $1.5 billion over the last 6 months.

Let us help you put this perspective. INTC's revenue run rate is close to $64 billion at the moment (3rd quarter annualized). Last time INTC had a $64 billion revenue run rate, its inventories were just $7.5 billion.

Note that the chart does not reflect the most recent quarter, but nonetheless serves to make our point. Inventories are now crushingly high and there are some big risks to gross margin.

The second risk here is that INTC is likely to face continued inflationary pressure on its own labor force. To that point, we would note that it has about 14,500 more employees versus last year.

Wages are rising at a 6% rate and job openings still outnumber unemployed by a huge berth. This is a risk that can crush operating margins even further.

The biggest risk is that the capex is just out of the world.

$27 billion is expected in the year and for context, INTC spent close to $12 billion in the first half.

To make sure we are not double counting here, we need to offset the capex spend by depreciation. We do this as the depreciation is already counted in the EPS number. For the full year, assuming depreciation comes in at a $11 billion total, capex will exceed depreciation by $16 billion. Earnings will be close to $10 billion (4.1 billion shares X $2.5 GAAP earnings). INTC's dividend will consume about $6 billion leaving a cash flow deficit of $12 billion.

Verdict

The cash flow deficit is massive and this is despite lumping the whole year in one show. The truth is that the back half is so bad that even INTC's dividend looks uncovered. So far, the credit rating agencies have not reacted and INTC is still at A+.

We will bet our bottom dollar though, that they will within 3-6 months at the most. Such a massive cash flow deficit is unlikely to be welcomed and is most unsuitable for an A+ rated company. 2023 is likely to be worse and if INTC has to compete with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), it will have to retain cash flow flexibility. The dividend is now on the clock and INTC still has a "High" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 33-50% probability of another dividend cut in the next 12 months.

INTC is not cheap, despite the drop and this is despite our favorite metric dropping near the "buy-range".

The fundamentals here are very poor and the dividend looks unsustainable.

