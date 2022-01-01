Here at the Lab, we always liked Total (NYSE:TTE), and it was one of our first investments. After having looked at TotalEnergies' Russian exposure and following up with a note on the Q1 performance, today, the French major oil corporation released its three-month results. There is a lot of news to comment but as we always do our wrap-up: the shorter, the better.
Between April and June, here below the main key takeaways:
Aside from the financial considerations, there is an ongoing debate about the "superprofits" tax. Amendments to the exceptional taxation were brought to the French National Assembly and the texts were finally rejected by the deputies. Under pressure, TotalEnergies has tried to take the lead and announced a few days ago that it will apply a discount of 20 cent per liter between September and November in all its pump service stations. As we emphasized in our recent update on Iberdrola, government intervention is one of the major downside risks.
In our tick-box, all checked it out. Therefore, we reaffirm our previous valuation at €60 per share. Our internal team derive a target price based on a 13.5% ROIC over the next two-year period, setting a long view on price per barrel at $65. ROIC valuation was not the only estimate to evaluate Total's equity value, we cross-reference the major French oil with its closest competitors, such as Equinor (EQNR), Shell (SHEL), and Eni and is evident that the company is trading at a lower multiple on a P/E basis. We believe this is not justified, and we reinforce our buy rating by the higher dividend yield compared to the European majors and the lower financial debt.
The next catalyst is the new strategy update that the company plans to present on the 27th of September - this could review upwards the shareholder remunerations.
The key risks to our rating include:
