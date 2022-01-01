Today, International Paper (NYSE:IP) reported its quarterly results, and it is interesting to note how the packaging corporation is adjusting its presentation moving to the very bottom Ilim JV disclosure. Our most devoted readers know that Ilim is the largest integrated manufacturer of pulp and paper in Russia, and International Paper has a 50% equity stake. For the new readers, we suggest having a look at our previous publications, in which we analyzed how Ilim Group had positively impacted the company's earnings over the last years. After the Q1 results and the Q&A call, once again, we decide to initiate a long position in IP. So far, the stock price output was not in line with our expectations, but having checked the Q2 performance, we believe this is going to be a turning point.
Why are we still positive?
Looking at the quarterly report versus the Street analysts' expectations, Q2 results of adjusted earnings per share were 16% above IBES numbers. In detail, the operating profit reached $559 million versus a consensus forecast of $480 million. Before analyzing the company-specific segment, we can clearly state that International Paper was able to mitigate raw material inflationary pressure with higher selling prices.
Regarding the divisional basis, here below our key takeaways:
Global Cellulose Fibers' operating profit stood at $25 million compared to a million achieved in the same quarter one year ago. We should also state that a good performance was achieved quarter on quarter. Aside from the positive contribution as already pointed out in the Industrial Packaging division, we add that volume was impacted by supply chain constraints.
Ilim Group reached an equity contribution of $95 million, a lower result compared to the 2021 Q2. This was driven by higher operating costs that were not offset by higher selling prices. International Paper is continuously focusing to find a strategic option for its JV. In the Q&A call, the CEO confirms that IP "has engaged advisors and are actively working with interested parties. We've made good progress during the second quarter and have identified serious options that we believe could be attractive".
We knew that Q1 results were impacted by labour & supply chain constraints and higher maintenance costs. These impacts were reverted in Q2. This is why our target price is left unchanged. Our internal team was already ahead of consensus expectation, and reinforced by these good results, we continue to value the company with a target price of $55 per share based on the average between:
Risks to our target price are the following:
