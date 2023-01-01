Pilgrim's Pride Beats On Earnings, Cheap Valuation Is Attractive

Jul. 29, 2022 4:31 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)
Summary

  • America's second-biggest chicken producer handily beat analysts' EPS forecast in its Q2 report earlier this week.
  • Much of Pilgrim's Pride's performance will depend on how wholesale chicken prices move along with grain input costs.
  • The technical chart is mixed but may have found a floor despite a bearish pattern still in play.

Chicken with freshly laid eggs

visualspace

Commodity prices might finally be on the decline. While oil and natural gas rebound, the broader complex, particularly agricultural commodities, might have peaked in June. According to the latest Producer Price Index report, chicken PPI growth has come in. While still not negative year-on-year, the second derivative is improving.

Chicken Prices Still Inflationary, But Growth Slowing

Chicken Prices Still Inflationary, But Growth Slowing

BofA Global Research

One major chicken producer, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) knocked its earnings estimate out of the park on July 27. Analysts were calling for per-share profits of $1.14, but the Colorado-based firm came in with $1.54 of EPS - a second straight huge quarterly beat. Analysts at Bank of America cited the potential for "peak profitability" with Pilgrim's Pride, given a rollover in chicken commodity prices. How the firm performs in its European segment will also be critical to PPC's success as well as price changes in feed & grain costs this year.

For background, according to BofA, PPC is the second largest, vertically integrated broiler (chicken) producer in the U.S. with an estimated 17% share of processing capacity according to Watt Poultry. The company also maintains chicken operations in Mexico and the U.K. In the U.S. PPC maintains a diversified portfolio of big bird (30%), small bird (30%), tray pack/retail (30%), and prepared foods (10%) operations within chicken.

The $8 billion market cap Consumer Staples stock does not pay a dividend and features a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of just 10.3, according to The Wall Street Journal.

EPS is seen as dropping in 2023 using both BofA's outlook and the Bloomberg consensus forecast. A small earnings rebound is seen in 2024. Throughout that time, though, PPC's earnings multiple remains low, and its EV/EBITDA multiple looks attractive compared to the market. Strong free cash flow is another bullish factor to weigh.

PPC's Earnings & Valuation Forecasts

PPC: Earnings & Valuation Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, PPC's Q3 earnings date is not until October 26 (unconfirmed), according to Wall Street Horizon.

Quiet Corporate Event Calendar Post-Q2 Earnings

Quiet Corporate Event Calendar Post-Q2 Earnings

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

While the stock reacted positively to upside earnings, there's key resistance at $134. Moreover, shares have yet to complete a bearish head and shoulders reversal pattern that was triggered by a neckline break during Q1. That target, taking a measured move between the neckline and head, is in the low $90s. Immediate support, however, is at $107. Those are some key price levels to watch for the second half.

Watching For A Breakout, But Bearish Head & Shoulders In Play

PPC: Watching For A Breakout, But Bearish Head & Shoulders In Play

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I think PPC shares are attractively priced. A bullish breakout above $134 would further help the bulls here. While there is significant upside resistance, a low valuation and strong free cash flow with PPC make me a buyer.

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

